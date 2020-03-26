Lithium Junior Miner News For The Month Of March 2020

Welcome to the March 2020 edition of the "junior" lithium miner news. I have categorized those lithium miners that won't likely be in production before 2021/22 as the juniors. Investors are reminded that most of the lithium juniors will most likely be needed in the mid and late 2020s to supply the booming electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage markets. This means investing in these companies requires a higher risk tolerance, and a longer time frame.

March was a good month of progress for the junior lithium miners.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During March, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices were down 0.92%. Lithium hydroxide prices were up 0.46%. Spodumene (5% min) prices were down 0.26%.

Fastmarkets (formerly Metal Bulletin) reports 99.5% lithium carbonate battery-grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan and Korea of US$8.75/kg (US$8,750/t), and min 56.5% lithium hydroxide battery-grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$10.25/kg (US$10,250/t), both unchanged from last month.

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence has February prices at US$7,435 for Li carbonate, US$9,917 for Li hydroxide, and US$463 for spodumene (6%).

Lithium hydroxide, battery grade, cif China, Japan & Korea

Lithium carbonate, battery grade, cif China, Japan & Korea

Source: Fastmarkets

Lithium market news

For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the "major" lithium company's news, investors can read my "Lithium Miners News For The Month Of March 2019" article. Highlights include:

Lithium-ion gigafactories grow from 3 to 123 in the past five years.

Lucid Motors announces long-term battery agreement with LG Chem for Lucid Air.

China's CATL aims to raise $2.85 billion for EV battery projects.

Production of Audi's electric e-Tron SUV is on pause due to a battery shortage. Jaguar and Hyundai have also faced electric-vehicle production delays due to battery constraints.

Canaccord: Gold to outperform, and Lithium to bottom in 2020.

Samsung unveils new solid-state battery tech using a silver-carbon composite layer as the anode.

Argentina lithium projects suspended on coronavirus lockdown until end March.

Junior lithium miners company news

Rio Tinto [ASX:RIO] [LN:RIO] (RIO)

On March 23, Rio Tinto announced:

Rio Tinto update on COVID-19. Today, as a result of separate actions by the Premier of Quebec and the President of South Africa to contain the spread of COVID-19, Rio Tinto will slow down some of its operations. At Richards Bay Minerals [RBM] in South Africa Rio Tinto will curtail production in compliance with a directive from the Government aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19. As a result, all mining operations at RBM will be halted by midnight on Thursday, 26 March, for 21 days.

Bacanora Lithium [LSE-AIM:BCN] [GR:2F9] (OTC:BCLMF)

On March 23, Bacanora Lithium announced:

Sonora Lithium Project and Covid-19 Update. Bacanora's first priority is the health and well-being of its staff, partners and its local communities and has taken all appropriate measures to protect them in accordance with the relevant governmental and regional requirements. Whilst Covid-19 has affected Bacanora and its partners, the Company continues to progress all its work streams, in particular the completion of the Project engineering work. The timetable for this engineering work has however been impacted by delays in Asia and North America due to the ongoing government restrictions. Completion is now scheduled for Q3, 2020. Nonetheless, Bacanora has a strong cash position of US$47 million and is well positioned to withstand the continued effects of Covid-19.

Investors can view the Company's latest presentation here.

Note: Ganfeng and Hanwa have a see-through ownership of more than 50% of Sonora.

Catalysts include:

2020 - Possible further project financing announcements for Sonora and/or Zinnwald.

Q3 2020 - Sonora project construction completion due.

2021 - Plan to commence Sonora production ramping to 17,500 tpa, and in stage two 35,000 tpa.

Core Lithium Ltd. (formerly Core Exploration) [ASX:CXO] [GR:7CX] (OTCPK:CORX)(OTCPK:CXOXF)

Core 100% owns the Finniss Lithium Project (Grants Resource) in Northern Territory Australia. Significantly it already has an off-take partner with China's Yahua ($2.4b market cap, large lithium producer). The Company states it has a "high potential for additional resources from 500km2 covering 100s of pegmatites."

On February 28, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "Interim consolidated financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2019."

On March 10, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "Outstanding metallurgy results from BP33." Highlights include:

"Excellent recoveries from recent gravity separation test work on spodumene pegmatite from BP33.

Exceptional concentrate quality produced at high recovery. Concentrate grade of 6% Li2O. Low impurities <0.5% Fe2O3. 65-72% recovery.

Finniss Resource estimates expected in coming weeks ahead of Feasibility Study update in Q2 2020 targeting significantly increased mine-life and substantially improved economics."

Investors can read a company presentation here.

Catalysts include:

Q2 2020 - Resource estimate. Followed by Feasibility Study for the Finniss Lithium Project.

Q2 2020 - Initial fieldwork on the Adelaide River Gold Project.

Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (took over Kidman Resources)

The Mt Holland Lithium Project is a 50/50 JV between Wesfarmers and SQM (SQM), located in Western Australia. There is also a proposal for a refinery located in WA. Wesfarmers acquired 100% of the shares in Kidman for A$1.90 per share for US$545 million in total.

On March 20, Wesfarmers announced: "Wesfarmers trading update and response to COVID-19." COVID-19 safety procedures relates mostly to its wholesale and retail outlets.

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021 - Final investment decision on Mt Holland.

Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTC:DMNXF)

On February 28, Sayona Mining announced: "Half year financial report 31 December 2019."

On March 12, Sayona Mining announced:

Sayona launches AUD 4.3m renounceable rights issue to advance Québec growth strategy.....1 for 4 Renounceable Rights Issue to raise up to $4.3 million; attractively priced at 0.8 cents per share.....Funds to support Company’s bid for North American Lithium [NAL], redeem convertible notes and progress key projects in Québec, Canada, amid rising global demand for lithium.

On March 17, Sayona Mining announced: "Rights commence trading." Highlights include:

"Rights issued under Renounceable Rights Issue announced 12 March commence trading on ASX, under ticker code SYARC.

Rights trading to cease 27 March 2020 as per the Rights Issue timetable."

Investors can read the Company presentation here, and my Trend Investing CEO interview here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Authier permitting. Possible project financing and off-take. Result of NAL bid.

Critical Elements [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF)

On March 4, Critical Elements announced:

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation’s Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project: project update. Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, Critical Elements’ Chief Executive Officer declared, "Since the early stages of the development of the Project, it has always been a high priority of Critical Elements to collaborate with local communities and particularly the Cree Nation of Eastmain. We strive to develop the Project through a sustainable development approach so as to make a significant contribution for the future’s economy which we hope will be greener and more sustainable.”

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project permitting. Possible off-take or financing announcements.

Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF)

On March 10, Lithium Power International announced: "Half yearly report and accounts."

Upcoming catalysts:

2020 - Possible off-take partner and funding announcements for Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile.

Millennial Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ML] (OTCQB:MLNLF)

Millennial has tenements at the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project and the Cauchari East Lithium Project in Argentina.

No news for the month

You can view the Company's latest investor presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts:

2020 - Pilot plant trials to be completed. Possible off-take agreements and project funding.

Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF)

On March 11, Neo Lithium announced: "Neo Lithium produces battery grade lithium carbonate at its pilot plant." Highlights include:

"Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate at 99.535% purity was produced consistent with the process described in the PFS.

Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate at 99.599% purity was also produced using an improved process, which may decrease operational and capital costs while minimizing reagent, water and power consumption."

Investors can read the latest Company presentation here, and an excellent video here. My CEO interview is available on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 Environmental Impact Assessment and permitting approval expected. Possible project partner/funding announcements.

H1 2020 - Feasibility Study due.

Mali Lithium Limited [ASX:MLL] (EEYMF) (Formerly Birimian Ltd)

On March 19, Mali Lithium announced: "Mali Lithium receives further high grade results from Goulamina Lithium Project." Highlights include:

"Further high grade drilling results received from Mali Lithium’s world-class 100%-owned Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali, West Africa.

The grade of Li2O mineralised intercepts being realised from the recently completed RC drilling program continues to improve.

Drill results expected to improve confidence in the Ore body."

A sample drill result was:

"72m @ 1.66% Li2O from 23m (GMRC365)."

You can view the latest Company presentation here.

Catalysts include:

Q1, 2020 - DFS due for the Goulamina Lithium Project.

AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF)

AVZ owns 65% of the Manono Lithium and Tin Project in the DRC.

On March 3, AVZ Minerals announced: "Shareholder update on Yibin Tianyi $14.1m placement." Highlights include:

"The Sunset Date for the satisfaction of conditions precedent has been extended to 31 March 2020 to accommodate a request from FIRB for additional review time.

Yibin Tianyi, through its associate, N-Resource Limited, is proposed to provide the Company with a US$1m Convertible Note by 11 March 2020 in order for Yibin Tianyi to maintain its rights under the Subscription Agreement.

AVZ requested and was given the right to commence negotiations, discussions or communications, to enter and conclude funding agreements with additional parties of interest, provided the total issue of new shares does not dilute Yibin Tianyi’s expected 11% equity position in AVZ post the subscription agreement being finalised."

On March 11, AVZ Minerals announced: "AVZ- Half yearly report and accounts."

On March 16, AVZ Minerals announced: "Preliminary flotation test work update and initial Carriere de l’Este metallurgical results." Highlights include:

"Phase 2 metallurgical initial test programme [Flotation] completed.

Lithia flotation recoveries were consistent averaging 69% recovery after adjusting for losses to slimes, magnetic separation and flotation tailing.

Concentrate grades from 6.1% to 6.4% Li2O were all above the Company’s target of 6% Li2O spodumene concentrate ('SC6.0').

Iron [Fe2O3] levels were all within a SC6.0 concentrate specification with significant upside demonstrated in Test-06 and Test-07.

A marked decrease in Fe2O3 content was achieved by increasing the magnetic field intensity of the WHIMS process presenting as a further upside optimisation.

Initial metallurgical test work completed on 100kgs of quarter drill core from Carriere de l’Este ('CDL').

Randomly sampled high grade sections generated a 2.37% Li2O bulk sample head grade.

DMS100 testing on CDL samples generated a SC6.2% with a recovery of 55% at 5.6mm crush size and a SC6.3% with a 66% recovery at 3.35mm crush size."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1 2020 - DFS for Manono.

ioneer Ltd [ASX:INR] (GSCCF) (formerly Global Geoscience [ASX:GSC])

On March 11, ioneer Ltd announced: "Business update." Highlights include:

"The Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS] is on track to be delivered according to plan.

State and Federal permitting processes are advancing as anticipated.

Buckwheat protection plans progressing well with success in germinating and growing Tiehm’s buckwheat at the University of Nevada, Reno."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1 2020 - DFS.

2020 - Possible off-take and project financing discussions.

Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY][GR:AM1] (OTCPK:ARYMF)

Argosy has an interest in the Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina, targeting a fast-track development strategy.

On March 6, Argosy Minerals announced: "5 tonne trial cargo of high quality >99.5% Li2CO3 product on schedule for shipment." Highlights include:

"Five tonne preliminary trial cargo of high-quality >99.5% lithium carbonate product from industrial scale pilot plant on schedule for shipment this month.

Additional high quality >99.5% lithium carbonate product in stock in preparation for subsequent product delivery."

On March 20, Argosy Minerals announced:

"Company update. Argosy Minerals Limited advises that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is taking appropriate safety measures and actions to protect our staff and business operations, including precautions advised and regulated by the Australian and Argentine Governments."

Investors can view the Company's latest investor presentation here.

European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTC:ERPNF)

On March 13, European Metals Holdings announced: "Interim financial report 31 December 2019."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Bankable Feasibility Study to be released.

2020 - Outcome of potential strategic partnership with CEZ Group.

Advantage Lithium (OTCQB:AVLIF) [TSXV:AAL]

On March 16, Advantage Lithium announced: "Advantage mails meeting materials to approve acquisition by Orocobre Limited."

Upcoming catalysts:

2020 - Orocobre takeover to finalize.

Sigma Lithium Resources [TSXV:SGMA](OTCQB:SGMLF)

Sigma is developing a world-class lithium hard rock deposit with exceptional mineralogy at its Grota do Cirilo property in Brazil.

No news for the month.

Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] [GR:EJZN] (OTCQB:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars.

No news for the month.

Investors can view the Company's latest presentation here.

Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] (PLL)

Piedmont Lithium states it is "the only US lithium spodumene project", with their 100%-owned Piedmont Lithium project in North Carolina. The company has already identified a 4+ kilometers of strike length in Phase 1 drilling.

On March 9, Piedmont Lithium announced: "Interim financial report for the six months ended December 31, 2019."

On March 17, Piedmont Lithium announced: "A message from Piedmont Lithium’s CEO, Keith D. Phillips."

"Our current focus is on three areas, each of which is progressing well:

Lithium hydroxide testwork. Hydroxide testwork is nearing completion at SGS in Lakefield, Ontario. As reported on February 25, 2020, we have completed 9 of the 10 steps with positive results. The final crystallization steps are under way but will take longer than planned due to some remote working practices being implemented at the SGS laboratory. We do not expect this extended completion of testwork to have an impact on our other activities.

Chemical plant prefeasibility study. Hatch is progressing its work on the chemical plant pre-feasibility study ('PFS') and remains on track for delivery in Q2 2020. The chemical plant PFS will provide refined estimates of our capital and operating costs and should reinforce our position as a low-cost US-based producer of lithium hydroxide.

Chemical plant permitting activities. Background studies to be used in the chemical plant permit applications are ongoing and proceeding on schedule. We still plan to submit these permit applications shortly after completion of the chemical plant PFS and expect to receive these permits during 2020."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2 2020 - PFS for the chemical plant (lithium hydroxide).

Q4 2020 - DFS due.

2020 - Possible off-take and project funding announcements.

You can view the Company's latest presentation here.

Plateau Energy Metals [TSXV:PLU] [GR:QG1A] (OTCQB:PLUUF)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (formerly Plateau Uranium) is a Canadian lithium and uranium exploration and development company focused on its properties on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

On March 20, Plateau Energy Metals Inc. announced:

Plateau Energy Metals announces filing of technical report for the PEA on the Falchani Lithium Project in Peru.

Cypress Development Corp. [TSXV:CYP] (OTCBB:OTCQB:CYDVF)

Cypress Development owns tenements in the Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA.

On February 27, Cypress Development Corp. announced:

Cypress test program at NORAM Engineering completed for Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada. Cypress Development Corp. is pleased to report the test program at NORAM Engineering and Constructors Ltd. (“NORAM”) is complete and initial results are positive... Initial results are positive and indicate the target levels of lithium concentration and rejection of impurities in solution were achieved. The pending, final report will be used to update the mass balance in the process flowsheet and complete the remaining step in the Company’s ongoing Prefeasibility Study (“PFS”) on the project.

Liontown Resources [ASX:LTR] (OTC:LINRF)

Liontown Resources 100% owns the Kathleen Valley Lithium spodumene project in Western Australia.

On March 3, Liontown Resources announced: "Half year report 31 December 2019."

On March 11, Liontown Resources announced: "More outstanding lithium intercepts at Kathleen Valley as drilling confirms continuity of high-grade mineralisation." Highlights include:

"New intersections from ongoing Reverse Circulation [RC] / diamond drilling at the 100%-owned Kathleen Valley Lithium-Tantalum Project in WA include: 33.8m @ 1.8% Li2O from 402m [KVDD0061], including: 8.5m @ 2.5% Li2O from 405.5m.

All the above holes, with the exception of KVRC0292, were drilled into the Mt Mann Feeder zone in the southern part of the deposit.

KVRC0292 is located in the north-western part of the deposit and is ~160m up-dip of the recently reported intersection of 43m @ 3.1% Li2O [KVRC0287 253 – 296m] (See ASX announcement dated 20th February 2020).

Resource in-fill and extensional drilling remains on schedule to be completed by mid-late March 2020.

The new data will be used to prepare an updated MRE, which will ultimately underpin a Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS]."

You can view the Company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - PFS on Kathleen Valley

Frontier Lithium [TSXV:FL] (OTC:HLKMF)

Frontier Lithium own the PAK Lithium (spodumene) Project comprising 6,976 hectares and located 175 kilometers north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. The PAK deposit is a lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) type pegmatite containing high-purity, technical-grade spodumene (below 0.1% iron oxide).

No news for the month.

E3 Metals [TSXV:ETMC] (OTC:EEMMF)

On March 4, E3 Metals announced:

E3 Metals Corp. closes financing and begins work on brine production planning. E3 Metals Corp. is pleased to announce the successful closing of the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing (the “Offering”) announced on November 20, 2019. Under the Offering, the Company has now issued a total of 5,272,400 units of the Company (the "Units"), including 2,267,900 units issued on the first tranche which closed December 18 2019, at a price of $0.40 per Unit for a total gross proceeds of $2,108,960. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a “Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a “Warrant”).

On March 11, E3 Metals announced:

E3 Metals achieves improved speed and efficiency of lithium recovery. Reduced Direct Lithium Extraction [DLE] recovery time from 2 hours to less than 10 minutes, with over 90% recovery.

Lithium processing technology

Nano One Materials [TSXV:NNO] (OTCPK:NNOMF)

On February 24, Nano One Materials announced: "Nano One announces closing of $11,000,000 private placement."

Other lithium juniors

Other juniors include: ABE Resources [TSXVABE] [GR:1AJ2] (OTCQB:ABEPF), AIS Resources [TSXV:AIS] (OTCQB:AISSF), Ardiden [ASX:ADV], American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V:LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Anson Resources [ASX:ASN] [GR:9MY], Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (OTCQB:PNXLF), Avalon Advanced Materials [TSX:AVL] [GR:OU5] (OTCQX:AVLNF), Carnaby Resources Ltd [ASX:CNB], Eramet [FR: ERA] (OTC:ERMAF) (OTCPK:ERMAY), Far Resources [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Force Commodities [ASX:4CE], Hannans Ltd [ASX:HNR], Iconic Minerals [TSXV:ICM] [FSE:YQGB] (OTCPK:BVTEF), Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF], Kodal Minerals (LSE-AIM:KOD), Lake Resources [ASX:LKE] [GR:LK1], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS], Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Chile Inc. [TSXV:LITH] [GR:KC3] (OTCQB:LTMCF), Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. [TSXV:LEXI] (OTC:LXENF), MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), Noram Ventures [TSXV:NRM], NRG Metals Inc. [TSXV:NGZ] (OTCQB:NRGMF), One World Lithium [CSE:OWLI], Portofino Resources Inc.[TSXV:POR] [GR:POT], Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF), Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK], Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV] (GR:AFM], and Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF).

Conclusion

March saw lithium spot prices move sideways.

Highlights for the month were:

Argentina lithium projects suspended on coronavirus lockdown until end March.

Core Lithium achieves a 65-72% recovery rate for producing 6% spodumene.

Neo Lithium achieves battery-grade Lithium Carbonate at 99.599% purity using an improved process, which may decrease operational and capital costs while minimizing reagent, water and power consumption.

Mali Lithium receives further high grade results from Goulamina Lithium Project.

AVZ Minerals achieves a recovery rate of 66% to achieve spodumene concentrate grades from 6.3%.

Argosy Minerals - 5 tonne trial cargo of high quality >99.5% Li2CO3 product on schedule for shipment this month.

Piedmont Lithium - Hydroxide testwork is nearing completion, and hydroxide chemical plant PFS is on track to complete in Q2, 2020.

Liontown Resources - More outstanding lithium intercepts at Kathleen Valley as drilling confirms continuity of high-grade mineralisation.

E3 Metals reduced Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) recovery time from 2 hours to less than 10 minutes, with over 90% recovery.

