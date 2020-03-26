Prologis: This Rapidly Growing Company May Benefit From The Crisis

The dividend is well covered and is growing at an annual rate of nearly 10%.

Over the last month, Prologis (PLD) stock dropped 26.5% versus a 24.5% drop in the S&P 500. Considering the company is a REIT, that's a fine performance. VNQ, a REIT ETF, fell nearly 37% in the same time period.

In this environment, I am seeking investments with sound dividends, firm financial foundations and prospects for growth once the COVID-19 crisis is resolved.

Prologis meets that criteria. The company has an investment level credit rating and a dividend that's increased at roughly a 10% annual pace over the last five years. Those two attributes alone make the company stand out among REITs.

Recent acquisitions should result in significant growth, and the company stands to benefit from expanding e-commerce. I'll add that this crisis may accelerate the move to e-commerce sites.

An Overview Of the Company And Recent Results

Prologis' primary business is to provide warehouse space and distribution centers. With 786 million square feet of commercial space, the company is the largest in a highly fragmented industry. PLD is larger than the next three publicly traded rivals combined. The firm's footprint is spread across 19 countries and spans 4 continents, serving over 5,000 customers.

Prologis counts Amazon (AMZN), United Parcel Service (UPS) FedEx (FDX), Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot as customers, yet those clients combined constitute less than 20% of the company's revenue stream. The largest customer (Amazon) represents a mere 3.5% of income.

Source: PLD earnings call presentation

Prologis estimates products passing through their distribution centers equal 2% of the global GDP, a sum equivalent to $1.5 trillion. Even so, 77% of PLD's NOI is derived from the US. This serves to insulate the company from trade war concerns and at the same time represents opportunities for future growth.

The firm focuses on the markets with the greatest demand and owns logistic centers with higher barriers to entry. PLD's facilities are strategically located near major highways, ports and airports. Competition in e-commerce results in a strong demand for rapid delivery, and this requires supply chains in close proximity to large customer bases. This is where Prologis holds a nominal advantage.

Prologis released Q4 results roughly two months ago. Core FFO for FY19 grew roughly 9%, from $3.03 to $3.31 per share. Management expects core FFO for 2020 of $3.67 to $3.75 per share. Rent growth in Europe, a small percentage of the company's portfolio, hit 6%, the highest growth on record.

Acquisitions Should Drive Growth

Early this year, Prologis completed two acquisitions. The first was of Industrial Property Trust (IPT). IPT held 236 properties, 96% of which operate in existing Prologis markets. The acquisition cost approximately $4 billion in cash and included the assumption and repayment of debt. This move expands the company's footprint in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Seattle and New Jersey.

The second acquisition was for Liberty Property Trust (LPT). This deal was an all-stock acquisition for $13 billion. LPT added 108 million square feet to Prologis' current portfolio, as well as 4.9 million square feet in the development stage. The acquisition also includes 1,748 acres of land with a build out potential of 20.5 million square feet.

Prologis will sell approximately $3.5 billion of assets on a pro rata share basis. This includes $2.8 billion of non-strategic logistics properties as well as $700 million of office properties.

This transaction is expected to result in an immediate increase of $0.10-$0.12 in core FFO per share and is projected to eventually result in an additional $0.04 in FFO per share. Management projects future synergies will result in $60 million in annual savings.

The combined acquisitions will add over 600 new customers to the company's client list.

When one considers that Prologis has a market cap of roughly $47 billion, these acquisitions provide a significant addition to the company's portfolio of properties.

E commerce Drives Growth For Prologis

E commerce sales are burgeoning, and I will opine the COVID-19 crisis will likely accelerate that process. I contend that there are many who seldom or never use e-commerce that will warm to the experience during this crisis. Once the social distancing phase ends, those people will increase e-commerce sales.

According to Morningstar, e-commerce requires 3X the distribution space of brick and mortar retailers with similar sales. Industry experts estimate that 1.25 million square feet of logistics space is required for every $1 billion increase in online sales.

Source: shopifyplus

However, there is an aspect of the e-commerce business that drives outsized growth for logistic centers.

Merchandise return rates far exceed those of brick and mortar retail, and this in turn increases demand for logistic centers.

Source: shopifyplus

Online retailers face intense pressure to allow free and easy returns. When offered free returns, shoppers are nearly 3X more likely to buy items costing $1,000 or more. Online shoppers check the returns page 67% of the time before making a purchase decision. E-commerce businesses can thrive or die according to their firm's return policies.

The term "reverse logistics" is used to describe the need for the warehouse space devoted to the deluge of returns suffered by e-commerce companies. Processing returned merchandise requires more time than offloading incoming inventory. Returned items must be sorted and inspected. Consequently, e-commerce returns result in as much as an additional 1 million square feet of warehouse space per company, and the Reverse Logistics Association estimates that the "return and repair" process accounts for 10% of total supply chain costs. In fact, logistic centers that process returns require 15% to 20% more space than conventional properties.

The demand required by e-commerce contributed to a 5% increase in average cost per square foot for logistics space last year. Over the last few years, the cost of leasing warehouse space doubled in some markets, as the national vacancy rate hit a 20-year low last year.

"E-commerce companies are going to be fighting for new warehouse space against themselves and others."

Adam Mullen, senior managing director, CBRE Group

My Perspective

The chart below testifies to the company's growth over the last half decade.

Source: PLD presentation/ chart by author

Although a prospective investment's financial health is always of importance, it is of particular concern during these troubled times. Prologis' debt is rated A3 by Moody's and A- by S&P (both stable). As of the close of 2019, the company's weighted average interest rate is 2.3%.

Another aspect of the company that is appealing is the 5-year dividend growth rate of roughly 10%. With a FFO payout ratio of 64%, the current dividend, yielding roughly 3.3% is safe.

Prologis stands out among REITs in that many are highly leveraged and have rather anemic growth rates. In my opinion, there is a degree of safety in this company that is difficult to replicate with other REITs.

As I write these words, the shares sell for a bit over $70. The average 12-month price target of 15 analysts covering the company is $96.31. The average price target of the six analysts that rated the company since Q4 earnings is $95.66.

Consequently, I rate Prologis a BUY.

I will readily admit that even at these prices PLD is not undervalued. However, as an inveterate value investor, I've learned that some companies are bargains when they trade near fair value.

Investors should be aware that there are few barriers to entry for prospective rivals. Furthermore, a long-term economic downturn would present severe headwinds for the company. There are minor concerns regarding the firm's properties in Houston (about 3.5% of the company's portfolio), as that region will suffer from the current problems roiling the oil industry.

One Last Word

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decision. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and consider seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.