Anheuser-Busch InBev Turns Into A Bargain

The current price ratios are not in sync with the fundamental position of the company.

The world's largest beer brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD), has seen its market value decline 60% as the Covid-19 correction swept the financial markets. While most equities faced a decline, BUD was hit especially hard in the past weeks. Throughout 2019, the total revenue of BUD actually rose 5.2% in its home markets (and 8% outside its home markets).

AB InBev has increased its market share of the beer market consistently in the previous years by acquiring multiple competitors and strongly promoting its product portfolio. The company now owns a product portfolio with the strongest beer names in the world.

While we do expect the Coronavirus will have a short-term impact on the total consumption of alcoholic beverages, we don't think this will have a material adverse impact on the profitability of AB InBev in the long run. The company has maintained a strong profit margin on its sales throughout the past decade and its current business model is strongly positioned to carry these margins into the future.

Once the global situation turns back to normal, we expect people will continue their alcohol consumption and AB InBev will benefit directly.

Historical Performance

When we compare the long-term performance of BUD's stock with the performance of the S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY), we can see BUD was initially outperforming the market, while in recent years it has been underperforming the market index.

Especially in the past three months, the underperformance was remarkable. The stock market lost around 25%, while BUD lost 48%. If we measure the decline from the highest high since the beginning of 2019 to its lowest consequent low, we can calculate the stock price lost 68%.

In this article, we will have a high-level view on the business model of BUD and what profitability we can expect in the future. We will then consider the valuation after the current Covid-19 correction and what we expect once the market volatility returns back to normal.

Business model

Anheuser-Busch InBev is the world's largest beer company. The company has sales in over 130 countries and has approximately 400 beer brands as of January 2017.

The company has been growing by acquiring a number of large beer companies (e.g. SABMiller for $69 billion in 2016).

The revenue has been growing steadily from 2011 to 2017, but has declined in recent years - 2018-2019. The EBITDA margin remains solid at 38%-40%, demonstrating the profitability of the company. This profitability can be explained by the pricing power, as it manages a large portfolio of alcoholic beverages for which the consumer demand is relatively insensitive to price increases. The company has kept up these strong gross margins throughout the years.

When looking at the future anticipated earnings, we can see a dip is expected for 2020 (in line with the impact we assume the Covid-19 virus will have on the earnings), and a recovery in the years to come. We think this recovery is a reasonable assumption as BUD is strongly positioned with its product portfolio to benefit directly from increased consumption in the beverage market.

Looking at the profitability of the company, we can derive the following numbers:

The return on equity has been fairly solid; for many years above the 10% level. The median ROE comes down to 13%. The ROIC is decent as well, with a median ROIC of 9%.

When we look at the financial structure of the company, we can see the Debt/Equity ratio has varied between 0.9 and 1.5 in the past decade. The company has financed a major part of its historical acquisitions with debt, which brings the 2019 end-of-year debt portfolio up to a total of $102 billion on a total assets value of $236 billion. The company has been actively restructuring its debt portfolio in order to benefit from the low-interest-rate environment, while at the same time it has divested its Australian business activity (for approximately $11 billion).

Looking at the price ratios of BUD, we can see the company has had a median P/E ratio of 21 and a median P/B ratio of 2.6. These ratios are fairly in line with most of those companies in the stock market which have similar earnings margins.

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, we expect the earnings growth rates and profitability levels will be continued in the future once the global consumption picks up again. This will increase the value of the company, and we similarly expect the price ratios to improve again as well.

Looking forward, if we use the future EPS estimate of FY-2024 (as published on Seeking Alpha) of $4.90 and we multiply this with the median P/E ratio of 21, we would get a stock price around the $100 level, which is in line with the historical stock price of AB InBev before the Covid-19 crisis hit.

Covid-19 virus impact on the stock market

As mentioned at the beginning of this article, the stock price of BUD has declined strongly once the market correction (due to the Covid-19 virus) started. Why did the stock price decline so heavily in comparison with the stock market in general?

We believe this can be explained by the following reasons:

General consumer activity has dropped as a consequence of the Coronavirus (e.g. restaurant visits, going out activities…). This has a direct impact on total beverage consumption.

In China, the effect of the lower beverage consumption was the strongest, which has a direct impact on the revenue of BUD.

The high position of debt of BUD makes it more vulnerable to profit declines, as its debt-earnings ratios have to be maintained above a certain threshold. Typically, the stocks with higher debt levels will be avoided by investors during a market decline for this reason.

The strong decline in the market value of BUD has had a significant impact on its pricing ratios. At the moment of writing this article (20 March 2020), the stock is priced as follows:

The P/E ratio has declined to 8.4 while the current market valuation implies a valuation below the book value of the company (0.95). This strong stock price decline of BUD has resulted in pricing ratios that are far below their historical averages.

One share of BUD can now be purchased 60% cheaper compared with the stock price of just a few months ago. This reduction in stock price cannot be explained by a decline in the fundamentals of the company, even if the Coronavirus will continue to affect the global economy.

Debt Profile & Cash generation

As mentioned above in the third bullet point, one company-specific factor is the high debt position. The current Net Debt/EBITA comes down to a 4x multiple and the company is currently taking initiatives to deleverage its balance sheet, which will lower the exposure to interest rate volatility. One of these initiatives was the recent sale of its Australian subsidiary in order to generate $11 billion in cash to lower its debt profile

Issuing new bonds would be more expensive for AB InBev, as the risk premium has increased strongly due to the recent market volatility. Fortunately, the company has limited bonds expiring in the coming years, hence there is only a limited need to issue new debt to refinance these bonds.

Besides this debt profile, it is worthwhile to have a look at the current margin and cash generation profile of BUD compared with its peers. This can be summarized by the following chart:

From the graph, we can see AB InBev is generating $13.4 billion in cash flow from its operating activities (approximately 25% of its sales). None of its peers achieve an EBITDA margin of +40%, which is considerable when taking the market capitalization into consideration.

Looking forward, we think AB InBev is well-positioned to further deleverage its balance sheet. The high-profit margin (EBITDA%) has been consistent throughout the years and is the highest in the industry. Once the consumer activity picks up again, AB InBev will likely increase the prices of its product portfolio, which will maintain a strong cash flow generation from its operating activities.

Conclusion

In this article, we have taken a closer look at the long-term fundamentals of BUD and compared its overall profitability level with the debt levels. We have also compared the price ratios over the past 10 years, which have been relatively stable, taking into consideration the company has undergone multiple changes as it made more and more acquisitions.

The recent market volatility caused by the Coronavirus has strongly lowered the stock price of BUD (certainly when we compare the decline with the general stock market decline). The current price ratios of BUD are now far below their historical averages, while its fundamentals have not declined in any similar way. We reckon the current market volatility will likely have an effect on the earnings figures of AB InBev in FY-2020, but in the long run, this company still holds the strongest profitability margins combined with a strong product portfolio (with inelastic prices). Even if the market uncertainty would carry on for a number of weeks or months, the stock price of BUD can potentially correct more, but at the current price levels, we consider BUD to be a bargain stock.

