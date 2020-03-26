The Call On Collegium Pharmaceuticals

We take an in-depth look at Collegium and highlight an options strategy one can use to take a 'watch item' position in this intriguing name below.

The shares were lifted over the past few months by increasingly positive news flow, but have pulled back significantly recently during the market's Covid-19 meltdown.

Today, we take a deeper look at a 'Tier 3' name that has been hit hard in the recent market meltdown triggered by Covid-19 despite several pieces of good news earlier in the year. Our investment analysis and recommended options strategy is highlighted in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) is a Stoughton, Massachusetts-based specialty pharmaceutical company that IPO’d in 2015. The company’s goal is to become a leader in pain management. The company’s portfolio of commercialized products includes Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER, and Nucynta IR. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently trades around $17.00 a share and has a market capitalization of roughly $560 million.

Pipeline & Technology:

The company has developed a novel, patented, abuse-deterrent technology called DETERx. The company combined active ingredients like oxycodone with fatty acid and waxes to form microsphere beads that are filled into a capsule. The wax-based microspheres are designed to resist physical and chemical manipulation such as crushing and dissolving. The abuse-deterrent formulation differs from others, since each individual microsphere has extended release and abuse-deterrent properties, which means the drug can be administered in different ways without compromising its chief benefits.

The company believes that the drugs they offer strike the balance between meaningfully addressing patients' needs and being a responsible company that offers pain management solutions. In 2017 alone, the CDC estimated that prescription drug overdoses were responsible for more than 17,000 deaths in the United States. DETERx technology allows the company to provide relief for the 50 to 100 million U.S. adults who experience chronic pain, without contributing to the opioid crisis. The problem of chronic pain is enormous. It’s estimated that there’s roughly $560 billion spent on healthcare and lost productivity due to chronic pain.

Source: Company Presentation

Xtampza:

Xtampza ER utilizes the DETERx technology. The drug is an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone approved by the FDA for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate.

Xtampza ER total prescriptions grew to 124,067 in the fourth quarter of 2019. This was better than a 35% increase over the fourth quarter of 2018. For the full year, total prescriptions for Xtampza ER grew 49%

Source: Company Presentation

Nucynta:

Nucynta comes in both extended release and immediate release formulations of Tapentadol. Nucynta ER is FDA approved for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate and is also approved for neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate. Nucynta IR is indicated for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic.

Branded ER market share came in at 6% in the most recent quarter, but the company sees total prescriptions for the franchise under pressure.

On February 6th, Collegium announced that they have acquired the U.S. rights to Nucynta from Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT) for $375 million. The franchise has patent protection out till mid-June of 2025 and may receive a 6-month pediatric extension. Overall, the company views the deal as a major move that should radically change the finances of the company. Specifically, the company expects the deal to improve operating cash flows by more than $100 million.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

As of year-end 2019, the company had approximately $170 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. On February 27th, the company provided the following financial guidance for FY2020 (which has to be taken with a grain of salt now given the recent impacts of the Covid-19 outbreak).

Xtampza ER revenues in the range of $150 million to $160 million.

Nucynta Franchise revenues in the range of $170 million to $180 million.

Total operating expenses in the range of $130 million to $140 million.

Non-GAAP adjusted income in the range of $125 million to $140 million

The analyst community has grown increasingly positive on Collegium due to recent events despite the sell-off in the market. The median price target on Wall Street is just under $35.00 a share. Needham reiterated its Buy rating and $38 price target last week. Earlier this week, SunTrust Robinson maintained its own Buy rating but did lower its price target a tad to $24 from $27 previously

Verdict

There is a lot to like about COLL including fast-rising sales, a recent well-received acquisition, potentially reaching cash flow break-even status before the end of the year, funding needs recently addressed and increasingly positive analyst support.

The market has seen more volatility in the past five weeks than at any time during the financial crisis. This spike in the VIX has significantly increased the price of options premiums. Therefore, I believe the best way to take a small position in these shares is via the covered call or buy-write options strategy outlined below.

Options Strategy:

Using the September $17.50 call strikes fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $14.00 to $14.50 range (net stock price - options premium). This strike has decent liquidity. This strategy provides decent downside risk and also a potential return of over 20% in just under a six-month duration even if the stock stays exactly where it currently trades.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COLL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a watch item position with covered call/buy-write holdings.