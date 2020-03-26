Fidelity National Information Services: Maintaining A Buy, Despite COVID Pressures

This is not the Financial Crisis of 2008 and, therefore, banks themselves - the main clients of FIS - are in a much better shape.

FIS should see coronavirus impact at each of its businesses, albeit in each case the impact shall be minimal.

In our January 6 update (See Article), we previewed the fourth quarter results and analyzed near-term tailwinds for the company. In this note, we reorient the discussion to address core issues that are important for the company in light of the coronavirus outbreak. What distinguishes FIS from many other names under our coverage is the fact that the company should see a fairly minimal impact to each of its businesses. We discuss these businesses specifically below, in addition to providing an updated valuation. Overall, we remain positive on FIS, seeing its recurring revenue base and strong capital return story as integral to market outperformance in 2020-21.

Valuation:

For FIS, we are only moderately reducing our target price, which further reinforces our confidence in the stock. We are taking down our 2020 P.E multiple from 24x to 23x, while reducing the EPS estimate from $6.78 to $6.59. When we apply the multiple of 23x to the EPS of $6.59, we get the target price of $151, down from $162.

Analyzing Coronavirus Impact:

Capco: This is mainly a European consulting business, with several hundred million of annual revenue workstreams. At present, most of Europe has come to a halt; however, Italy and Spain - the two most affected countries - are not integral to Capco. Assuming that other countries do not succumb to such a fiasco, we expect a V-shaped recovery in Europe, with 2Q and likely some of 3Q losses mostly recouped in 4Q 2020. At present, we are estimating $39 MM in annual revenue Capco hit during 2020 and only $11 MM in 2021.

Brazil Business: While it is too early to tell how prevalent the virus will be in Latin America, so far Brazil and neighboring regions have been largely spared. FIS's two core clients, according to our estimates, will cumulatively incur less than $20 MM in economic damages, even if the outbreak accelerates in that part of the world.

ACH Processing: This segment was already fairly soft even before the virus. We do not anticipate a major hit since demand is fairly inelastic for ATM usage and the banks integration. Our headwind estimate is $10-15 MM annually at most.

Debit Services: We expect debit services growth to slow down in 2020 by approximately 40-55 bps, registering around 4% Y/Y and producing a headwind of $62-$75 MM for 2020. We expect FIS' established clients, largely mid-cap banks, to remain loyal; however, some of the newer accounts may in fact demonstrate some fluctuations. For this particular segment, more data is certainly needed to make a more precise top-line headwind estimate.

Mobile Payments: We see mobile segment to grow 6-7% Y/Y, just about a percentage point below our original expectations, which should deliver about a $90 MM hit to the revenue base, constituting the largest impact of the segments we are analyzing. Mobile is the most dynamic of FIS' businesses; it is directly tied to the consumer behavior, and that's why some degree of slowness needs to be modeled.

GFS Back-End Solutions: In our view, back-end solutions will once again prove to be integral to the company's operations and will likely lead to less than $10 MM of quarterly negative impact. Assuming that two full quarters are impacted, we are only considering $20 MM at most.

ATM Solutions: Technology empowering the ATMs should remain robust, since we are not expecting any demand pressures for the ATM business. If anything, it would be the role of FIS to ensure cybersecurity and the overall smoothness of the ATM operations. Therefore, our estimates remain unchanged in that department.

IFS Outsourcing: The rule of thumb is that companies do outsourcing work during times of economic hardship in order to slash costs, while cutting back on more optional consulting engagements (see paragraph on Capco). IFS outsourcing work has always been not only integral to the banks' core operations, but also always represented one of the lower-cost processes that FIS can offer. We estimate only $15-$18 MM in revenue headwinds. The bottom line is: this is not the Financial Crisis of 2008 and, therefore, banks themselves - the main clients of FIS - are in a much better shape.

Share Buybacks: While this is not related to the revenue streams, we expect share authorization to remain in place, potentially resulting in $400-$500 MM in buybacks for 2020 alone, similar to our original projections. The company is not among the recipients of the upcoming bailout package, which is about to be passed by the US Congress: therefore, there are no attached strings to the capital return. In addition, we expect FIS to fully support its 1.2% dividend yield.

Risks to Our Thesis:

1. Global economic macro conditions, stemming from the coronavirus or for other reasons, may further adversely impact consumer confidence and thus lead to lower demand for the company’s services.

2. Security breaches could harm FIS's business, disrupting delivery of services and resulting in a breach of client contracts.

3. More intense regulatory environment, both domestically and internationally, may lead to an increase in costs and thus impact the company’s bottom line.

4. The sales and implementation cycles for software can be lengthy and require significant investment from the company’s clients. If there are interruptions along this implementation cycle, then the processes can be impacted along the way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.