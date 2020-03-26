Falcon Minerals Will Survive And Yield

Falcon is an unhedged mineral interest yield play that has fallen sharply with oil and the energy group in general.

We have previously written a background piece on (FLMN) here when commodity prices were considerably higher. Yes, we labeled that one set to soar and it briefly did, before being brought low by Covid-19 and the Saudi/Russia failure to communicate and coordinate.

In brief this is a mineral interest name. They have no capex to reduce (their operators do) and they have no lease operating expense. The vehicle is set up to be low cost and to pass as much through as a dividend as possible. They do not hedge (though we note some other mineral names have reconsidered the no hedge route recently - see VNOM note on our site).

The company has spotty history of guidance and has for a variety of reasons in the intervening quarters more often than not missed our expectations. Current guidance would appear to have enough visibility in terms of already completed and in progress wells to grant the lower end of their range a less jaded view.

For modeling purposes:

We run two base cases: one low end of volume guidance, one high end. We lean greatly towards the lower end being the more likely outcome given recent history.

We then run both of these cases at $30, $40, and $50. Our cost assumptions are listed at the bottom of the cheat sheet below.

Implied yields are noted at the top of the cheat sheet and are elevated. At the low case, lowest price, the forward implied yield is still 12%.

The name remains unhedged at this time.

Balance Sheet: The name remains lightly levered and while they have no spending to be concerned about they will, holding debt flat at current levels, see their leverage metrics advance from a current net debt to TTM EBITDA of 0.8x (which in our eyes is fine) to a range of 0.7x (best case) to 1.4x ($30 oil, low end volumes) by year end 20 on our math.

Nutshell: We have a modest position here. We like portions of the Eagle Ford that are low break even level segments and we hold a position in Conoco (COP) who operates a portion of their well schedule which is tough to complain about. We like the idea of even at these prices getting paid to wait and of the "bounce-ability" of a name with low debt and no hedges that can come when oil prices mount their eventual recovery.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FLMN, COP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.