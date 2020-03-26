Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) CEO Tracy Pagliara on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCQX:WLMS) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call March 26, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Witty - Investor Relations

Tracy Pagliara - President and Chief Executive Officer

Randy Lay - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Matt Petrizzo - President of Energy and Industrial

Kelly Powers - President, Power Group

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Pilkington - Strategic Credit Concepts

John Deysher - Pinnacle

Charles Neuhauser - Mainwall Investment Management

Dick Ryan - Dougherty

John Walthausen - Walthausen & Company

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Chris Witty. Please go ahead.

Chris Witty

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Williams fourth quarter conference call. With me on the call today are, Tracy Pagliara, President and CEO; and Randy Lay, Senior VP and Chief Financial Officer. We are holding this call earlier than we normally would due to our planned participation at the Sidoti Conference, which has since been cancelled. After Tracy and Randy provide their prepared remarks, we’ll open the call for questions. Our fourth quarter results were issued yesterday evening and a slide presentation is available on the company’s website at www.wsgrp.com.

If you turn to Slide 2 in the deck, I will review the safe harbor statements. During this call, we may make some forward-looking statements during the formal discussions, as well as during the Q&A session. These statements apply to future events, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is stated here today. These risks and uncertainties and other factors are provided in the earnings release and slides, as well as with other documents filed with the SEC. You can find all these documents on our website or at sec.gov and we plan to file our 10-K on Friday March 27, tomorrow.

During today's call we will also discuss some non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these would be useful in evaluating our performance. You should not consider the presentation of this additional information in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. When applicable, we have provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures with comparable GAAP measures in the tables that accompany today's release and the slides for your information. Please note as well that our conversation today will be about continuing operations, unless we note otherwise.

Starting with Slide 3, I'll now turn the call over to Tracy Pagliara. Please go ahead Tracy.

Tracy Pagliara

Thanks, Chris, and good morning, everyone. While the world around us has changed quite drastically over the past few months, Williams ended 2019 on a strong note. It’s been a volatile time in the market doing no small part to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the company has continued to take actions to improve its outlook and lay this foundation for solid long-term growth and improved profitability.

We posted positive financial results for 2019 with annual revenue and adjusted EBITDA both exceeding our guidance for the year. In addition, our gross margins were at the high-end of our range. We also made further meaningful strides in reducing SG&A expenses consistent with the strategy we began in [2018]. Excluding non-recurring items our 2019 SG&A was generally in line with expectations.

We also experienced significant backlog growth in the fourth quarter, including important successes in our newer end markets. This validates that our strategic plan is working to build Williams into a more diverse larger and more profitable company. To that end, as I will review later in the call, we are expecting even better financial results in 2020.

We reported net revenues of $66.6 million for the fourth quarter compared with $44.4 million last year and finished the year with 12 months revenue of $245.8 million, up 30% over 2018 and above the high-end of our guided range of 230 million to 240 million for 2019. This strong top line achievement reflects higher revenues from the Vogtle 3 and 4 construction projects along with growth across many of our core end markets such as Canada, which grew sequentially by $900,000 or 19% in the fourth quarter and rose to [$17 million] for the year.

We also reported gross margins of $13.6 million for the quarter and $12.6 million for 2019 in total. The fourth quarter included $1.7 million related to an early contract termination, but even excluding this the gross margin was over 11%. As noted earlier, the company met its overall gross margins target of 11% to 13% for 2019.

Operating expenses for the quarter were $8.5 million, down $3 million year-over-year. While cost rose sequentially from the third quarter, this was primarily due to approximately $1.6 million in non-recurring expenses tied to severance, legal and professional fees. For the year, excluding non-recurring items, SG&A was approximately 9.2% of revenues, slightly above 9% at the high-end of our range and we expect it be around 8% to 8.5% of revenue for 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was 4.2 million and 12.5 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 respectively and our backlog grew by over 100 million during the last three months of the year. The 12.5 million of adjusted EBITDA exceeded the high end of our guidance, which was 10 million to 12 million. This clearly demonstrates the strength of our business development efforts and ongoing vitality of our end markets.

Of particular note, we experienced approximately 30 million of wins in Canada and 112 million of new backlog were decommissioned in 2019. We anticipate that approximately 191 million of our total backlog of 495 million will be converted to revenue this year. After the end of the quarter, we also took two steps to strengthen our balance sheet and provide increased financial flexibility going forward.

As Randy will review in a moment, we amended our credit facilities in January 2020 and in February completed the [rights offering] were initially backed by one field that was oversubscribed and brought in net proceeds of 6.6 million. We are very pleased by the support and interest in our success that was shown by our investors and lenders alike. Now, let me add some details to our business performance starting with our backlog on Slide 4.

As I noted a moment ago, the company’s backlog grew over 100 million sequentially from the third quarter of 2019 and is now much more diverse. While Vogtle 3 and 4 construction project still accounts for roughly 135 million of the total, we’ve seen nice growth in our Canadian decommissioning and energy industrial end markets. As discussed in the past, we’re dedicated to expanding our penetration in these and other areas to offset Vogtle 3 and 4 revenue as it declines in future years.

As a side note, let me just add that for the time being our Vogtle work continues unabated with Southern Nuclear still planning to the new two new nuclear reactors on that site to be up and running in November 2021 and 2022, respectively. If timing changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic or other factors, we will adapt our operations accordingly and inform investors properly.

As we are now near the end of the first quarter, our business development efforts largely remain on track, but certain project bid activities have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, we remain focused on those areas with the most growth potential and have not experienced any disruption to our business plans for 2020 thus far. We have pending orders and other opportunities in our pipeline which support our current outlook.

We are pursuing further expansion [into Canada] nuclear and Florida water, decommissioning and downstream oil and gas. There are also plenty of other prospects for growth within the energy delivering power generation industrial end markets. So, we remain confident regarding the outlook for the year, particularly in the back half. However, the situation remains very fluid and we will continue to monitor conditions closely.

Slide 5 is the snapshot of 2019 revenue by market and contracts types. During the year, 86% of our revenues were derived from [across most] contracts, which as we’ve said in the past are lower risk and more predictable in terms of margins and returns. Generally speaking, only certain projects was in the power generation street midstream oil and gas and industrial markets tend to be fixed price in nature.

U.S. nuclear work accounted for about 60% of total revenue last year and of that roughly 100 million was related to Vogtle 3 and 4. Energy and industrial was our next largest end-market with approximately 15% of total revenue, followed by Fossil at 13%, Canada nuclear at 7%, and decommissioning at 4%. Most of these areas will grow as a percent of total revenue over time as indicated by the backlog numbers I just reviewed.

Turning to Slide 6, I wanted to make a few comments about overall market conditions before handing the call over to Randy. The world is now going through a very tumultuous time due to the ongoing challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The most important of these is obviously the threat to human lives and we clearly hope that the actions now being taken by governments, drug companies, and scientists alike bring the situation under control as quickly as possible.

We are continually tracking developments with our customers in the markets we serve. In the meantime, our view as Williams is in a better spot than most companies to handle the short-term issues being faced from an economic standpoint. Our end markets are generally recession proof given the essential and critical nature of the services we provide to the energy, power, and industrial segments.

Our utility and municipality customers require continuing infrastructure maintenance and improvements during recessionary cycles and their capital projects moving forward during economic downturns. Transmission grids, power, and water infrastructure and related sites require regular maintenance and upgrades no matter what is happening in the outside world.

Williams has a solid diversified backlog with blue-chip customers, minimal cap, ex-requirements, and de minimis warranty and receivables collection exposure. We also have the ability to move graphically as additional changes occur in our demand environment, and are as always keeping a lid on costs. We can flex our work force quickly and have already taken a significant amount of SG&A out of the business during the last two years.

We are always looking at ways to further streamline the company's operations and increase returns from shareholders. This mindset is important in the current environment, which remains uncertain and dynamics, while bid activity has slowed in some end markets and has remained resilient in others, but as things slow down even further or projects take a pause, we will obviously reassess the outlook for 2020.

I remain bullish about long-term potential for Williams, which has emerged from a period of restructuring and re-birth to be a leaner, focused, more profitable company. We have a backlog of approximately 500 million and just recently completed both refinancing of our credit facilities and an oversubscribed rights offering.

So, we are better prepared at this point than at any time in recent memory and we intend [indiscernible] to a broader exchange as soon as possible subject to market conditions. I never thought that many months ago we would be sitting in the middle of our pandemic and economic distress the world over, but even with this very negative turn of events Williams is a strong balanced business with solid end-markets, unmatched management [tunnel] and a very bright future.

I’ll make a few more comments at the end of the call, and we will review overall guidance for 2020, but we’ll now hand it over to Randy to discuss our financial results in greater detail.

Randy Lay

Thank you, Tracy and good morning everyone. Turning to Slide 7, we posted revenue of $66.8 million for the quarter and $245.8 million for the year as Tracy mentioned. Sales in Q4 rose 50% year-over-year primarily reflecting continued work on the Vogtle sites, as well as nearly 6 million of higher revenue from Canada. These results were keeping with the positive momentum we saw in 2019 diversifying our business and penetrating new markets.

As a reminder, the Vogtle business was roughly 90 million in total for the year and barring any unforeseen slowdowns, including those that could be caused by the coronavirus. We'll be in that same vicinity for 2020. We remain upbeat about the outlook for the current year given numerous opportunities across our end markets as Tracy discussed and we currently project revenue of $280 million to $300 million.

Slide 8 shows our gross margin trends. We posted gross more profit of $9.1 million or 13.6% of revenue for the fourth quarter versus $5.3 million or 12% of revenue last year. The 2019 quarter included approximately $1.7 million of revenue related to the early termination of the customer contract and our marginal’s are benefited from higher volumes and customer mix. The increased volume which contributed to gross profit included our entry into Canada, as well as our expansion into the oil and gas markets.

For 2019 as a whole, we posted gross profit of 30.9 million or 12.6% of sales. Excluding one-time or non-recurring credits and losses on certain projects, our gross profit last year was 30.3 million or 12.5% of sales within our target range of 11% to 13%. Going forward, we again expect 2020 margins to fall within this range due to current backlog mix and previously taken restructuring measures to expand and strengthen the company's long-term profitability.

Slide 9 shows an overview of EBITDA trend. Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 reached $12.5 million in-line with our strategic plans. Going forward, we expect adjusted EBITDA of between 13 million and 15 million in 2020 as Tracy will review in a moment.

Turning now to Slide 10, I wanted to take a moment to review our balance sheet and recent achievements, which have provided the company with increased financial flexibility. At the end of the year, we had 7.8 million of cash and 44.2 million of bank debt compared with 4.9 million of cash and 36.8 million of bank debt at the beginning of 2019.

After the end of the fourth quarter in January 2020, the company refinanced its debt facilities bolstering our ability to fund growth initiatives by expanding our revolver by $10 million. At the same time we amended our $35 million term loan, which now matures in September 2022. This refinancing not only strengthened our ability to grow, but also underscored the commitment by our banks to the company's success. Then in March 2020, we completed the rights offering that raised net proceeds of 6.6 million.

As Tracy indicated earlier, the offering which was back stopped by our largest shareholder Wynnefield was oversubscribed. We are very pleased with our investor’s confidence and our actions taken to date and our outlook for the future. With a major restructuring of the company's operating cost behind us we will use the cash freed up to de-lever the company and fuel our business development initiatives.

Due to our significant loss carryforwards of approximately 219 million, we have minimal cash tax requirements in our business model as one without meaningful capital expenditures. We have a strategy in place to maximize cash generation going forward, manage our working capital effectively, and strengthen our balance sheet in the quarters to come.

I’ll now turn the call back to Tracy for a review of our 2020 guidance in his closing remarks. Tracy?

Tracy Pagliara

Thanks Randy. Turning to Slide 11, I wanted to recap our 2020 guidance before taking questions from our call participants. Going forward, we anticipate revenue of between $280 million and $300 million this year, which would represent a growth of 14% to 22% over 2019. We also expect gross margins of between 11% and 13%, with SG&A under 8.5% of sales.

Under this scenario, we anticipate EBITDA of between 13 million and 15 million with an underlying goal of increased financial performance through improved operating leverage and a lower cost of capital. We will focus on gas generation driven by sound working capital management and de-lever the balance sheet in tandem.

As has been mentioned during the call, the COVID-19 pandemic and other worldwide issues are creating tremendous uncertainty in our economy and financial markets at this moment. We are very mindful that these are unprecedented times and are ready to pivot the circumstances dictate. Notwithstanding that, we feel very positive about the company's current position given our customer and end-market profile, sizable backlog, strengthen balance sheet, and streamline operating structure.

During 2019, we were a more disciplined opportunistic enterprise and successfully grew and diversified our business. We began 2020 with our restructuring process behind us and as a transformed organization poised to continue gaining market share across a broad array of end markets.

With that, we’ll open the lineup for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Matthew Pilkington with Strategic Credit Concepts. Please proceed with your question. Matthew, your line is live. Please proceed with your question. [Operator Instructions] Next question is from Matthew Pilkington with Strategic Credit Concepts. Matthew, are you online?

Matthew Pilkington

Yes. Sorry, I had you on mute. Congratulations on the rights offering. I just got [indiscernible]. I've got a quick question about the BDC MidCap they have your revolver, could you just comment on their stability during this time?

Tracy Pagliara

Randy, do you want to take that?

Randy Lay

Sure. We have very good relationship with MidCap and we have no reason to believe other than they are coping with the same environment. We are coping with any issues there; you know it is business as usual with our lenders fortunately. And again market is being what they are, everybody is a little busy today than they probably were three or four weeks ago, but yes we have no concerns in that area.

Matthew Pilkington

Okay, great. Thank you.

Tracy Pagliara

Sure.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of John Deysher with Pinnacle. Please proceed with your question.

John Deysher

Good morning everyone.

Tracy Pagliara

Hi, John.

John Deysher

Looks like another solid quarter. I was just curious about two things, one, what are you seeing on the ground right now in terms of work being done, people showing up, what percentage of your normal utilization are you at right now, what does it look like on the ground?

Tracy Pagliara

Sure. Really John, we haven't seen any meaningful or significant impacts. Really very little impact I would say the work on the ground. Luckily for us, we’re considered essential work and therefore our workers have continued to work on all of our existing projects, which are going forward at this point.

John Deysher

Okay. So, people are not calling in sick, that kind of thing?

Tracy Pagliara

No, it’s not disproportionate to what we see in the normal course. So it’s – we’re not seeing higher sicknesses. We have, you know we’ve taken some action actions in our offices to what people work remotely. I think that has helped mitigate some of the issues associated with kids being at home, but in terms of our craft labor they are showing up for work as usual and have had very minimal disruptions to any of the projects we’re working on.

John Deysher

Okay, good. That is comforting. On the guidance for 2020, how should we think about the interest expense line, you’ve expanded your debt capacity, I think the rates moved a little, but what should we think about budgeting for interest expense for 2020?

Tracy Pagliara

Randy do you want to take that one?

Randy Lay

Sure John. I think what we’re anticipating, two things are happening right. One is the rates on our term loan have changed and we don't expect them to and our [ADL] because it is now going to be a higher proportion of our borrowing because we’ve raised the limit as we grow the company, plus the additional liquidity that will bring in some operations as well as from the rights offering. I think I would anticipate something below what we saw this year [indiscernible] was about $6 million that was reported. So, I would expect that we would probably see something around – I would model something around that number at this point given the growth in the company.

John Deysher

Around 6 million?

Randy Lay

Yes. Very close to that [mark].

John Deysher

Okay good. Thank you very much.

Tracy Pagliara

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Charles Neuhauser with Mainwall Investment Management. Please proceed with your question.

Charles Neuhauser

Sort of on the same subject, in the slide presentation you say you expect significant cash generation, you anticipate 3 million in cash, restructuring cost [indiscernible], do you expect to end this, I mean assuming your projections are realized, would you expect to end this year with less debt than you started with to getting them, let’s leave it at that.

Randy Lay

Sure. And thanks for the question. What we’re balancing here is growth in the business, which we’re anticipating, you see in the guidance that we’re anticipating the business will continue growing. I mean, net-net, we would expect that we would for those two things are going on here, we’re managing working capital, I would say effectively, so but we are growing the business significantly.

So, I think the answer to that question is, if we get the growth that we are anticipating, I would expect some reduction in leverage via the growth, but I wouldn’t expect it to be significantly lower at the end of this year if we see the growth that we are anticipating at this point. We could – on the margin, I would say that we would expect it would not be unreasonable to expect some reduction in debt, but we also have pretty aggressive growth plans.

Charles Neuhauser

Fair enough. As far as the margin, EBITDA margin goes, if I look at the midpoint of the guidance versus what you achieved last year, the margin, the applied margin is actually a little less than what you produced in 2019, and I guess my real question is, how do you feel about that, what’s a respectable level of EBITDA margin that you think your business should be able to generate once you continue to get things rolling?

Randy Lay

Yes. I think the answer to that question is that we would expect – the guidance is by its nature I think particularly in the environment that we’re operating is, I would say that I would view our guidance as not unreasonable, but probably a little bit conservative. I mean, we did perform well this year against it, I think all things that Tracy has talked about the issues that are going on that we’re all aware off. So, I'm hesitant to do anything other than to be able to be conservative and maybe that’s just natural in this environment, but I think the EBITDA margin and the 5% to 6% range is probably something that’s not unreasonable.

Charles Neuhauser

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Dick Ryan with Dougherty. Please proceed with your question.

Dick Ryan

Thank you, and congratulations guys on very strong execution. With the oil price collapsing, can you talk a little bit about what you are seeing or could see and either backlog related to such projects or is that the area that you are seeing some bids being delayed, can you address the fossil and energy outlook at this point [what would be]?

Tracy Pagliara

Yes. So, we have on the line with us Matt Petrizzo who is the President of our Energy and Industrial business and I’ll let him elaborate, but luckily for us we’re rolling that tide to upstream oil and gas and our mid-stream exposure is relatively limited at this point, but Matt why don't you elaborate a little further on that?

Matt Petrizzo

Yes, sure. And thank you for the question Dick. Our focus has been over the last six months, you know we’ve been looking mostly in the Houston Ship Channel where a combination of the low natural gas cost and the low feedstock cost is actually a benefit towards the products. And so a lot of our focus has been in and around plastics, coatings, catalysts, and end products where the investment in the facility has been, planned to be quite significant. We’ve actually become an embedded contractor inside some of those facilities, which gives a core run rate of work and then we select our capital project. So, we have a pretty good understanding of the market. And we have a very measured component of that in our plan. Back to you Tracy.

Tracy Pagliara

Yes. So, I mean, the good news is we’re focused on downstream oil and gas as Matt indicated. So, we luckily are not in a position where we’re seeing any impacts to our business relating to the dramatic drop in the pricing world.

Dick Ryan

Sure. Where are you seeing bid activity being slowed down?

Tracy Pagliara

You know, it's been a little bit spotty. We had a little bit – it was one of our municipalities, but then that – you know it picked up again earlier in the week, so this hasn’t really been anything linear about it, you know, so it's just been sort of – for the most part, it hasn't been widespread. We've just had a few customers that have, you know, had, you know, some things slow down, but, I – you know I would say in general although our current projects are business as usual, you know, you know we're doing what we normally do. You know, sufficed to say with people not working together in offices, and you know, that has impacted, you know, the bid process in general.

I mean it's just a little bit slower across the board than it would have otherwise been, but we still are quoting bids and we're still chasing opportunities, so I don’t want to say its shut down. It's just – it's been a little bit in some customers more than others, but generally speaking, we think this is, you know, the bid activity will pick back, right back up when, you know, people can go back to work. So, we're not overly concerned about that at this point.

Dick Ryan

Okay. Okay. Hey, Tracy, can you talk a little bit about the dynamics of the kind of refueling outages that – you know that kind of work? I think there's 32 or something over 32 new projects that are going to go through outages this year. Did you lose some of that business during the restructuring? You know how do you get back into that flow, if possible? Can you just talk about, you know, higher level, how that – the outlook [technical difficult] outage opportunity looks?

Tracy Pagliara

Sure. We also have on the phone, Kelly Powers, who is the President of our Power Group and is a nuclear engineer, among other things, so he understands that space very well. So, I’ll let him give you some insights on that.

Kelly Powers

Thank you, Tracy, and very good question. So, as part of the restructuring, we did not lose any work in that arena. However, that – in that area, we've not been able to go regain much market share through the restatement and through the restructuring. So, our focus going forward is for us to go regain market share in the nuclear industry. We're currently working at all the TVA sites and the TVA sites have ongoing refueling outages this spring, as well as more in the fall. The only impact there is a two-week delay in the schedule of the outages and, you know, they're continuing to monitor the situation with the ongoing COVID-19 situation, but at this point, that's the only impact.

We have further outage work next spring with Entergy doing a major project and with [indiscernible] generating station. I will tell you one area right now where we are being impacted is our ability, as you discussed, to go regain market share. To do that, you have to meet with new customers, go to sites, find areas that they have needs and we have capabilities and that activity is not occurring at this time due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. So that is one area of impact for us. Outside of new customers, we don't really anticipate much of an impact with refueling outage work at this point. Back to you, Tracy.

Dick Ryan

Okay.

Tracy Pagliara

Thanks, thanks, Kelly.

Dick Ryan

Great, thanks. Thanks, Tracy, for taking the questions, and again, congratulations.

Tracy Pagliara

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of John Walthausen with Walthausen & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Tracy Pagliara

Hi, John.

John Walthausen

Hi, yes. Hello and congratulations. Good job. That was a great year, great to get the refinancing done and the rights offering completed. Okay, one complaint then is that it's frustrating to get – to have such late reports. With the restructuring done, is it reasonable to expect that this year we'll start to see quarterly reports coming in, in a more timely basis?

Tracy Pagliara

John, I'm not sure. I understand the reference point. We're following [indiscernible].

John Walthausen

No, no. I think – it is correct in that, but, you know, there isn't any company that I own that hasn't reported their [indiscernible] calendar year – currently that hasn’t reported weeks ago. So, it's frustrating to see…

Tracy Pagliara

We’re…

John Walthausen

We're talking about – it is [interesting] when we talk about the fourth quarter, and the environment where we’re in now, the first quarter is virtually complete [multiple speakers].

Tracy Pagliara

No, I understand.

John Walthausen

Yes.

Tracy Pagliara

Well, we’d…

John Walthausen

Yes, I mean we'd like to see the quarterly reports come out, you know, basically, you know, 30 days after the quarter is over rather than like taking it to the 45 days.

Tracy Pagliara

Well, what I would tell you, you know, we're a small filer at this point. So, our deadlines are a little bit later, so we're meeting those deadlines by …

John Walthausen

Yes, that’s true.

Tracy Pagliara

I understand your point and I think with Randy now the CFO, he's been on the ground about six months. Our accounting finance team has strengthened quite a bit, so we will certainly take your guidance request and look at that and see what we can do to get, you know, more – you know get things out early. We're actually feeling [a little good]. We reported a little bit early because we thought we were going to go to Sidoti, and, you know, unfortunately, Sidoti got canceled. So…

John Walthausen

Yes.

Tracy Pagliara

But we'll see what – we'll definitely see what we can do.

John Walthausen

Okay, right. The other thing is, last year you were very helpful in kind of outlining the way the quarters were likely to roll out. Is there anything that we should understand either about [indiscernible] that might be in the first quarter or the likely pattern that [quote us] for the balance of the year?

Tracy Pagliara

Yes. I’ll let Randy elaborate, but, you know, our first quarter is going to be, I think, one of our lightest quarters, but Randy, maybe you can add a little bit more perspective on that.

Randy Lay

Yes, I think – thanks, Tracy. Yes, I think that's right. I think that the – you know I don't – because the business is so backlog driven, I think although that is changing as we expand in some of the other markets here, we would expect the first, and to some extent, the second quarter to be lighter, and then, given the growth trajectory of the company, probably the third and – third quarter probably being most significant, and then, towards the end of the fourth quarter, as you know.

You sort of see a seasonal slowdown as the winter approaches and projects go into lower gear. So, I'd say, you know, I don't think it's [indiscernible]. You know if you look at the numbers and just do it on the numbers; it’s not going to be terrifically different from the pattern that you saw in 2019. I think it will probably track about the same way.

John Walthausen

Okay, that's helpful. And I assume that in the first quarter, it – okay, it’s going to be a little bit like the rate offering. It sounds like the cost of that gets absorbed and not going through the income statement, just absorbed this and …

Randy Lay

That’s correct…

John Walthausen

[Multiple speakers] and the refinancing costs of that, I guess, will be broken out as a separate item.

Randy Lay

Yes.

John Walthausen

Okay, good. Thank you. That gets me up to date. We had a lot of good questions before that, so I am up to date on the other things. Thanks.

Randy Lay

Thanks John.

Tracy Pagliara

Thanks, John.

Operator

At this time, there appears to be no further questions in the queue, so I'll turn it back to Mr. Pagliara for any closing remarks.

Tracy Pagliara

Thanks, everyone for your interest today and participation in the call. We appreciate the continuing support and confidence and patience of all of our shareholders, and we wish everyone the best. Please stay safe and take good care of yourselves. Look forward to speaking with you in the near future after our first quarter is completed. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.