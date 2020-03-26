Retail REITs Quake As The Cheesecake Factory Goes On Strike

Out of the blue, The Cheesecake Factory told its landlords that it will not be paying its April rent.

On Wednesday, Eater reported that the Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) is going on strike; rent strike that is. The large dining chain will not be paying its April rent. According to Eater, the Cheesecake Factory made its plans clear to landlords on March 18th, though their letter surfaced to the media Wednesday.

In that letter, The Cheesecake Factory Founder and CEO David Overton explained his decision to start withholding rent payments going forward:

Due to these extraordinary events, I am asking for your patience and, frankly, your help. Unfortunately, I must let you know that The Cheesecake Factory and its affiliated restaurant concepts will not make any of their rent payments for the month of April 2020. Please understand that we do not take this action or make this decision lightly, and while we hope to resume our rent payments as soon as reasonably possible, we simply cannot predict the extent or the duration of the current crisis. We are continuing to evaluate the implications of this situation on our business and we realize the impact this action will have on our landlords. We appreciate our landlords' understanding given the exigency of the current situation.

This is a simply incredible turn of events. For one thing, as of this writing, Cheesecake Factory still has a market cap of more than $800 million.

Cheesecake Factory is also thought to be a credible tenant. According to its most recent 10-K, the company typically signs 10 or 20 year initial leases with options to extend beyond that, which indicates that landlords have substantial confidence in the chain. As of that 10-K, the company's remaining average lease spanned 16.6 years. Owners of these buildings thought they had a strong long-term tenant here. If you're a triple net lease, for example, one of the big selling points of your REIT is that you have long contracts with fixed rent escalators with seemingly strong tenants. Yet here we are with Cheesecake Factory apparently defaulting on its long-term leases, despite seemingly having considerable financial resources.

For fiscal year 2019, Cheesecake Factory paid $179 million in rent, with $112 million of that being operating rent, and the other $67 million being variable. Many contracts are structured in a way that there is a minimum base rent, and then more on top of that depending on operating performance. In a scenario of minimal to no sales, it would seem that Cheesecake Factory would still be on the hook for all of the operating rent, though much of the variable rent obligation would disappear.

Cheesecake Factory's Surprising Decision

In any case, remember that Cheesecake Factory has a market cap of $800 million even after its recent sharp decline. They paid $179 million in rent in 2019. Thus, that means monthly rent expense should be around $15 million or so. Defaulting on obligations equal to something like 2% of CAKE's market cap is a pretty bold move.

What really has to have landlords fuming is Cheesecake Factory's dividend. The company has 45 million shares of stock outstanding, and regularly paid a 36 cent per share quarterly dividend (as best as I can tell, they haven't yet announced a dividend suspension though it seems exceedingly likely going forward). That dividend amounted to a roughly $16 million quarterly outlay.

Guess when Cheesecake Factory sent out the last dividend. Cheesecake Factory announced its latest dividend payment February 19th, with it going ex-dividend March 6th and paying out March 20th. The timing could hardly have been worse. It's very bad optics to be sending out dividends around the same time you are reneging on your lease contracts and also drawing down lines of credit.

To that last point, in a business update sent out March 23rd, Cheesecake Factory acknowledged the difficulty of the current state of the restaurant industry, including their situation in particular. The company pulled 2020 guidance as a result. It also mentioned that it drew $90 million off its line of credit. With that funding draw, it's unclear how Cheesecake would have run out of funds in time for April rent. That raises the possibility that this is a bargaining move to try to force landlords to the table for major rent concessions.

Cheesecake Factories often locate in malls. Simon Property (SPG) has 41 Cheesecake locations, for example. Given each unit's sizable footprint, it'd be a real hassle for a landlord to kick them all out at once, particularly given the overall state of the economy; no one else would likely move into that large of a space for quite awhile. Thus, companies like Cheesecake potentially have a great deal of leverage at the negotiating table here. And if landlords do try to call their bluff, they may still lose in a potential Chapter 11 scenario.

As one astute commenter noted in our Twitter discussion of Cheesecake's move, in the event of a Chapter 11, the tenant has effective leverage. This is because the American bankruptcy process, unlike many other countries, effectively lets the tenant choose which leases it wants to honor, and which it will not comply with. Those landlords with broken leases, in turn, could get stuck with hard to collect general unsecured claims against the tenant.

This is an absolutely disastrous outcome for your average REIT that was counting on that super-long 16-year lease with built-in rent escalators to provide sweet cash flow out to the mid-2030s. So many REITs have been built on the principle of securing a modest rent spread and then levering that up. If even your well-known NASDAQ-listed tenants start ignoring your long-term leases and defaulting on you, the business model goes south in a hurry.

How Bad Will It Get For REITs?

Are retail-exposed REITs in grave danger? It's hard to say. There is a huge range of potential outcomes here. We've never had a recession that looks like this before with a total and complete economic stop, so it's hard to use something like 2001 or 2008 as an allegory. There things gradually got worse, and then slowly improved. Here, a whole economic cycle is being compressed into one or two abominable quarters.

How many other restaurant chains will decide to copy Cheesecake Factory's move? How many fitness chains, movie theaters, salons, and such will go this route as well? We simply don't have a past experience like this to measure against. My initial guess would be that many or most of them would - but my confidence in that assumption is low. This is a novel situation.

It's worth considering that a smaller business that tries to copy Cheesecake Factory may get their bluff called. Cheesecake's large size protects it in a way. If Simon loses one restaurant from a mall, that's no big deal, but if Cheesecake Factory abandons all 41 Simon locations, that leaves the mall operator in a bit of pickle. On the other hand, Simon has a difficult decision; if they give rent concessions to all their Cheesecake Factories, all the other restaurants in the mall should demand similar breaks to remain competitive.

It's not all bad news. The glass half full way of looking at things is that if you own mall or shopping center REITs, the share price already reflects a great deal of uncertainty. In the American mall space, Brookfield Property (BPY) and Simon have lost roughly two-thirds of their value in recent months (even after their rebounds this week). The other listed mall operators are down even more than that. Some of the shopping centers have held up a little better. That said, the top-tier of grocery-anchored shopping REITs like Urstadt Biddle (UBA) have dropped 50% or so in recent weeks. Even the retail REIT Dividend King Federal Realty (FRT) was down 50% until this week's bounce.

Given the strong balance sheets at Simon and Federal Realty in particular, it's hard to imagine them dropping all that much farther unless the virus' economic damage is significantly worse than currently forecast.

Rather, what really worries me are the triple-net REITs. Take a Realty Income (O) for example. It's arguably the most popular high-quality REIT, at least here on Seeking Alpha. And it has earned its reputation with its stellar dividend history. That said, it has produced the same total returns at roughly the same level of risk as Public Storage (PSA) - my favorite defensive REIT - over the years.

Source: Realty Income presentation, my annotation

With the current economic slowdown, will Public Storage or Realty Income likely perform better? That's an easy question; Public Storage should. Realty Income has a significant number of tenants such as movie theaters and gyms that will likely be producing no revenues for the foreseeable future and as such may well pull a "Cheesecake Factory" on their landlord. Keep in mind the triple-net structure puts the REIT at particular risk if the tenant decides to stop paying. As Realty Income's website notes:

Most of our leases are structured as triple-net leases, which means that besides paying rent every month, the tenant is responsible for the property’s operating expenses (taxes, maintenance and insurance). This lease structure reduces our exposure to rising property operating expenses and preserves a predictable cash flow stream to pay the monthly dividend.

If the tenant goes belly-up, then, it amounts to a bigger mess as the landlord not only loses rent, but also has to start covering taxes, maintenance, and insurance again.

But let's go back to the comparison with Public Storage. You might say that Realty Income has a higher dividend yield and more consistent track record of dividend hikes. And that's true. But the dividend could be frozen this year, and there's a decent chance Realty Income may have to cut. If things get bad enough, even Public Storage may cut. It's not entirely out of the realm of possibility. We're likely witnessing the most destructive event of my lifetime to the REIT sector right now. This is not the time to be valuing REITs solely based off their past growth and dividend histories.

If you value these companies purely off their business characteristics going forward, Public Storage is the better choice at this point. Storage tends to be recession-resistant, and the operating costs are fairly low. You get roughly the same total returns in good times, and avoid catastrophic downside risk if a bunch of retail and experience-based tenants decide that they are no longer interested in paying rent.

Now if you bought Realty Income at $38 the other day, great, you got a 7.4% dividend yield which is fairly reasonable for the level of risk you're taking. Same goes for National Retail Properties (NNN), Store Capital (STOR) or other similar ones at the panic lows last week. But Realty Income, for example, is back up to $55 now. That's more than it traded for in early 2018 - in fact Realty Income has outperformed the S&P 500 by 15% over the past two years, even before counting dividends:

Data by YCharts

That's no bargain at all - it's arguably a fair price but no better even if the economy were good, which it decidedly isn't. Now we're entering a downturn of unknown length where a number of the company's tenants may quit paying rent altogether and will almost certainly demand rent concessions. A 5.1% dividend yield is significantly too low for this sort of asset given the cliff that lies ahead of the real estate sector.

Look at the sort of carnage that other REITs with exposure to shaky tenants have faced. Experiential stuff like EPR (EPR) (cinemas like Realty Income along with schools, ski resorts, golf, etc) have utterly imploded. Same for malls, shopping centers, and the like. Here you have Cheesecake Factory, a major reputable national tenant, telling landlords to get lost. It's difficult to watch that and think a retail REIT at a paltry 5.1% yield is a good idea. I mean, if you're going to run big risk, at least buy something with an similarly strong balance sheet like Simon and get a high yield for your bravery.

Cheesecake Factory just warned you that a large chunk of retail tenants may have no intention of honoring their contracts anytime soon. It's hardly just them either, companies like Subway and Mattress Firm are similarly telling landlords that the rent checks are not in the mail. Already, the commercial bond markets are in freefall as traders anticipate waves of defaults:

If you'd like to see that in chart form, here's the CMBX-6 index, a credit instrument tied to commercial properties with a heavy exposure to malls. Note that even as mall REIT stocks imploded between 2016 and 2019, the CMBX-6 index pretty well held its ground. Equity gets wiped out before the bonds do after all.

But now the CMBX-6 has collapsed as well:

Source

The smart money is getting worried about the creditworthiness of real estate-backed bonds. That's generally higher up the capital structure than equities.

Be wary of holding equity retail-exposed REITs here. I don't think a large portion of the shareholder base that owns the REITs in this space realize just how badly things could get here. I hope I'm wrong, everything reopens soon, and these REITs go back to business as usual. But given the amount of leverage involved, you don't need many tenants to go "Cheesecake Factory" on you before your cash flow gets blown to smithereens.

As for Cheesecake Factory itself, the stock is trading up significantly on Thursday, as of this writing. Dating back to the beginning of the 2010s, the company has consistently produced $200-$300 million in operating cash flow every year. Perhaps they overdid it with the dividends and share buyback, but the core business appears sound, and under normal conditions, the equity would still hold considerable value.

If you assume that they can raise cash or borrow in the short-run until they can reopen their restaurants, there should still be a viable investment case for the stock. If they manage to get major concessions from landlords, all the better. That said, their strategy around rent raises a great deal of uncertainty, and there are numerous other restaurant stocks that are down dramatically in recent weeks to pick from as potential recovery plays as well.

This is an Ian's Insider Corner report published first for our service's subscribers. If you enjoyed this, consider our service to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.