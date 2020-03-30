The Great Infection: Finding The Best Opportunities

We are loading up on defensive REITs. We discuss three investment ideas.

REITs have dropped much more than they should have in our opinion.

Everything is crashing, but not everything is worth buying.

In 2008-2009, we had the great financial crisis.

In 2020, we have the great infection crisis.

We don’t know how long it will last, but the early panic caused by it has already been spectacular. All people talk about is the coronavirus, whether it's on the traditional news channels, Facebook (FB), YouTube, or anywhere else.

Information is spreading very fast, causing panic, and as a result, we experienced one of the sharpest collapses in market values ever recorded:

Entire supply chains are disputed, and consumers are sitting at home in quarantine.

It does not take a genius to understand that this will take a severe toll on most companies. Fixed costs remain intact, but revenue streams are cut short.

Example 1: Starbucks (SBUX) comp sales collapse:

Example 2: Apple’s (AAPL) distribution is interrupted:

Example 3: Boeing (BA) needs a bailout:

It exposes the weakness of most companies: They have high operational leverage and rely on new daily sales to generate cash flow. When the demand suddenly dries up, their revenue can collapse overnight. It makes them very vulnerable to the recent crisis.

For this reason, we believe that the best opportunities are among more defensive companies with steady “contractual” cash flow and limited leverage.

This includes utilities (XLU), but we find even better opportunities in REITs (VNQ).

REITs are corporations that specialize in real estate investments. They earn steady cash flow from rent checks that are often guaranteed for many years to come. For this reason, REITs have historically outperformed during times of market turbulence. Cohen & Steers (CNS) finds that REITs provided nearly two times better downside protection during recessions since 1991:

Source

REIT balance sheets are today stronger than ever before. Therefore, you would think that they fare relatively well in today’s crisis. Yet, the opposite has happened:

Data by YCharts

Every REIT is down very significantly. Yet, in reality, there exists a lot of defensive REITs that are mostly unaffected by this crisis:

Residential REITs: People need a roof, no matter what Long Let REITs: Exceptionally long lease term provide protection Specialty REITs: C oronavirus -proof demand

These REITs enjoy more resilient fundamentals. Yet, they have dropped a great deal in the recent crash and now offer great bargains to investors. Below we discuss some of our favorite picks in each of these sub sectors.

Residential REITs: everybody needs a roof!

Picture of Class B apartment community:

Source

Today, more than ever, everybody needs shelter. Residential REITs are not perfectly immune to the crisis because it will delay move-ins, increase unpaid rents, and decelerate NOI growth, but to the most part, the cash flow should remain intact and growth should reaccelerate in 2021.

Residential REITs commonly trade at some of highest valuation multiples and premiums to NAV. Yet, today, we have the opportunity to buy quality companies at deep discounts.

We believe that Independence Realty Trust (IRT) offers one of best opportunities at present. (1) IRT specializes in Class B apartments in high-growth markets. These are some of the most defensive properties in today's environment. (2) They raised nine million shares at $15.30 just before the crash. (3) Balance sheet has greatly improved with an LTV at right around 40% and it should soon be able to refinance at lower rates. (4) They have predictable organic growth through their value-add program. (5) They pay a 9% dividend yield and its fundamentals are mostly coronavirus-proof.

Long Let REITs: protection from long leases!

Picture of triple net leased Taco Bell (YUM) restaurant:

Source

Landlords generally protect themselves against recessions and other black swans by structuring long lease terms.

It forces the tenant to keep paying a steady (or even rising) rent even during the down cycle. On the flip side, the tenant has the benefit of knowing in advance how much it will pay and won't suffer from enormous rent increases during times of economic expansion.

It's a win-win for both. Tenants benefit more when things are booming. Landlords benefit more when things go south. Contrary to popular belief, most tenants won't default on their leases because of some temporary pain. Most net leases enjoy 2-3x rent coverage and tenants do not want to lose profitable assets due to a temporary crisis.

Even then, net lease REITs with >10-year leases have dropped among the most in this recent market sell off.

We recently initiated a position in STORE Capital (STOR). This is a REIT that we have owned in the past but sold when it became expensive. I personally know the CEO Chris Volk and consider him the "goat" of net lease investing. Yet, they are currently priced at 8x FFO after crashing more than 50%.

STORE has 14-year leases with master lease protection and strong rent coverage. Many of these properties will have to temporarily close down due to the coronavirus, and STORE may need to give temporary rent relief, but most importantly, this won't impact its long-term value. Ultimately, we expect a return to new highs and now is a great time to buy this blue chip while it's offered at an 8% dividend yield.

Specialty REITs: Coronavirus -proof demand!

Picture of a data center:

Source

Finally, specialty REITs are unique in that their demand drivers do not directly rely on consumer spending.

Think about data centers.

Telecommunication towers.

Fiber infrastructure.

Private prisons.

Etc…

The demand for these assets does not change overnight. Companies still need to store their data. And people still need 4G on their smartphones.

It makes them defensive in today’s environment, and most of these REITs have barely felt the market crash.

One exception is Iron Mountain (IRM) which has dropped quite substantially. Since it already was discounted before the crash, it now yields over 10%. Its fundamentals are mostly unaffected since it leases storage space for paper records and digital data. The need for this storage won't disappear overnight and IRM has guided for double digit growth in 2020.

Closing Note

Residential, long let, and specialty REITs are unlikely to greatly suffer from this recent health crisis. The rent checks will still get paid to the most part, and once the panic is over, their valuations will balloon as a result of the recent cuts to interest rates. For this reason, we invest heavily in these sectors at High Yield Landlord:

IRT, STOR and IRM are just a few examples among many others. The recent market crash has created generational buying opportunities in real estate. Many high-quality REITs are now offered at >10% sustainable dividend yields and have 100-200% upside potential in a recovery. At High Yield Landlord, we are loading up on these opportunities while they last.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRT; IRM; STOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.