Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 3/24/20

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/24/20, based on dollar value.
Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.
Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.
InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are strong, and will stay high through the end of March.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
- Amerco (UHAL),
- Prosperity Banc (PB),
- Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL),
- Graham Holdings (GHC), and
- Cardlytics (CDLX).
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Altisource Portfolio (ASPS),
- Aflac (AFL),
- SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG),
- Peloton Interactive (PTON),
- Houlihan Lokey (HLI),
- CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD),
- Copart (CPRT), and
- Colliers Intl (CIGI).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
- NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT),
- NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF), and
- Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR).
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Barry John F
|
CEO,DIR,BO
|
Prospect Capital
|
PSEC
|
B
|
$11,439,944
|
2
|
Winder Investment Pte
|
BO
|
Intl Flavors
|
IFF
|
B
|
$8,938,873
|
3
|
Sosin Clifford
|
BO
|
Cardlytics
|
CDLX
|
B
|
$8,456,693
|
4
|
Sumitomo Chemical
|
BO
|
Myovant Sciences
|
MYOV
|
AB
|
$3,094,641
|
5
|
Willow Grove
|
BO
|
Amerco
|
UHAL
|
JB*,B
|
$1,519,318
|
6
|
Crawford Frederick John
|
PR,COO
|
Aflac
|
AFL
|
B
|
$657,340
|
7
|
Zalman David
|
CB,CEO
|
Prosperity Banc
|
PB
|
B
|
$649,968
|
8
|
Summer Road
|
BO
|
Ocular Therapeutix
|
OCUL
|
B
|
$514,198
|
9
|
Rosen Andrew Stephen
|
VP
|
Graham Holdings
|
GHC
|
B
|
$499,956
|
10
|
Deer Park Road Mgt Company
|
BO
|
Altisource Portfolio
|
ASPS
|
B
|
$466,597
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Spruce House Partnership
|
BO
|
XPO Logistics
|
XPO
|
S
|
$24,255,662
|
2
|
Dondero James D
|
PR,DIR,BO
|
NexPoint Residential Trust
|
NXRT
|
S
|
$16,289,823
|
3
|
Hadley Harbor Master Investors
|
BO
|
Peloton Interactive
|
PTON
|
S
|
$13,151,657
|
4
|
Spruce House Partnership
|
BO
|
Colliers Intl
|
CIGI
|
JS*
|
$12,086,847
|
5
|
Kurtz George
|
CEO,DIR,BO
|
CrowdStrike
|
CRWD
|
AS
|
$5,927,865
|
6
|
Englander Daniel J
|
DIR
|
Copart
|
CPRT
|
S
|
$4,229,202
|
7
|
Avery More
|
DIR
|
SolarEdge Technologies
|
SEDG
|
S
|
$2,881,835
|
8
|
Gold Irwin
|
CB,DIR,BO
|
Houlihan Lokey
|
HLI
|
S
|
$2,504,608
|
9
|
Ubs Ag
|
BO
|
Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust
|
EFR
|
S
|
$2,433,109
|
10
|
Dondero James D
|
BO
|
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund
|
NHF
|
S
|
$2,185,372
Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.