Having An Imperfect Strategy Is Still Better Than Having No Strategy At All

Adjustments are welcome, but having a strategy might be the only thing that brings some order into the chaos.

Paving the way, rather solely trying to walk safely through it, is most important when everything around you seems to get out of control.

As the direction of the wind changes, it's only natural to see people deviating from the plan, abandoning the strategy, and start taking decisions ad-hoc.

Setting a strategy is quite an illusive task for many. It requires planning, in advance, and executing, along the way, accordingly.

Strategy is defined as "a plan of action designed to achieve a long-term or overall aim."

Everybody talks about the need to have a strategy, but less people actually do. As a matter of fact, many "strategies" are actually targets.

For example: Risk reduction. Is this a strategy or a target?

Truth is, it's both, because every strategy has a target at the end of it - without a target in place - there's no (need for a) strategy (leading you to nowhere...).

Having said that, we believe that "risk reduction" is a target, not a strategy. The actions that we intend to take in order to get there are the core/body of the strategy, and at the end we can plan/hope that the action we take will lead us and end up with us achieving this target.

How do you build a strategy?

We always talk about three elements that guide us when it comes to investing, but these elements are actually part of any good strategy:

Discipline. You can't use excuses for not doing X or Y. Make the time, people, resources, and/or knowledge that you need available. Avoid "I don't have time," "I'm not in the mood," "he/she won't play along," or anything like it!

Tip: Don't confuse discipline with the need to be flexible. In most cases, even the best strategy requires fine tuning along the way.

Patience. Don't rush. Give things a deep thinking before you start running, and make sure all the involved organs/parties are running with you, more or less at the same pace. Most strategies are a marathon, not a sprint!

Tip: Don't confuse patience with speed - being patient doesn't equate to being slow!

Consistency. Many people tend to give up when things don't move along, or as fast, as they were planning/hoping for. Check your strategy and adjust as/if needed, but as long as the building blocks remain valid - keep running.

Tip: Don't confuse consistency with stubbornness. It's not only OK to admit a failure or to let go, sometimes it's the best option!

This "DCP approach" also is valid for the investing world. As a matter of fact, it's crucial when it comes to the investing world.

Most investors are buying or selling ad-hoc. They know/read/hear about a certain security that they like/seems OK - they buy. It's a case by case, on a standalone basis, without much macro/overall thinking behind it.

For example: Deciding that JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM), Citigroup (NYSE:C), or Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) is now cheap, without asking themselves do we want/need to have an exposure to the Financial sector (XLF), specifically to banks (KRE), when rates/yields/spreads are so low, and when the economy/market (SPY) isn't looking great, to say the least?

Many investors can't be "bothered" with macro. Either because they think it's boring, perhaps complicated, or because they (mistakenly) assume that JPM is so cheap that as the best bank on the planet it can escape the overall (banking) carnage.

We can't stress enough how wrong such an approach, way of thinking, is! It's like saying that you can go play basketball (5-on-5) with nine people who have the coronavirus and get out of the game clean.

Is it possible? Yes, it is. Are the odds in your favor? No!

You're most welcome to try it, but the (unfunny) "joke" may end up being entirely on your expense. Literally and fig-RUDY-ratively.

In addition to the DCP, the most common term that we use is probably "macro trumps micro".

As we explained many times in the past: The odds of a very promising, nice looking apple (not that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)) shining when part of a rotten basket are slim.

You can physically move a person out of a bad neighborhood, but it's much harder to move a bad neighborhood mentality out of a person. So even if you remove the apple into another basket - it's not an easy task to turn lemon into lemonade.

How is this relevant to the markets?

Over the past few weeks, we're facing an unprecedented volatility, as we never faced before.

Yesterday (March 19), the S&P 500 (SPY) had its first day move of less that 1% in 14 sessions.

And most of these sessions saw moves greater than 5%, let alone intra-day moves greater than 7%, 8%, or 10%.

Many investors ask themselves: Where's the bottom?

Truth is - nobody knows. That's true under normal circumstances, especially under the current circumstances. Since this isn't predominantly (although it certainly is now) a financial/liquidity crisis, but a heath crisis, nobody can call for a bottom, unless you are some sort of a Fortune Teller.

As for us, we have no idea about the bottom. However, we've set a clear strategy, with levels that our subscribers can at least adhere to. Obviously, only within few months, perhaps even a year, we will be in position to look back and see whether this strategy has worked out well or not.

We might be wrong - this is always a possibility - but anyone without a strategy, is likely to keep looking at this market, and only act in a year time when it might be too late.

If you don't plan in advance, if you don't set the level/s that is/are attractive (regardless of the virus, but while taking it into consideration!), and if you always push your target down 10%-20% when it's being reached - you are very likely to end up looking at this market even a year from now.

Setting a strategy - and executing upon it - is no guarantee for success/return (not at all!), but it ensures that you plan ahead, determining the actions that you wish to take, based on pre-defined levels/events. Once these levels/events are met/taking place - and unless something new comes into play that completely change the thesis/strategy - you pull the trigger.

If you plan on achieving your long-term targets - that's the only way to do it. Otherwise, you count on luck and randomness more than you are based on preparation and order.

We may end up being wrong, have no doubt about it. However, just like the shining Apple placed within a rotten basket, it's likely that nine out of 10 times - we will end up doing better than the one who "can't be bothered" and never find the "right moment" set a strategy.

My daily (market-related) thought? You already read it, up above in the title: " Having an imperfect strategy is still better than having no strategy at all!"

However, my real thought today goes to the world we live in, to our safety, to our well being.

May god spread his compassion/healing wings over us, and stop the virus from spreading ASAP.

And while we wait for the almighty to lend a helping hand - we should all adopt and adhere to what is now a universal strategy: Lock yourself down, stay in your house/flat, make the best (experience) out of this (forced) shutdown, and remember that we're all together in this difficult time.

One for all and all for one!

