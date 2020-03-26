MTR Corporation: Multiple Headwinds

MTR Corporation also expects to recognize a HK$1,371 million provision for additional project management costs relating to the Shatin To Central Link rail project, which adds to the company's woes.

The current coronavirus outbreak has led to a fall in domestic ridership for MTR Corporation's rail business, significant rent concessions for its property business, and a credit rating downgrade.

Elevator Pitch

I assign a "Bearish" rating to Hong Kong-listed rail operator MTR Corporation Limited (OTCPK:MTRJF) (OTCPK:MTCPY) [66:HK]. The current coronavirus outbreak has led to a fall in domestic ridership for MTR Corporation's rail business, significant rent concessions for its property business, and a credit rating downgrade. MTR Corporation expects to recognize a HK$1,371 million provision for additional project management costs relating to the Shatin To Central Link rail project, which adds to the company's woes.

MTR Corporation trades at 27.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, which represents a premium to its historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 23.9 times and 21.2 times, respectively. MTR Corporation has traded as low as 8.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis. The stock also offers a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 3.1%.

Readers are advised to trade in MTR Corporation shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 66:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $22 million, and market capitalization is above $30 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Started in 1975 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2000, MTR Corporation is the largest operator of public transportation services in Hong Kong and, it is also among the largest operators of mass transit rail in Asia, operating overseas rail concessions in Mainland China, Macau, the U.K., and Australia. The company is a state-owned enterprise with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government being the largest shareholder with a 75% equity stake.

Apart from its core rail business, MTR Corporation also develops and manages residential and commercial properties located around its train stations under a "Rail Plus Property" business model, where the company obtains land development rights from the government and collaborates with other property developers. MTR Corporation also makes money by renting out advertising, commercial and car parking space at the company's train stations.

MTR Corporation's Revenue and Profit Breakdown by Business Segment

Source: MTR Corporation's FY2019 Financial Results Announcement

Coronavirus Outbreak in 2020 Led to Decline in Ridership Numbers and Credit Rating Downgrade

As at the time of writing, there have been 410 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on a cumulative basis (of which 102 have recovered) and four reported deaths in Hong Kong. Starting from March 25, 2020, all non-Hong Kong residents from overseas countries will not be allowed to enter Hong Kong for a period of 14 days, while anyone else from Mainland China, Macau, and Taiwan entering Hong Kong will have to undergo compulsory quarantine. According to local media reports, the Hong Kong government is currently considering a ban on the sale of alcohol in restaurants, bars, and pubs in the city, or even a complete closure of bars and pubs.

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 5, 2020, MTR Corporation disclosed that the estimated financial impact of the current coronavirus outbreak in the first two months of FY2020 was a HK$1.3 billion hit to the company's earnings, which is equivalent to 10.9% of its FY2019 net profit attributable to shareholders. This was mainly attributed to "work from home and school closure measures, coupled with much reduced tourists and local leisure travelers" as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Based on statistics released by the company, domestic ridership fell -43.5% YoY and -38.7% MoM (Month-on-Month) to 71.4 million in February 2020. In addition, a planned +3.3% increase in public transport fares has been suspended till the end of this year. MTR Corporation has reduced the rents for the company's tenants at its train stations and 13 shopping malls in Hong Kong by 50% for the months of February and March 2020.

Adding to MTR Corporation's woes, Moody's downgraded MTR Corporation's credit rating from Aa2 to Aa3 in late-January 2020, which coincided with the onset of the coronavirus outbreak in Mainland China. In early-March 2020, another credit rating agency, S&P Global, cautioned that "the current AA+ rating of MTRC (MTR Corporation) may be threatened" as reported by local media, The Standard, on March 4, 2020. A decrease in revenue from rail and property operations, and a weakening of the company's balance sheet in terms of a drop in the working capital-to-debt ratio were cited as considerations for a potential credit rating downgrade by S&P Global.

If S&P Global or other credit rating agencies do downgrade their credit rating for MTR Corporation, this could make it more challenging for the company to raise fresh capital on favorable terms to finance its rail and property projects going forward.

Shatin To Central Link Rail Project in the Spotlight

In the company's FY2019 results announcement, MTR Corporation guided that it expects to "recognize a provision in its consolidated profit and loss account for an amount of up to HK$1,371 million" in relation to its Shatin To Central Link rail project "at the appropriate time."

Shatin To Central Link Rail Project

Source: MTR Corporation's FY2019 Results Presentation Slides

According to the Hong Kong government's Highways Department, the Shatin To Central Link is a 17-kilometer rail project, comprising the "11 kilometres long Tai Wai to Hung Hom section, which runs through Diamond Hill to Kowloon East" referred to as the Tai Wai to Hung Hom Section, and the "6 kilometers long Hung Hom to Admiralty section (which) will join the East Rail Line at Hung Hom." The Tai Wai to Hung Hom section and the Hung Hom to Admiralty section are expected to be completed and fully opened by 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, respectively.

The HK$1,371 million provision relates to additional project management costs that arose because MTR Corporation estimates that the total construction costs for the Shatin To Central Link will be increased to HK$83 billion from the initial projection of HK$70.8 billion upon further review.

In the company's FY2019 results presentation, MTR Corporation emphasizes that "as the project owner, the government is responsible for the cost of the Shatin to Central Link Project." The Hong Kong government has disagreed and is refusing to foot the bill for the additional project management fees amounting to HK$1.37 billion. The South China Morning Post also quoted certain lawmakers suggesting that "MTR Corp should cover its own costs because of the construction delays and substandard work at Hung Hom station" in an article published on March 3, 2020.

More importantly, the dispute between MTR Corporation and the HK government over additional project management fees and the suspension of public transport fare increases highlighted above place the company's state-owned enterprise status in the spotlight. As a state-owned enterprise, it is inevitable that there are conflicts between the company's commercial interests and the interests of the general public.

Valuation

MTR Corporation trades at 20.8 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 27.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$40.40 as of March 25, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 23.9 times and 21.2 times, respectively. MTR Corporation has traded as low as 4.7 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 8.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis.

MTR Corporation is also valued by the market at 1.33 times P/B. In contrast, MTR Corporation's historical five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples were 1.53 times and 1.39 times, respectively. During the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis, the stock's 15-year trough P/B multiple was 0.77 times.

The stock offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 3.0% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 3.1%. The company recommended a final dividend per share of HK$0.98 for 2H2019, which brings full-year FY2019 dividends per share to HK$1.23. This implies a +2.5% YoY growth in dividends per share and an increase in the company's dividend payout ratio from 64.5% in FY2018 to 71.5% in FY2019.

MTR Corporation remains in a strong financial position to support its future dividend payouts. The company's net debt-to-equity ratio was at a manageable 15.4% as at the end of FY2019, while its interest coverage ratio was at a comfortable 15.3 times for FY2019. Refinancing risks are limited with only 22% of the company's debt maturing within the next two years, and the impact of interest rate fluctuations is partly mitigated by the fact that fixed rate debt accounted for 63% of the company's total debt as of end-FY2019.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for MTR Corporation include a longer-than-expected time taken for the current coronavirus outbreak to be contained, social unrest and protests returning to Hong Kong, and regulatory changes that have a negative impact on the company's businesses.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.