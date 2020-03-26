Opportunities In The Battered Preferred Space: Yields Up To 8%

These firms have very strong balance sheets that even if their businesses falter a bit, have a significant cushion to protect the preferred shareholder.

We want to find the preferred stocks of high-quality companies that can adjust in the current environment and whose revenue isn't getting shut down by self-isolation.

This creates a 'baby out with the bathwater' type of environment and we are going to be sifting through the rubble to find high quality, high-yielding preferreds.

They tend to be thinly traded which, driven by mutual fund and ETF liquidations (namely PFF), which indiscriminately redeems all shares pro rata.

Preferred stocks are the type of investments that you want to acquire during periods of crisis or downturns.

The preferred space, much like the muni space, is a lower liquidity area of the market. It is also dominated by a few large players, especially the iShares Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) which has about one-quarter of all preferred assets. Just like we are seeing with the iShares Municipal Bond ETF (MUB), the same issues are being felt in the preferred space. Namely, an intraday liquid holding vehicle that has supposedly abundant liquidity allowing investors to get out of holdings that are inherently illiquid.

With the click of a few buttons, investors can blow out of their position in PFF. The fund sponsor then needs to sell out of the underlying holdings pro-rata based on their followed index. If everyone rushes to the exit at the same time, then they just provided liquidity to them instantly (their orders at Fidelity or TD or Schwab filled instantly) but they still need to sell the underlying preferreds held in the ETF. All the selling of illiquid preferreds in a time of crisis means there are no bids. Prices come crashing down.

This pushes down the prices of individual preferred shares and thus, the NAV of the ETF. It's a self-defeating prophecy.

To sum up, individual preferreds are "hybrid" securities that gain you access to a better yield than dividend stocks usually with capped upside. We like to buy these when they are well under par during times of market stress. The last time we looked at them was in late 2018 and early 2019 during the market correction. The objective is to purchase when they are down and out and hold them, collecting the income and then selling at par or when they are called from you.

To stress, most preferreds have a "par" value of $25. Our goal is to buy well below that $25 par and collect the quarterly income payments as we wait for the price to return to that par level. Once there, investors have a decision to make. Do they sell and realize the gains but shut off their juicy yield-on-cost income stream or do they hold and continue to collect it? On the latter, what happens when the next hiccup in the market occurs?

We tend to see several opportunities to get in during each cycle. The last opportunity was in December 2018 and before that in late 2015/early 2016. Before that it was late 2011.

Remember, Preferreds, because of that illiquidity, take the elevator down and the escalator back up. We want to buy when they take that elevator down and hold until they are back up and/or called at par plus accrued interest.

Below, Landlord Investor and I will present the first 3 of 10 high-quality individual preferreds that we think are investable today (or relatively soon) with the intention of holding for at least a year waiting for the price to recover. We want investment grade- rated preferreds to ensure our capital remains relatively safe. We will look at some more speculative preferreds in another report soon.

Please note: If the share price is above our "buy under" price, we do NOT think you missed the opportunity. Given the low liquidity and volatility in the space, placing stink bids using GTC limit orders at compelling prices (even staggered down) makes a lot of sense.

Our Shopping List

(1) National Storage Trust 6.00% (NYSE:NSA.PA)

Coupon: 6.00% Rating: NR (BBB-) Call Date: 10/11/22 Qualified: No

NSA.PA is the only preferred stock outstanding from this storage REIT. This is a very well-run company that relies on high-quality "affiliates" to operate as franchises. They have 709 properties across the US, 125 of which are joint ventures.

The shares are not rated investment grade but the issue is investment grade rated (BBB-). The preferred shares are unrated but we think if they paid to have them rated they would be. The share price has been walloped recently hitting $20.61 which equates to a current yield of 7.28%. The shares are not callable for over two years. National Storage is well run and has strong funds from operations ("FFO") of approximately $0.39 per share per quarter. You are also covered as the preferred shareholder by the common dividend which remains strong with a yield of 4.41%.

The company reported fourth quarter results at the end of February highlighting net income of $18.8 million, an increase of 30% YoY. Core FFO was $0.40 per share, an increase of 8.1% Same-store net operating income growth was 3.8% in the quarter, driven by a 2.8% increase in same-store revenues partially offset by a 0.3% increase in same-store property operating expenses. Interest expense ratios are very healthy at 4.6X.

(Source: 10-K National Storage Affiliates)

(2) Oaktree Capital Group 6.625% (OAK.PA)

Coupon: 6.625% Rating: BBB Call Date: 6/15/2023 Qualified: No

Oaktree is a well-known asset manager run by Howard Marks. The firm was partially purchased by Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM). The deal/merger was a good one for shareholders given the amount of synergies and potential for growth.

These shares are not callable until 2023 but you collect a 7.41% income stream until they do. The current price is nicely below par at $22.39 and the shares are investment grade rated with a BBB from S&P. Oaktree was recently acquired by Brookfield Asset Management (approximately 62% of the company). Brookfield actually has a higher credit rating than Oaktree's preferred shares with an A- rating. From S&P:

The rating agency raised its short-term issuer rating and commercial paper rating to A-1 from A-2, while the company's Canadian scale commercial paper rating was upgraded to A-1 (mid) from A-1 (low). The affirmation reflects the rating agency's favorable opinion on the company's asset management business, which is expected to grow in scale and become more diverse with its acquisition of a majority interest in Oaktree Capital Group LLC. The ratings outlook is stable, reflecting Ratings' expectation for the Oaktree transaction to close later this year and be funded with cash and stock. S&P Global Ratings also expects the company to continue to show strong organic growth in fee bearing capital and maintain leverage between 2x and 3x over 2019 and 2020.

We think these shares are very attractive and offer up a very strong ~7.5% income stream for the next few years plus some capital gains potential. It is also comforting that Brookfield has been redeeming other notes outstanding at lower rates, even during this crisis. This is the type of environment where an alternative asset manager like Oaktree, and Brookfield for that matter, can thrive. They've accumulated a significant amount of dry powder over the last several years and now they are likely buying distressed assets at attractive prices.

Brookfield has a pristine balance sheet and was earning significant management fees through last year. While those numbers will be down this year, asset managers have flexibility to adjust their significant operating expenses down (it's mostly compensation) to right-size their expenses.

(4) Apollo Global Management 6.375% (NYSE:APO.PA)

Coupon: 6.375% Rating: BBB+ Call Date: 3/15/2022 Qualified: No

Apollo is a top alternative asset manager that is very high quality. Obviously, assets are going to be down but they have a lot of flexibility in terms of operating costs which, like Brookfield, are also primarily compensation related.

You can see a trend here with the asset managers. This is another firm that thrives during downturns and has a fortress balance sheet.

The shares are callable in March 2021 and is currently trading at $21.20. The current yield is now over 7.5% and has a strong BBB+ credit rating. The parent company is very strong and growing well. The one-year holding period, again, barring a calming of the markets in the next 10-12 months, provides a very strong risk-return trade-off as we fully expect these shares to be called early next year. At the current price, the yield to worst is almost 23% today assuming the shares get called. We really like this idea and think many investors should consider it for their income streams.

APO.PA has a 92% payout ratio with a lot of cushion for the preferred shareholder to protect the coupon payment. The preferred dividends are a relatively small portion of total distributable earnings so we feel that they are on the safer end of the risk spectrum.

Concluding Thoughts

These are a few ideas that we think investors can safely tread into now (or soon) given the selloff in these higher-quality ideas. Looking for ideas that have a fortress balance sheet, are not massively leveraged like an mREIT preferred, and have been battered (baby with the bathwater) tends to be easier during panic selling times. We have reached those levels in some areas of the preferred stock space.

