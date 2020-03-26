How To Avoid The Worst Sector ETFs: Q1 2020

The following presents the least and most expensive sector ETFs as well as the worst overall sector ETFs per our Q1'20 sector ratings.

Below are three red flags you can use to avoid the worst ETFs.

The large number of ETFs has little to do with serving your best interests.

Question: Why are there so many ETFs?

Answer: ETF providers tend to make lots of money on each ETF so they create more products to sell.

The large number of ETFs has little to do with serving your best interests. We leverage our data to identify three red flags you can use to avoid the worst ETFs:

1. Inadequate Liquidity

This issue is the easiest to avoid, and our advice is simple. Avoid all ETFs with less than $100 million in assets. Low levels of liquidity can lead to a discrepancy between the price of the ETF and the underlying value of the securities it holds. Plus, low asset levels tend to mean lower volume in the ETF and larger bid-ask spreads.

2. High Fees

ETFs should be cheap, but not all of them are. The first step here is to know what is cheap and expensive.

To ensure you are paying average or below average fees, invest only in ETFs with total annual costs below 0.48%, which is the average total annual costs of the 264 U.S. equity Sector ETFs we cover. The weighted average is lower at 0.26%, which highlights how investors tend to put their money in ETFs with low fees.

Figure 1 shows Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is the most expensive sector ETF and Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is the least expensive. Invesco provides one of the most expensive ETFs while Fidelity (FSTA, FNCL, FDIS) ETFs are among the cheapest.

Figure 1: 5 Most and Least Expensive Sector ETFs

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Investors need not pay high fees for quality holdings.[1] Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is the best ranked sector ETF in Figure 1. FNCL's Neutral Portfolio Management rating and 0.09% total annual cost earns it a Very Attractive rating.[2] iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is the best ranked sector ETF overall. IAT's Attractive Portfolio Management rating and 0.46% total annual cost also earns it a Very Attractive rating.

On the other hand, Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) holds poor stocks and earns our Unattractive rating, yet has low total annual costs of 0.09%. No matter how cheap an ETF, if it holds bad stocks, its performance will be bad. The quality of an ETF's holdings matters more than its price.

3. Poor Holdings

Avoiding poor holdings is by far the hardest part of avoiding bad ETFs, but it is also the most important because an ETF's performance is determined more by its holdings than its costs. Figure 2 shows the ETFs within each sector with the worst holdings or portfolio management ratings.

Figure 2: Sector ETFs with the Worst Holdings

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Invesco appears more often than any other providers in Figure 2, which means that they offer the most ETFs with the worst holdings.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is the worst rated ETF in Figure 2. WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD), Invesco S&P Small Cap Utilities & Communication ETF (PSCU), IQ U.S. Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF), and Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) also earn a Very Unattractive predictive overall rating, which means not only do they hold poor stocks, they charge high total annual costs.

Our overall ratings on ETFs are based on our stock ratings of their holdings and the total annual costs of investing in the ETF.

The Danger Within

Buying an ETF without analyzing its holdings is like buying a stock without analyzing its business and finances. Put another way, research on ETF holdings is necessary due diligence because an ETF's performance is only as good as its holdings' performance.

PERFORMANCE OF ETF's HOLDINGs = PERFORMANCE OF ETF

Analyzing each holding within funds is no small task. Our Robo-Analyst technology enables us to perform this diligence with scale and provide the research needed to fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. More of the biggest names in the financial industry (see At BlackRock, Machines Are Rising Over Managers to Pick Stocks) are now embracing technology to leverage machines in the investment research process. Technology may be the only solution to the dual mandate for research: cut costs and fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. Investors, clients, advisors and analysts deserve the latest in technology to get the diligence required to make prudent investment decisions.

Only our research utilizes the data and earnings adjustments featured by the Harvard Business School and MIT Sloan paper,"Core Earnings: New Data and Evidence."

This article originally published on February 4, 2020.

Disclosure: Kyle Guske II owns USRT. David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, and Matt Shuler receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, sector, or theme.

[1] This paper compares our analytics on a mega cap company to Bloomberg and Capital IQ (SPGI) in a detailed appendix.

[2] Harvard Business School features the powerful impact of our research automation technology in the case New Constructs: Disrupting Fundamental Analysis with Robo-Analysts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.