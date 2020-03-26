Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.: A Top Near-Term Capital-Gain Candidate

Prospective capital gains identified here are near term (<3 months), not for long-term holdings. They are drawn from a robust population of similar, daily-updated reinvestment candidates.

Their forecasts come from MM capital-risk hedging required to “fill” volume block trade orders of sufficient size to impact institutional-client $billion portfolios. These forecasts are not available elsewhere.

Coming price expectations of Market-Makers for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. are among the top 5 odds-on equity investments from similar forecasts of over 2,000 widely-held, actively-traded issues.

Why such a large opportunity here?

Same blame as so many other irregularities now, only for the better rather than worse: Covid-19 virus disruptions force the populace into unusual behaviors, many of which recognize that electronics can't communicate viruses while communicating information and ideas.

The activity level and reach made possible by so many semiconductor-based tools simply urge greater demand and production from this industry and its related supplier-servicers, of which Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) is an important one. Here is a simplified description:

"Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products. The company also provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, which are support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; and top-plate assemblies. In addition, it offers fluid delivery systems consists of one or more chemical delivery units; process modules, which are the subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high level assemblies. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research industries. Ultra Clean Holding, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California."

While there will be lots of disadvantaged people, companies, and organizations, the less-disturbed activities will have communications, delivery, and maintenance functions which must be continued. They too will find that the semiconductor-supported actions can be aided in their accomplishment in ways urging the greater activity of that sector of the community.

The USA will no doubt survive if Ford (NYSE:F), GM (NYSE:GM), Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) - and even Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) - are shut down for a few weeks. But many other electronics-supported everyday activities are likely to become "essential" to help society survive the virus recovery period. The experience is likely to urge the continuation of several "temporarily" undertaken practices.

In any event, the semiconductor industry is far more likely to grow than be injured by the present situation. It turns out UCTT at present may be at the attention of more than one "institutional" investment organization with expanding investment portfolio allocations in mind. Among several supporting and servicing companies attending the semiconductor device-producing industry, UCTT appears to be the best capital-gain prospect at the present.

Current Reward-Risk tradeoffs of this support set of companies are shown by Figure 1.

Figure 1

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

The "frontier" of best advantage runs from ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) at [7] to Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) at [6] to UCTT at [11], and beyond. Some of the apparently attractive issues suffer from inadequate samples used in their calculations, as becomes evident in the details of Figure 2.

Figure 2

Figure 2 labels identification and measurement columns by lettered [ ]s, while security subject rows use ticker symbols. The sample-size deficiency noted above occurs in [L] with bold red highlights. Other red numerics are negatives.

The table is row-ordered by column [R], the time-sensitive RATE of price change in prospect. It is calculated as likely when the net mix of previous-forecasts Reward in [I] is weighted by the Win Odds [H] and the Risk exposure [F] is weighted by 100-minus the [H], and the two [O]+[P] are combined in [Q]. Average prior-forecast position holding periods [J] condition [Q] to be [R].

This evaluation is called for by the primary assignment called for, near term, in the presumed retirement-purpose portfolio, to be keeping capital working as assiduously as advisable to meet an impending unlimited need. Time available to build needed financial reserves is regarded as quite limited.

Such is not everyone's investment objective, but it turns out that it should have been so for most 20th-century investors now confronting 21st-century retirement. Needs for this type of portfolio assignment abound and deserve careful consideration by most less-endowed investors, regardless of age.

Back to Figure 2. The Market-Makers' everyday task of rounding up enough UCTT shares to fill big-$ clients' volume block-trade buy order usually involves providing some of the shares to be sold by borrowing same from other institutions as holders, eager to be paid a lending fee, for a temporary, on-call loan. Those shares can, and will, likely, eventually be replaced by actions taken through derivatives transactions as a hedge.

What gets paid for the loan and the shares equivalent in the hedge deal reveals what the parties to the deal regard as the outer-bounds of price for the underlying security, here UCTT. Figure 2 shows this now as a high of $20.26 [B] and a low of $15.14. [C] The [B] % increase over [D] is in [E].

It [E] compares with what prior gains from similar forecasts have accomplished, net of losses, [I] as a measure of the forecast's credibility, 1.01 [N]. Along with [H], [N] provides a measure of the forecast's quality. Here, ASML also ranks as strong, with a 100 [H] and a 0.98 [N]. Its size of gains is less than UCTT, bringing its [R] down to 39 basis points per day, lower than UCTT's elegant +64 bp/d. For reference, a bp/d of 19 if sustained for a year doubles the capital involved. These are very substantial payoff prospects.

Comparison with top-ranked prospects shown in Figure 2 as the 20 Best-Odds Forecast average indicates that UCTT is clearly competitive and grossly outscores the 2211 forecast population average. At present, UCTT also far outclasses the S&P 500 index expectations.

Conclusion

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc., based on its prior performance subsequent to forecasts similar to today's, should make a very attractive near-term capital-gain portfolio holding on a temporary basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UCTT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.



We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name.