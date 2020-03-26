Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 3/24/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/24/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are strong, and will stay high through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Amerco (UHAL),

Prosperity Banc (PB),

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL),

Graham Holdings (GHC), and

Cardlytics (CDLX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Prospect Capital (PSEC),

Myovant Sciences (MYOV),

Intl Flavors (IFF), and

XPO Logistics (XPO).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Altisource Portfolio (ASPS),

Aflac (AFL),

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG),

Peloton Interactive (PTON),

Houlihan Lokey (HLI),

CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD),

Copart (CPRT), and

Colliers Intl (CIGI).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT),

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF), and

Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Barry John F CEO,DIR,BO Prospect Capital PSEC B $11,439,944 2 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $8,938,873 3 Sosin Clifford BO Cardlytics CDLX B $8,456,693 4 Sumitomo Chemical BO Myovant Sciences MYOV AB $3,094,641 5 Willow Grove BO Amerco UHAL JB*,B $1,519,318 6 Crawford Frederick John PR,COO Aflac AFL B $657,340 7 Zalman David CB,CEO Prosperity Banc PB B $649,968 8 Summer Road BO Ocular Therapeutix OCUL B $514,198 9 Rosen Andrew Stephen VP Graham Holdings GHC B $499,956 10 Deer Park Road Mgt Company BO Altisource Portfolio ASPS B $466,597

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Spruce House Partnership BO XPO Logistics XPO S $24,255,662 2 Dondero James D PR,DIR,BO NexPoint Residential Trust NXRT S $16,289,823 3 Hadley Harbor Master Investors BO Peloton Interactive PTON S $13,151,657 4 Spruce House Partnership BO Colliers Intl CIGI JS* $12,086,847 5 Kurtz George CEO,DIR,BO CrowdStrike CRWD AS $5,927,865 6 Englander Daniel J DIR Copart CPRT S $4,229,202 7 Avery More DIR SolarEdge Technologies SEDG S $2,881,835 8 Gold Irwin CB,DIR,BO Houlihan Lokey HLI S $2,504,608 9 Ubs Ag BO Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust EFR S $2,433,109 10 Dondero James D BO NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund NHF S $2,185,372

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round-Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.