Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 3/24/20

Includes: CDLX, GHC, IFF, MYOV, OCUL, PB, PSEC, UHAL, XPO
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/24/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are strong, and will stay high through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Amerco (UHAL),
  • Prosperity Banc (PB),
  • Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL),
  • Graham Holdings (GHC), and
  • Cardlytics (CDLX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Prospect Capital (PSEC),
  • Myovant Sciences (MYOV),
  • Intl Flavors (IFF), and
  • XPO Logistics (XPO).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Altisource Portfolio (ASPS),
  • Aflac (AFL),
  • SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG),
  • Peloton Interactive (PTON),
  • Houlihan Lokey (HLI),
  • CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD),
  • Copart (CPRT), and
  • Colliers Intl (CIGI).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT),
  • NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF), and
  • Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Barry John F

CEO,DIR,BO

Prospect Capital

PSEC

B

$11,439,944

2

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$8,938,873

3

Sosin Clifford

BO

Cardlytics

CDLX

B

$8,456,693

4

Sumitomo Chemical

BO

Myovant Sciences

MYOV

AB

$3,094,641

5

Willow Grove

BO

Amerco

UHAL

JB*,B

$1,519,318

6

Crawford Frederick John

PR,COO

Aflac

AFL

B

$657,340

7

Zalman David

CB,CEO

Prosperity Banc

PB

B

$649,968

8

Summer Road

BO

Ocular Therapeutix

OCUL

B

$514,198

9

Rosen Andrew Stephen

VP

Graham Holdings

GHC

B

$499,956

10

Deer Park Road Mgt Company

BO

Altisource Portfolio

ASPS

B

$466,597

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Spruce House Partnership

BO

XPO Logistics

XPO

S

$24,255,662

2

Dondero James D

PR,DIR,BO

NexPoint Residential Trust

NXRT

S

$16,289,823

3

Hadley Harbor Master Investors

BO

Peloton Interactive

PTON

S

$13,151,657

4

Spruce House Partnership

BO

Colliers Intl

CIGI

JS*

$12,086,847

5

Kurtz George

CEO,DIR,BO

CrowdStrike

CRWD

AS

$5,927,865

6

Englander Daniel J

DIR

Copart

CPRT

S

$4,229,202

7

Avery More

DIR

SolarEdge Technologies

SEDG

S

$2,881,835

8

Gold Irwin

CB,DIR,BO

Houlihan Lokey

HLI

S

$2,504,608

9

Ubs Ag

BO

Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust

EFR

S

$2,433,109

10

Dondero James D

BO

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

NHF

S

$2,185,372

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.