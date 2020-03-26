Lululemon: Weak Guidance Could Weigh

Source: Barron's

Lululemon (LULU) reports quarterly earnings March 26th. Analysts expect revenue of $1.38 billion and EPS of $2.24. The revenue estimate implies a double digit percentage increase Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Stellar Revenue Growth

Retailers have had a difficult time delivering top line growth. Several have had to engage in aggressive promotions to drive traffic to the stores. Off-price retailers like Burlington (BURL) and Ross (ROST) have bucked the trend. Lululemon, with its fitness and health-related image, has also delivered strong revenue growth. Last quarter the company reported revenue of $916 million, up over 20% Y/Y. The results were reflective of its cult-like following.

Each major product segment grew by double digits. Revenue from company-owned stores rose 22%, while Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") was up 30%. Company-owned stores presented 63% of total revenue. Retail sales through department stores are being encroached on by online sales, yet Lululemon was able to generate robust sales through physical locations. DTC was 27% of total revenue, up from 25% in the year earlier period.

The quality of the in-store shopping experience and the connection of the Lululemon culture helped drive traffic to stores. The company recently opened its largest store ever on Fifth Avenue in New York - an indication that the bricks and mortar business model can still work. The expansion may have come at an inopportune time. The negative effects of the coronavirus have led to social distancing, which has caused traffic into stores to fall hard. Lululemon will likely have to rely on online sales over the next few months.

Its DTC channel could be a major weapon. Lululemon was one of the first companies to fully embrace digital distribution. Its major investment in digital has allowed it to separate itself from other traditional retailers. DTC is Lululemon's fastest-growing channel. The company can also mine data from the DTC platform to stay current on customer buying patterns. This also helps Lululemon better manage inventory.

Comparable sales growth for in-store was in the double-digit range, while online comparable sales growth was 30%. Comparable sales were spurred by increasing traffic into the stores. This likely implied Lululemon did not have to engage in heavy promotions in order to drive traffic into the stores.

Increasing Margins

Lululemon achieved a gross margin of 55.1%, up 70 basis points versus the year earlier period. The improvement was driven by lower product costs, a favorable product mix and lower markdowns. This compared favorably to other retailers like Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) and L Brands (NYSE:LB) that had to engage in promotions in order to drive sales. On a dollar basis, gross profit was $505 million, up over 20% Y/Y.

SG&A expense was $329 million, up 22% Y/Y. It was 35.9% of revenue, down 30 basis points versus the year earlier period. Lululemon enjoyed economies of scale, yet continued to invest in data analytics and expand its loyalty program. The benefits of scale could continue for the foreseeable future. EBITDA of $220 million grew 31% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 24%, up 160 basis points versus the year earlier period. Operating income margins at its DTC channel were 170 basis points higher than that of company-owned locations. Higher revenue growth from the DTC channel could amplify margins for the entire company going forward.

Disappointing Guidance?

Due to negative effects of the coronavirus Lululemon closed stores in North America and Europe for over a week:

In light of the rapidly changing developments, lululemon announced the closure of all stores in North America and Europe, from March 16 through March 27. Guests can continue to shop on lululemon.com. "We are living in uncertain times and we're learning more about this virus every day. We are taking this step to help protect our global community, guests and people, and ensure we are doing our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19," said Calvin McDonald, Chief Executive Officer.

Sales through physical locations likely fell hard during that period. Management will likely give weak guidance for the following quarter. Assuming the coronavirus is contained over the next few months, Lululemon's sales could begin to recover by the second half of the year.

Another issue is the dismal economic data expected to be released over the next few weeks. For the week ending March 21st jobless claims were 3.28 million, up over 3.0 million versus the previous week's level. Such dismal economic data could weigh on financial markets and Lululemon's share price post-earnings. LULU trades at 33x run-rate EBITDA (last three quarters annualized). Weak guidance and the negative effects of the coronavirus could weigh on the stock over the short term.

Conclusion

There is no guarantee consumer spending will return to previous levels even after the negative effects of the coronavirus subside. That does not bode well for retailers like Lululemon. LULU is down over 15% year-to-date. Its lofty valuation and economic headwinds make the stock a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Weak guidance and weak economic data could create headwinds.