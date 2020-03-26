2 Reasons Why Midstream Companies Are Not Safe

I explain why it might not be one.

Thus, it could seem that the present coronavirus-induced correction could be a buying opportunity.

Typically, midstream companies are thought of as safe investments. These are companies that provide processing, storage and transportation of crude oil and natural gas. They’re mostly known for running pipeline systems.

They’re thought of as safe because:

Their business relies on long-term contracts.

Their business is overwhelmingly reliant on the volumes transported and often includes “take-or-pay” clauses. This means even if the volume drops, they still get paid.

Thus, these companies aren’t supposedly exposed to the vagaries of the oil and natural gas markets. Instead, they supposedly behave as utilities, providing transportation for very stable product volume flows. Moreover, these companies are typically organized as MLPs, and thus don’t pay taxes and pay out nearly all their cash flow, leading to high dividend yields.

Yet, in the current coronavirus-challenged market, these companies have been plunging hard. As a mere sample:

Enbridge (ENB) – down around 39% since February 3

Kinder Morgan (KMI) – down around 41% since February 3

Energy Transfer (ET) – down around 48% since February 3

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) – down around 43% since February 3

This necessarily brings forward the thought that these companies might be extreme bargains here. After all, ENB now yields around 9.4%, KMI yields around 8.1%, ET yields around 23.2% and EPD yields around 12.2%. If this is a safe business based on long-term contracts, for sure these might be extremely attractive.

That might seem so, and I do think that based on the stock market's behavior alone, they could provide large rebounds. However, I must say that given the current environment, these companies are actually extremely risky from a fundamental perspective. And as a result, they might not be bargains at all even if they rebound.

I have 2 reasons for saying this. Let me explain.

Pipelines Often Have Contracts With Vulnerable Customers

Even if the pipeline revenues and earnings are not dictated by crude and natural gas pricing, their customers’ revenues and earnings are (dictated by those realities). And even if the contracts are long term and have pay or take clauses, that’s of little help if the customers file for bankruptcy. Bankruptcy court will, inevitably, void those contracts.

Why is this relevant? Because excess U.S. shale production and now a demand plunge dictated by the coronavirus epidemic have created a situation where the oil market crashed (while natural gas was already crashing for a while). And these markets crashed low enough, that it’s expectable a large swath of U.S. shale producers will go bankrupt within the next 6-12 months.

The result from this will be multi-pronged:

The shale producers will be breaking their contracts with said pipelines.

The pipeline companies will be unsecured creditors to said shale producers.

And volumes from the shale producers will decline steeply because as they near and enter bankruptcy, their capex budgets (drilling budgets) will also plunge. The notoriously steep production declines shale wells exhibit will do the rest.

In the end, first, the pipelines will lose amounts owed by the shale companies. Then they’ll lose stable revenues from the long-term contracts. Then they’ll also lose volume. Whatever contracts come next, from the shale companies restructuring their operations, will be for lower volumes and at lower pricing.

Pipeline Companies Are Leveraged Entities

This is the second large problem that midstream companies face. Midstream companies are, by and large, very levered:

They’re levered operationally, because they have very large gross margins. As a result, a drop in business (pricing and volume) has an outsized impact on profitability.

They’re levered financially, because they use large amounts of debt to build the expensive pipeline systems, and then don’t really pay back that debt because they distribute a lot in dividends.

And finally, they have a levered valuation, because the high financial leverage means a large part of their enterprise value consists of debt. Hence, a large drop in share price doesn’t translate into an equally large drop in the business’s valuation.

Let us see just how relevant this is for the 4 examples I gave:

Enbridge. Carries $64.3 billion in debt, 7.8x its own operating earnings, and 57% of its own Enterprise Value. If ENB were to drop to $0, it would thus still trade at 7.8x/EBIT before EBIT got hit hard by the bankruptcy of its own customers. It also carries $8.3 billion in accounts receivable, some of which would be impaired.

Kinder Morgan. Carries $32.3 billion in debt, 6.6x its own operating earnings, and 56% of its own Enterprise Value. If KMI were to drop to $0, it would thus still trade at 6.6x/EBIT before EBIT got hit hard by the bankruptcy of its own customers. It also carries $4.9 billion in accounts receivable, some of which would be impaired.

Energy Transfer. Carries $50.7 billion in debt, 7.0x its own operating earnings, and 57% of its own Enterprise Value. If ET were to drop to $0, it would thus still trade at 7.0x/EBIT before EBIT got hit hard by the bankruptcy of its own customers. It also carries $7.3 billion in accounts receivable, some of which would be impaired.

Enterprise Products Partners. Carries $27.1 billion in debt, 4.9x its own operating earnings, and 47% of its own Enterprise Value. If EPD were to drop to $0, it would thus still trade at 4.9x/EBIT before EBIT got hit hard by the bankruptcy of its own customers. It also carries $5.5 billion in accounts receivable, some of which would be impaired. EPD is the least aggressive of these examples.

It should be taken into account that these are measures before the impact of customer bankruptcies brought about by low product prices (natural gas, crude). These will quickly look a lot worse. Quite likely, some of these measures will then look bad even with the stocks much lower than they trade now (since they won't look very good at zero…).

Conclusion

Midstream assets and companies are often thought of as safe due to long-term contracts and exposure to product volumes instead of prices. In the present environment, however, these companies are not safe.

The large drop in crude, which is likely to take a long time to recover, means a large swath of the U.S. shale companies will go bankrupt. These companies are midstream’s customers. These companies, upon entering bankruptcy, will default on their contracts to the midstream companies. This will create impairments in accounts receivable, and large drops in revenues and earnings. Moreover, these impacts will be followed by a drop in volumes transported. Due to midstream’s leveraged nature, these events will have a disproportionate impact on midstream equity values.

In spite of the very large drop these companies’ stocks have already suffered, the situation remains such that the risk of further significant drops is still very high.

Idea Generator is my subscription service. It's based on a unique philosophy (predicting the predictable) and seeks opportunities wherever they might be found, by taking into account both valuation (deeply undervalued situations) and a favorable thesis. Idea Generator has beaten the S&P 500 by around 37% since inception (in May 2015). There is a no-risk, free, 14-day trial available for those wanting to check out the service.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.