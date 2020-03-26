Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA) CEO Andy Zhang on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call March 26, 2020 8:15 AM ET

Andy Zhang - CEO

Xiaoke Liu - President

Ming Xu - CFO

Eddy Wang - Morgan Stanley

Binbin Ding - JP Morgan

Liping Zhao - CICC

Thank you. Welcome to Bitauto's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 earnings conference call. Speakers from the company today are Mr. Andy Zhang, CEO; Mr. Xiaoke Liu, President; and Mr. Ming Xu, CFO. After management's prepared remarks, Andy, Xiaoke and Ming will be available to answer your questions. In addition, [indiscernible] Financial Controller of Yixin, will be available to answer your questions related to Yixin.

Andy Zhang

Hello, everyone. And thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 earnings conference call. China's automobile industry remains challenging in the fourth quarter of 2019 as new passenger vehicle sales continue to decline year over year.

Despite the substantial industry headwinds, the auto total revenue reached RMB2.69 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, exceeding the higher end of our guidance of RMB2.55 billion. We were -- in our advertising as a subscription business we were pleased to make further progress in increasing our mobile traffic as we improve the quality and the quantity of our sales leads.

In terms of traffic according to QuestMobile in January 2020, DAU, our daily active users of the Bitauto media app increased by 256% compared to October 2018, when we roll out the upgraded version. Moreover, the combined DAU, both Bitauto media app and our Auto Pricing app increased by approximately 40% year over year in January 2020.

Amid declining new passenger vehicle sales, we grew our number of sales leads by 8.8% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2019, with the proportion of organic sales leads rising to nearly 70% of that. We have also seen improved quality of sales leads in terms of higher conversion rates, as measured by the stores visits and the number of transactions.

Backed by the solid operating metrics our revenue from advertising in a subscription business for the fourth quarter came in better than expected at RMB1.07 billion. Amid the current industry downturn, we continue to make strategic spending to strengthen our brand the Bitauto brand.

We will do brand building as a long term commitment, which will allow us to broaden our user base and to provide a better value proposition for our automakers and dealer customers. We've been achieving very encouraging progress from our ongoing strategic branding campaign.

Based on online awareness metrics such as Baidu Index and third party offline customer surveys Bitauto has recorded a significant improvement in brand recognition in our automobile consumers over a fairly short period of time.

Now looking at our transaction services business. Despite of unfavorable industry environment, in the fourth quarter, Yixin further expanded its loan facilitation service business, which grew 3% year-over-year, and then contributed 82% of total finance transactions.

For the full year 2019 Yixin maintained steady growth, and further solidified its industry leading position by leveraging its leadership advantages and the trackable credibility. Yixin continues to tighten its risk control standards to better adapt to the changing regulatory environment, as many of local governments begin to implement stricter rules for collection of delinquent accounts.

Looking into 2020, Bitauto will remain committed to investing resources in key strategic initiatives that strengthen our long-term competitiveness. First, we're continuing to enhance our content, products and services to provide better value and experience to automobile consumers and car owners.

We will continue to roll out the optimized -- and optimize our AI base result driven marketing solutions to more mainstream automakers. We will also increase our R&D investments to improve functionalities, and the user experience on our business to business B2B products for our automakers and dealer customers.

Second, to further broaden Bitauto’s user base and improve our value proposition to our business partners, we will continue working on increasing our mobile traffic as well as quantity and the quality of our leads. Third, we'll continue investing in our brand building campaign to raise Bitauto’s brand recognition among automobile consumers. We're confident that all of these efforts will help form a solid foundation to boost our long-term growth going forward.

Lastly, Yixin will proactively adapt a more conservative risk assessment methodology, while partnering with dealers and the financial institution partners to identify opportunities within China's automobile market, as we adapt to the industry uncertainties we have been facing, as well as the impact from the corona virus epidemic.

Before I turn the call to Ming, let me share with you some of our thoughts about the recent outbreak of the corona virus. The epidemic has significantly affected the overall economy and the people's daily lives in China since late January. While we see near term challenges, we also find some longer term opportunities for us to capture.

In response to the corona virus outbreak, Bitauto initiated various measures to support our auto making dealer customers to when it is difficult periods together with our business partners. For example, as the epidemic evolves, we've been offering free VR video live broadcasting services to help automakers and dealers promote their branding and to stimulate their automobile sales.

In terms of the impact of Bitauto while it remains difficult to give you a quantitative comments at the moment. Let me give you some of our qualitative observations. Since late January, many automakers and dealers business operation have been disrupted.

This has led to a very weak sentiment among automobile advertisers. And it caused some delay of their marketing spending. As a result, we expect some pressure on our advertising revenue in the near term.

Nonetheless, as the majority of automaker and dealer customers are delaying, but not canceling their marketing campaigns, and many of them shifting their offline budgets to online channel, we see long-term growth opportunities in new type of services, such as online auto show for automakers new car launch, together with VR video live broadcasts and other forms of online marketing.

In summary, Bitauto will remain devoted to strengthening our brand recognition and adding more value to our automobile customers and consumers. Amid the near term challenges from the corona virus outbreak, we’ll continue to protect our staff, to ensure operational efficiency and explore ways to support and grow together with our business partners. We're confident in strengthening Bitauto’s value proposition and building Bitauto into China's top online automobile media and transaction services platform.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Ming, to go over the financials.

Ming Xu

Thank you, Andy. Good evening, everyone. Bitauto’s total revenue and revenue from our advertising and subscription business for the fourth quarter of 2019 were both better than expected. Thanks to our efforts to enhance Bitauto’s brand and increased traffic as well as the quality and the quantity of sales leads.

While we continue in our strategic spendings in branding into the coming years, we expect such investment to weigh on our profitability in this near term. However, we're confident that these investments will not only allow us to create better value for automaker and dealer customers but also help us to lower user acquisition costs going forward, which will significantly strengthen Bitauto's long term competitiveness and profitability.

Now let's look at our Q4 2019 and full year 2019 financial highlights, before moving to Q&A. Please note that our reference is mainly to financial figures in RMBin the following discussion. Bitauto reported revenue of RMB2.69 billion in fourth quarter of 2019, compared with RMB3.12 billion in the corresponding period of -- in 2018.

Revenue from the advertising and subscription business in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB1.07 billion compared to RMB1.16 billion in the corresponding period in 2018, mainly due to the decrease in marketing spending by automakers and dealers caused by the continued decline in new car sales.

Revenue from the transaction services business in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB1.2 billion compared to RMB1.56 billion in the corresponding period in 2018 as Yixin continues to tighten its risk control standards, and enhance asset quality to better adapt to the changing regulatory environment, which has impacted its transaction volume.

Revenue from Digital Marketing Solution business in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB418.8 million, representing a 6.4% increase from RMB393.7 million in the corresponding period in 2018. Cost of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB1.1 billion, compared to RMB1.43 billion in the corresponding period in 2018.

Cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 14.8%, compared to 45.8% in the corresponding period in 2018. Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB1.59 billion, compared to RMB1.69 billion in the corresponding period in 2018.

Selling and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB2.39 billion, representing a 23% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. This increase was primarily due to the increase in marketing spending, associated with the company's branding and marketing efforts and the increasing provision for credit losses of finance receivables partially offset by the decrease in share-based compensation.

Product development expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB157.8 million representing an 18.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in expense related to product development personnel.

Share-based compensation which was allocated to related operating expense line items was RMB81.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB421.6 million in the corresponding period in 2018.

Non-GAAP loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB573.5 million, compared to a non-GAAP income from operations of RMB255.4 million in the corresponding period in 2018. Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB978.2 million compared to RMB398.3 million in the corresponding period in 2018.

Net loss attributable to Bitauto in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB922.4 million compared to RMB416.7 million in the corresponding period in 2018. Non-GAAP net loss in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB576.5 million compared to a non-GAAP net income of RMB199 million in the corresponding period in 2018.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Bitauto in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB573.5 million compared to our non-GAAP net income attributable to Bitauto of RMB118.6 million and the corresponding period in 2018.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS each representing one ordinary share in the fourth quarter of 2019 amounted to RMB12.95, $1.86; and RMB12.95, $1.86 respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS is in the fourth quarter of 2019 amounted to RMB8.07, $1.16; and RMB8.07, $1.16 respectively.

As of December 21 2019, the company had cash and cash equivalent and restricted cash of RMB7.51 billion. Cash provided by operating activities, cash provided by investing activities and cash used in financing activities in the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB835.3 million, RMB3.56 billion and RMB5.81 billion respectively.

I only go through a few selected highlights for 2019 full year since we've covered the detail in our earning release. Revenue in 2019 was RMB10.75 billion representing a 1.6% increase from 2018. Revenue from the advertising and subscription business in 2019 was RMB3.9 billion compared to RMB4.07 billion in 2019.

Revenue from the transaction service business in 2019 was RMB5.75 billion representing a 7.1% increase from RMB5.37 billion in 2018. Mainly attributable to the growth in the company's loan facilitation services, partially offset by the decrease in revenues from self-operated financing business. Revenue from the digital marketing solutions business in 2019 was RMB1.1 billion compared to RMB1.13 billion in 2018.

Gross profit in 2019 was RMB6.51 billion, representing a 2.7% increase from 2018. Non-GAAP income from operations in 2019 was RMB127 million, compared to RMB1.11 billion in 2018. Non-GAAP net income in 2019 was RMB33.6 million, compared to RMB934.7 million in 2018.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Bitauto in 2019 was RMB214.1 million, compared to Non-GAAP net income attributable to Bitauto of RMB708.9 million in 2019. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS in 2019 amounted to RMB3.05 and RMB3.15, respectively.

The number of employees totaled 7,935 as of December 31, 2019, including employees of entities in which Bitauto has acquired and holds controlling interests. This represented a 4.6% decrease year-over-year, primarily due to the decreased headcounts in sales, marketing and customer support, as part of our strategic efforts to optimize operational efficiency.

In addition, given Yixin's scale and significance to Bitauto, I would also like to share with you some of Yixin's operation and operating financial highlights for Q4 and full year 2019. Bitauto's controlled subsidiary Yixin, a primary operator of the company's transaction service business continue to develop its loan facilitation services and further tighten its risk control standards to better adjust to China's generally weak economic conditions and changing regulatory environment.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Yixin facilitated approximately 109,000 financed transactions, representing a year-over-year decrease of 24%. The total aggregate financing amount facilitated through Yixin's loan facilitation services and self-operated financing business was approximately RMB8.1 billion.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Yixin continued to develop its loan facilitation services and further strengthened its partnership by working with 12 banks and financial institutions including an auto finance company. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, Yixin facilitated approximately 89,000 financed transactions, representing a year-over-year increase of 3% and contributed 82% of Yixin's total financed transactions.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, under U.S. GAAP, Yixin's total revenues reached RMB1.21 billion, new core services revenues, which include revenues from loan facilitation services and new self-operated financing lease transactions Yixin facilitated during the year, reached RMB666.9 million.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, Yixin's total financed transactions increased by 8% year-over-year to approximately 522,000. The aggregate financing amount facilitated through its loan for facilitation services and self-operated financing business was approximately RMB40 billion, representing 5% year-over-year increase in 2019.

Yixin cooperated with 12 banks and financial institutions and facilitated approximately 347,000 financed transactions representing a 141% year-over-year increase and in aggregate contributed 66% of Yixin's total financial transaction for the full year 2019.

For the year ended, December 31, 2019, under U.S. GAAP Yixin's total revenue were RMB5.79 billion; gross profit reached RMB2.76 billion; net loss was RMB3.3 million and the non-GAAP net income was RMB402.6 million.

Yixin's non-GAAP net income is calculated as net loss excluding share based compensation of RMB233.1 million, amortization of intangible asset resulting from asset and business acquisition of RMB173 million and offset by tax impact -- tax effect of RMB0.2 million.

In 2019, Yixin entered into certain transaction with other subsidiaries of Bitauto, which were eliminated of Bitauto's consolidation of Yixin. The revenue that Yixin recorded for the revenue -- for the services provided to those subsidiaries of Bitauto amounted to RMB18.1 million.

As of December 31 2019, Yixin had cash and cash equivalent and restricted cash of RMB3.49 million. Total finance receivable of RMB27.02 million. And total borrowing including bank borrowing and asset backed securitization debt of RMB19.84 billion.

As of December 31, 2019, 90 day plus days past due ratio and include including 100 days past and 180 day plus pass through due ratio for all the financial transaction, including the third party loan facilitation were 1.3% and a 0.3% respectively.

On the U.S. GAAP Yixin's provision for credit loss of finance receivable for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB361.1 million and for the year ended December 31, 2019 was RMB862.7 million. The balance of provision for credit loss of finance receivables was RMB566.4 million as of December 31, 2019.

With that, I will now turn to the guidance for the fourth quarter of -- for the first quarter of 2020. Bitauto currently expect to generate revenue in the range of RMB1.7 billion to RMB1.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. This forecast takes into consideration of seasonality forecasts -- seasonality factors in Bitauto's business and excludes any impact of foreign currency fluctuation.

In particular as situations surrounding the coronavirus outbreak in China and globally continue to evolve, business visibility remains limited. So we expect management's current and preliminary review which is subject to change.

Let's now start the Q&A session. Andy, myself, Xiaoke and Ming [ph] are available to take your questions. Operator, please go ahead.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Eddy Wang of Morgan Stanley. Please ask your question.

Eddy Wang

Hi, Andy, Xiaoke, Ming. Thank you for taking my question. My question is about the auto market. When you expect we will witness a meaningful recovery of the auto sales. I know currently the visibility would be a little bit low given a lot of moving parts especially the coronavirus due and uncertainty, but any color will be helpful.

And a quick follow-up will be that if there is a recovery, so which of your business, I mean, the pricing business and the transaction service business, which business will recover faster and which one will be a little bit later in terms of the recovery? Thank you.

Andy Zhang

I'll take that question. First of all, I think we've already seen recovery from the market itself. There are a few indications. First of all, we do have stats of daily passenger car sales in China. Not that up to date, but still just about a week delayed.

So we've already seen some of the volumes recover up to 40% from last year's, compared to a second February, where there we've only seen maybe 10% 15% of the market. So it's already a huge leap in terms of volume increase.

We do expect that recovery will continue into the second quarter. I think it hopefully will normalize sometime in early third quarter or so. Another indication is actually coming from our own consumer interest as well as reflected into our traffic and leads that we accumulate on a daily basis.

We've seen this ratio recovering a lot faster than the actual auto sales. So in other words, that we are guessing that some of the -- a lot of the consumers are doing their initial research work, getting ready to a purchase sometime in the next month or two, which will all most likely take place in the second quarter.

So we believe the market will rebounce sometime in the second quarter and normalize in third quarter. There's only one concern recently that's coming to our attention is that because the entire world has been affected by this epidemic. So a lot of the spare parts company are also being affected and start manufacturing different parts for different models.

China's auto -- hundreds of thousands of different passenger car models are all having more or less imported parts, while it's making. So therefore, we may run into a period of continued demand from consumers, but maybe lack of inventory to deliver -- supply to deliver to meet these demands.

If that'll ever happen, most likely probably will happen in sometime mid to late the third quarter. That's our own estimation. That's our own information. Just we're using that for our own analysis purposes.

And in terms of business, which one would be recovered first. I think obviously, advertising will be the first one to sort of fill it because the traffic's back to normal, legions back to normal. So we'll continue to show that to the OEMs.

And because OEM already witnessed that particular demand coming from online, I think they're also being restored in terms of confidence wise to meet -- to expect more sales in the second quarter. So that will definitely recover the fastest.

Also when the sales of vehicles actually takes place, then Yixin will benefit, the transaction services business will benefit because Yixin is a seller of a byproduct that's supportive of the sale of a vehicle, so only when the sale happens then Yixin will benefit from.

So in terms of a pace wise that will be the advertising than the transactions. Thank you.

Eddy Wang

Thank you very helpful.

The next question comes from the line of Binbin Ding of JP Morgan, please ask your question.

Binbin Ding

Good evening management and thanks for taking my question. My question is on your marketing campaign. So you initiated a large scale promotion campaign since first quarter last year. Can you share some color in terms of the initial results of payoffs from the marketing activities?

And also I note that because of the corona virus outbreak, some internet companies have already become very stringent on spending and more focused on cost controls. So given the current epidemic, would there be any change to our marketing plans in 2020? Thank you.

Xiaoke Liu

[Foreign Language]

Thanks Binbin for question and sorry for the disruption because we are calling from multiple offices. So basically we started our marketing campaigns since October 2018 -- of 2019. And we continued that campaign until Chinese New Year of this year.

And as you may see, we actually deployed our advertisement on multiple channel including elevators and also TV and online and busses et cetera. And so far we have seen very encouraging results from the initial stage of our branding campaign. For example the organic download of our apps during our campaign actually doubled from previously.

And aside from that we also see that the consumer perception of our brand as measured by the mentioned rate, first mentioned rate when we do multiple surveys with consumers, it actually shows that the first mentioned rate of our name of our website actually doubled after -- before and after the campaign.

And also, in terms of online awareness metrics, such as Baidu Index, WeChat Index, our reading of those indexes, both doubled or even tripled after the campaign. So it's actually showing that the help -- the branding campaign actually helps to lift our brand and to raise the consumer awareness of our brand is very -- has been shown a quite significant effect.

So we believe that this branding campaign is a long term project. We have a long term commitment to this project. So we will continue our campaign in 2020. And in terms of timing, our each academy which is an internal research body, supporting ourselves and the OEMs the research indicates that there could be a two peak season for auto sales this year; one in Q2 and one in Q4. And we will also do a launch our -- deploy our campaign accordingly.

So we believe after this year spring campaign, our brand image, brand awareness or the organic downloads of our apps will continue to improve. Okay, so that's my answer to your first question.

Andy Zhang

So Binbin, could you repeat your second question? Sorry I missed it.

Binbin Ding

Okay. So, I think some of the internet companies which have already reported, they all mentioned they will become more stringent on spending. And focus more on cost controls this year because of the coronavirus. So given the current situation, will there be any changes to our marketing plans in 2020?

Andy Zhang

Yes, thanks for question. We're also adjusting our branding campaign where I see the market situation and also the epidemic situation evolves. For example, during the Chinese New Year, we originally, we planned to spend a lot in a [indiscernible] preschool pre roll ads.

But as you know all the blockbusters for Chinese New Year has been cancelled. So we change our plan very fast and we deploy -- redeploy those resources into TBS to leverage the race in the leadership during the Chinese New Year when everyone have to stay at home.

So this is an example of how we have been reacting to this evolving situation. I believe that in 2020, as the market evolves, we'll continue to make adjustments to that.

And also we believe that the current market environment when a lot of startups are cancelling or slashing their marketing budget, even including some of the public companies due to funding or capital market concerns actually give us a very good bargaining power, when we negotiate with different media. So that's it something we will also take advantage off.

Binbin Ding

Thanks for the color. Thank you very much.

Your next question comes from the line of Liping Zhao of CICC. Please ask your question.

Liping Zhao

Good evening, Andy, Xiaoke and thanks for taking my questions. So I'm wondering how is the contract renewal with the dealer so far. Did you see any headwind?

Ming Xu

Thanks Liping for question. So yes, I think for this year, one of the silver lining of this very tough challenging environment so far. Our subscription business has been doing quite well. Actually, we are seeing a very high contract renewal rate in start of January.

Most of our existing customers in 2018 -- in 2019, stayed with us. And in addition to that, we have been able to add a few thousands of new customers. So therefore, as a result, the number of our subscribers doesn't decline a lot. It has a slight decline from end of 2019, but actually, it's very mild.

And also we've been able to narrow the gap with our competitor. We know that people in the market are talking about mass store closed down, start of the year, which caused -- which may cause some decline in our competitors' or in some of the other industry participants' number of subscribers.

To us, we didn't really experience that, most of the subscribers last year stay alive [ph] this year and they continue to go with us. But of course, there is a possibility that there are some 2000 to 3000 stores closed down, unfortunately in the market. And because possibly because those stores only subscribed to other market participants' products, so we don't really know about those. And then they are the one that have been impacted. But that's also point to the risk of only sticking to one platform.

And also it shows that our service and our product have been able to helping our customers in 2019 through these very challenging market environments, which is a reason there're people that are willing to stay with us.

Andy Zhang

I think, allow me to add little more comments on this particular situation. We view this as one of the positive turning points of Bitauto’s overall business in general. In the past history, at times we struggle with our brand recognition even within the industry where that we face different criticisms on the quality and quantity of ourselves leads on the overall influence among consumers.

It actually started from late 2018. The company's strategy has been specifically to improve that, turning that into a positive spin rather than a negative spin. So, amount of the investments have been made on the brand rebuilding, on the product rebuilding, on the customer satisfaction side of the products.

And also work has been carried out throughout the last 15 to 18 months. The highest ever renewal rate on our front in terms of on the dealership subscription business at the end of last year at the beginning of this year is a perfect indication of view change not only from consumers, but also from the industry players, which mainly the upward stream for us which are including the OEMs and the dealers, as well as being able to shorten in a distance between us and some of the other players in the industry.

So we're continuing to -- we will -- because to us, it's fairly effective. So I think we're very determined to put this positive spin in pretty much every facet of our businesses, not only just limiting to the dealer subscription.

So moving forward, I think, continue to invest in the brandings, continue to turn this positive effect, letting people witness that the traffic wise, the quality of lead wise, everything has been increasing drastically significantly. We'd like to continue this particular change in 2020 and onwards.

So, this is not easy for us but at least at this moment, we started to see different feedbacks, different positive feedbacks from different areas, different facets, different partners that we work with in different businesses.

So that's what we need in terms of carry us through this tough time, through the virus time, through the downturn of the industry. But I think it adds a lot of confidence into the management team, as well as our partners. Thanks.

Liping Zhao

Okay, thanks, Andy and Ming.

Ming Xu

Okay, once again, thank you for joining us today. Please don't hesitate to contact us if you have any further questions. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to talking with you in the coming months.

