Germany: The Engine Is Making Noise

It is unique in the strength of its debt space that it will be able to face these challenges with enough political will.

Germany is and was the industrial engine of the European Union and the Eurozone more specifically. After the Second World War, similar to Japan, Germany was able to completely rebuild its infrastructure and set up as an industrial hub. This set up Germany for many years of success with a strong industrial base that was able to stay competitive and modernize with the times. Think of firms like Volkswagen or Daimler or even ThyrussenKrump. Starting in the financial crisis, and spilling over to more recent days, this tried and tested model appears to begin to make some noise. The Engine of Europe appears to be in trouble. Investors should keep this in mind when making a country specific investment rather than a more general Eurozone investment.

A brief disclaimer: Due to all the global uncertainty and most likely demand shock slowdown that the global economy will suffer from the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, all current macroeconomic indicator forecasts such as GDP, unemployment, current account balance, etc. should be taken with some more skepticism than normal, however the general trend for Germany should continue in the way described. Feel free to comment below your opinions!

Germany has been experiencing weaker GDP growth, as the world was growing most likely due to rising trade tensions but also due to the lack of investment in the country alongside weaker industrial production, spoken about later. The forecast currently is that GDP will bounce up from its below 1% levels as of 2019, however with the current economic crisis being created in the midst of the more important health crisis, this forecast is unlikely to be realized, and Germany will most likely enter a recession unless drastic changes occur in the fiscal space. Germany is known for its strong labor policies that will ensure there will not be a massive unemployment wave, though this may not be enough to keep Europe's engine moving into the future.

As mentioned above, German industrial production has been getting weaker most likely due to the greater trade tensions found throughout the global, but also due to heightened industrial competition in the industries Germany is most competitive in. The most prominent being the shift from gas-run vehicles towards electric cars or other modes of transportation as specified in this FT article. This weakness will only be further exacerbated by the growing shift towards greener items and goods, alongside the global downshift in demand brought on by the current pandemic. The euro area can be seen to follow Germany's general trend in industrial production though less drastic, most distinctly noticed in July 2019-October 2019 period for the graph below. This lends support to the idea for exposure to the broader Eurozone rather than targeted investments into Germany.

Speaking on the lines of average growth in investments, Germany has underperformed for a few years, even been beaten by its industrial European rival of France and more drastically by the United States. The OECD has forecasted for French investment growth to stabilize with German investment growth to pick up over the next 2 years, however once again, this does not appear likely given the current context and it is more likely that the underperformance in investment growth will continue only building upon Germany's problems in infrastructure and updating their economy. There has been many calls for Germany to open the fiscal taps to tackle the backlog of demands for new infrastructure, but that has not happened din any significant manner as of yet though there has been some change on the political front.

Germany may have also reached the end of its demographic rope, beginning its downward demographic trend given recent forecasts. While, this may be good news in terms of GDP per capita, it also presents problems in terms of pension financing, general social safety net financing alongside broader potential issues in the macroeconomy of lower consumption demand, lower imports alongside lower exports if productivity doesn't keep rising.

The German economy is not all doom and gloom even with these challenges. The German unemployment rate is quite low and demonstrates the capacity for the economy to absorb employees and the demand of firms in the economy. With their policies regarding employment, it seems there may be a countercyclical policy function in this where demand will continue to be stabilized to strength the economy in crisis moments like the current one.

Another unique aspect of the German economy, which may have prevented a spending on infrastructure, but has set Germany with a lot of maneuvering room is the extremely low levels of national debt for a developed country. At under ~40%, there is a lot of space for the German government to ramp up spending and splurge on policies to modernize and protect their economy through the ongoing crisis and in the future.

Germany is and was the engine of Europe. It may not continue to play this outsized role, shrinking into something more mono-speed with the rest of the Eurozone given the challenges it faces. However, given its unique debt position in the Eurozone, its full employment economy alongside the changing political will, it is completely possible that Germany will continue to be the economy investors look to when thinking of Europe. The challenges it faces should not be ignored by investors, and should be kept in mind when deciding to invest in Germany or in Europe as a whole.

