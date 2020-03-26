The Cycle Means Big Stocks Now, Small Caps Later

The reason being twofold, firstly that's just what happens, secondly uncertainty raises the price of risk.

As we do it will be the big stocks that benefit first. Thus that's where we should be, small caps will lag the market.

We're in a bad recession, one we're going to come out of at some point. When, well, that doesn't matter for this particular argument and point.

We're in that recession, but what next?

As I've been pointing out we're in that coronavirus induced recession and there's not a great deal we can do about that. Even stimulus packages are about how we get out of this, not stopping it from happening.

OK, but that's macroeconomics combined with politics, this isn't what we want to know as investors.

The two things we want to know are how long is this going to last and secondly, what do we do about it anyway? Or even, how do we make money off events?

(Russell 100 index from Google)

The length

I am convinced that the recession is going to be short even if fearsomely sharp. 15% and possibly more off GDP for the quarter wouldn't surprise me in the least. I am also convinced that, absent counterproductive policies like trying to keep lockdown going for months on end, it will be soon over. Further, that the recovery will be V shaped. This is, after all, what happened with Asian 'Flu back in the 1950s. A horrible one quarter recession then by year end we hardly noted it had happened from the GDP statistics.

The reason for the V, not a U or L shape, is that the cause of this recession is exogenous to our economy and how it is managed. We don't actually need to change anything, we just need that external cause to stop. Which it will and off we go again.

OK, it's possible this is wrong. However, even if it is the next is still true.

Risk off

The most obvious thing that has happened here is that we've just differed from an unknown risk. What happens then is that the price of risk rises. This is just how we humans deal with things, we're always more cautious just after we've been scared by something.

In stock markets this leads to two closely related behaviours. A change in relative valuations between solid - stolid even - established companies in upstart but riskier newcomers. And a change in relative valuations between small and large companies. For the same reason. Smaller companies are generally risker. They're not so imprinted in the economy that they're going to survive whatever.

Just to give an example, Boeing isn't going to be allowed to go bust but under the same circumstances Cessna would be allowed to fail - if it hadn't already gone some time ago.

When the price of risk rises then, relative to those stodgier firms, the price of riskier companies falls.

This always happens too

As markets rise and become more exciting then we always do see a froth of more speculative stocks bubbling up. Those solid dividend paying things just seem so boring while there's always the next story of the people who are going to change the world. No problem with this for there always are people about to change that world out there and investing in them makes a fortune. But a long rising market makes their risk cheaper as embedded in their stock prices. As we recall from the dotcom boom and bust. One week anything with .com rose, the next week nothing in the entire sector could attract a buyer. Even Amazon, which did go on to change the world.

When that market turns then all those speculative little things lose their chine. We see a change in relative prices between the old and solid stocks and the new and riskier:

The stock market has taken a dive over the past month, and the plunge in small-caps has been particularly deep. The benchmark S&P 500 is down 28% from its Feb. 19 record close, while the Russell 2000 small-cap index has lost 35% over the same period and hasn’t set a new high since August 2018.

This isn't going to change anytime soon because of that risk off.

Russell 2000 v S&P 500 and DJIA

What this means is that we're going to see, for the near future, underperformance in the Russell 2000 as compared to the DJIA or even the S&P500/ Simply because this is what happens when a market has just taken a spanking. Smaller companies are undervalue relative to their more stable and perceived to be less risky peers.

It's entirely possible to argue that this shouldn't happen. Even that we should invest against it doing so. But that's not actually the way it turns out. Smaller stocks suffer relative to larger in the tail end of a significant market fall.

Of course, at some point this reverse and the froth comes back and we get small company outperformance. But that won't be for some time yet.

My view

This is part simply observation - 1987 wasn't a good year to be dealing smaller stocks in London, as I was - and part just good market theory. The perceived price of risk rises when people have just been shocked or surprised. We've had a black swan event, the price of risk has just risen. This will change the relative prices of large and small stocks, established players and upstarts.

The investor view

For the time being therefore I'd advise that it's the larger stocks we should be looking at. Yes, obviously, there will be special situations in smaller companies but as general advice there will be an increase in that risk premium and thus smaller stocks will suffer relative price falls.

It's possible to work up plays on this using ETFs based on the Russell 20-00 and the DJIA say but I'm unsure of the timetable here so wouldn't recommend, purely on this analysis, a specific trade on this. It's a market reading rather.

While we're still in the recovery stage we want to be in the larger stocks, not the smaller.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.