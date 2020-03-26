Preferreds Fund Lessons From The Financial Crisis

We look back to the financial crisis to see how the sector funds traded and whether we can learn any lessons for the current environment.

This article uses market data as of Wednesday close.

The last few weeks have seen enormous moves across the preferred stock sector - a stark reminder of the financial-crisis era drawdown. In this article, we take a look at how the current episode compares to what we saw over a decade ago and whether there are any lessons we can learn from that time.

Our main takeaway is that we are cautious on sector CEFs for two reasons. First, the sector is trading at a 2% premium which seems expensive to us given how early we are in the crisis trajectory and how sizable the NAV losses still are. And secondly, most of the sector is trading below the 300% asset coverage which may put distributions at risk unless we see a quick 20-25% rally from here.

A more conservative option is to position in a CEF with superior asset coverage such as the Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (JPT) or an active ETF such as the First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE).

CEF Discount Trends

CEF preferreds sector discounts have seen comparable moves top to bottom during the last two largest drawdowns of about 35%. Apart from this similarity, the biggest difference appears to be the rapidity with which the discount has bounced back as of Wednesday close. During the financial crisis, the discounts remained volatile for a few months, tracing out higher lows over an extended period. The current 2% premium seems relatively expensive given where we are in the crisis trajectory as well as how still-depressed the sector NAV is.

NAV Trends

In the charts below, we look at NAV trends across different preferreds fund types. Looking at the drawdown during the financial crisis first, the relative performance of the three fund types broadly makes sense. CEFs performed the worst in the initial phase of the episode into late 2008 which likely owes to their higher leverage. Around late 2008, the CEFs appear to have deleveraged which explains why the biggest drawdown was in ETFs as well as why CEFs had a weak bounce-back from the lows, lagging the unleveraged funds. One potential lesson from this is if we start to see deleveraging across CEFs then being in unleveraged funds out of the lows is not necessarily a bad place to be. This is particularly the case when many CEFs are trading at a premium.

During this current episode two interesting things stand out - first CEF NAV moves appear to match ETF moves into the lows. This is surprising but could be the case for a number of reasons. First, CEFs tend to hold a larger proportion of institutional assets which may have held up better during this drawdown - being less under pressure from retail investor selling. The alternative explanation is that the CEFs have already begun to deleverage though the sharp bounce-back in the last two days suggests otherwise.

CEFs tend not to publish high-frequency balance sheet information so we don't know what exactly is going on in the sector. The First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) is one of the few showing daily borrowing information which suggests that the fund has reduced its borrowing from $646m to $410m - a reduction of about 16% in total assets.

Our sector asset coverage estimates show that in the absence of other changes to fund borrowings, most funds are running below the minimum 300% debt coverage requirement. Different management teams appear to have different 1940 Act treatments - Cohen & Steers believe they can continue paying out distributions up to 200% asset coverage while written responses from Nuveen and First Trust suggest that they view 300% asset coverage as the cutoff.

Distribution Trends

Looking at distribution trends across the three different fund structures through time, we see three distinct patterns. ETF distributions fell quickly for about three years after the crisis and then continued falling at a slower pace. Mutual fund distributions fell only a bit initially and then remained range-bound. CEF distributions fell sharply after the crisis, then scaled back up and started dropping again a few years ago.

Median metrics hide a lot of variation. Let's break down the CEF history by fund. There appear to be two distinct groups: the Flaherty & Crumrine funds which dipped a bit but recovered quickly and the rest of the market which fell and stayed low.

The worst performer in this regard was the Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS). Below is a chart of borrowings undertaken by the fund into and out of the crisis. As we can see, the fund deleveraged hugely and it took nearly 10 years to build the borrowings back up. In contrast, the Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) dropped its leverage by about the same amount initially but scaled back up very quickly and was at about 80% a couple of years out of the crisis.

Part of this probably has to do with how the two funds performed during the crisis in NAV terms with FLC holding up substantially better than JPS. This likely allowed the fund to add leverage during a very attractive period in the market when yields were still close to distressed levels. JPS, on the other hand, had to wait out this period.

During the current period, four of the top five best-performing drawdowns have been in Flaherty & Crumrine funds. The asset coverage of these funds is around the sector average and above all four John Hancock funds and all non-term Nuveen funds. This again suggests that to the extent the sector has to go through a deleveraging, these funds may be able to scale up a bit faster than many other funds.

Conclusion

The moves over the last few weeks in the preferreds sector are reminiscent of the financial crisis when the sector had a massive drawdown. The sector CEF funds continue to be at risk for deleveraging given their relatively low asset coverage. If this actually goes ahead then investors may find unleveraged open-end funds a more conservative option as they should have a similar upside beta without the potential discount volatility. This is particularly relevant just as the CEF sector is trading at a premium.

