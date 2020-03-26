Market Structure Challenged: XLE Starting To Outperform XLK

When the energy sector consistently outperforms the technology sector, we will know that the market structure that has existed for much of the past decade has officially changed.

There is a huge reversion-to-the-mean trade here that will be part of the historic growth-to-value capital rotation.

Energy, the smallest sector component of the S&P 500 Index, has started to outperform technology, the largest component of the S&P 500 Index.

"I will go to my grave... believing that really loose monetary policy greatly contributed to the Financial Crisis. There were obviously problems with regulation, but when we had a 1% Fed Funds rate in 2003 after, to me, it was pretty obvious that the economy had turned (up) and I think the economy was growing at 7% to 9% nominal in the fourth quarter of 2003 and that wasn't enough for the Fed. They had this little thing called 'considerable period' on top of the 1% rate just so we would make sure that their meaning was clear. And it was all wrapped around this concept of an insurance cut… I've made some money predicting boom-bust cycles. It's what I do. Sometimes I am right. Sometimes I am wrong, but every bust I had ever seen was proceeded by an asset bubble generally set up by too loose policy..." - Stanley Druckenmiller "Try to buy assets at a discount rather than earnings. Earnings can change dramatically in a short time. Usually, assets change slowly. One has to know how much more about a company if one buys earnings."- Walter Schloss "A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years… We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10."- Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017) "Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria."- Sir John Templeton "Life and investing are long ballgames."- Julian Robertson

(Source: Author's Photo)

Introduction

I have been writing about the flawed current structure of the stock market for some time, highlighting how crowded trades were poised to unwind with a series of public articles, including these selected entries:

Financial markets continue to exhibit extraordinary volatility, including the single worst day for oil since 1991 on Monday, March 9th, 2020 - a day that saw the United States Oil Fund (USO) lose more than 25% of its value as shown below.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

This extraordinary price action has continued throughout the past two-and-a-half weeks, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, as measured by the SPDR S&P Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), regularly swinging more than 1,000 points during market trading sessions, and even sometimes 2,000 points, including recently posting its 2nd, 5th, and 13th largest of all-time percentage drops, along with its 4th and 11th largest percentage gain, as the following table shows.

(Source: Wikipedia)

This exploding volatility actually has its roots in the blow-up of the short volatility trade of early 2018, the melt-up in the large-cap growth stocks, best exemplified by Tesla's (TSLA) moon shot higher, and this wave of extraordinary price moves could next spread to downtrodden energy equities.

Lost among the record levels of volatility, which has surpassed even the 2008 thresholds, is that the market structure is starting to work in reverse, as crowded trades unwind, and winning investment strategies that have dominated price action the past decade, start to stumble.

The unwind of the market structure is not in full bloom yet, as passive and ETF outflows are only starting, which recent outflows from the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) illustrate. As this process unfolds, all market participants should monitor the relative performance of the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE), the smallest sector weighting in the S&P 500 Index, versus the relative performance of the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), the largest sector weighting in the S&P 500 Index, for signs that the current market structure has undergone a permanent status change.

Investment Thesis

Crowded trades are unwinding, and the resultant selling pressure of the favored investment strategies has caused a sell-off in almost all risk assets. Thus far, this historically sharp sell-off has not changed the current market structure, with technology stocks, the biggest index weight in the S&P 5000 Index, outperforming energy stocks, the smallest index weight in the S&P 500 Index. Once market participants realize the investment landscape is changing before their eyes, the laggards over the past decade, namely the economically sensitive assets, will become the leaders, with the greatest transformation occurring in the market's most loathed sector.

XLE Starting To Outperform XLK

During three of the past four trading sessions, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has outperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund. Adding to the narrative, on Tuesday, March 25th, 2020, XLE was up 16.0%, versus XLK, which gained 10.2%.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

The largest two components of the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Exxon Mobil (XOM), and Chevron (NYSE:CVX), gained 12.7% and 22.7%, respectively in Tuesday's trading session.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Chevron shares received a larger boost, rising 22.7% as shown above, after the company announced initiatives that cut capital expenditures by 20%, reduced Permian production guidance by 20%, and suspended share repurchases. Collectively, these pullbacks focused on preserving the safety of the dividend, which Chevron has grown for 32 years straight. For reference, at a recent forward dividend of $5.16, CVX has a dividend yield of 7.8% at Tuesday's closing price of $66.55 per share.

On a comparative basis, the top two components of the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL), rose 9.1%, and 10.0% in Tuesday's market session.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Obviously, the absolute percentage gains for MSFT and AAPL shares, in a session which the Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded its 4th biggest percentage gain ever, and the S&P 500 Index recorded its 8th largest percentage gain ever, were terrific, however, it was notable that the laggards in performance this year, and really for much of the past decade, specifically energy stocks, outperformed the leaders. Again, this shift in performance occurred not only on Tuesday, but in three of the past four trading sessions, and it is something to keep an eye on going forward.

XLE & XLK Components With Year-To-Date Performance

Through Tuesday, March 24th, 2020, here are the top-10 components of the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, their respective weights in the ETFs, and their year-to-date performance.

First, let's look at the components of the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund.

Exxon Mobil, 21.8% of XLE - Down 48.5% YTD; Chevron Corp., 20.9% of XLE - Down 44.1% YTD; Kinder Morgan (KMI), 4.7% of XLE - Down 38.4% YTD; EOG Resources (EOG), 4.6% of XLE - Down 52.3% YTD; ConocoPhillips (COP), 4.4% of XLE - Down 52.4% YTD; Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB), 4.0% of XLE - Down 63.0% YTD; Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC), 3.9% of XLE - Down 70.7% YTD; Phillips 66 (PSX), 3.8% of XLE - Down 58.7% YTD; Occidental Petroleum (OXY), 3.7% of XLE - Down 73.2% YTD; ONEOK (OKE), 3.5% of XLE - Down 70.5% YTD.

Next, we will take a look at the top-ten holdings in the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, their ETF weighting, and their respective percentage declines, and advances in the case of one name, year-to-date.

Microsoft Corp., 20.6% of XLK - Down 5.7% YTD; Apple Inc., 19.1% of XLK - Down 15.7% YTD; Visa Inc. Class A (V), 5.2% of XLK - Down 17.6% YTD; Mastercard Inc. A (MA), 4.3% of XLK - Down 20.5% YTD; Intel Corp. (INTC), 4.0% of XLK - Down 12.0% YTD; Cisco Systems (CSCO), 2.8% of XLK - Down 18.9% YTD; Adobe Inc. (ADBE), 2.8% of XLK - Down 6.0% YTD; Nvidia (NVDA), 2.8% of XLK - Up 6.0% YTD; Salesforce.com (CRM), 2.5% of XLK, Down 5.5% YTD; PayPal Holdings (PYPL), 2.1% of XLK, Down 10.1% YTD.

Looking at the above performance year-to-date returns, and considering the SPDR S&P 500 ETF was down 24.0% through Tuesday's close, it is clear that the technology sector, as measured by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, which is down 14.9% YTD, has been the clear relative outperformer in the recent market correction that has evolved into a full-fledged bear market.

Building on the narrative, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund is down 53.4% year-to-date, as the most out-of-favor sector in the market, specifically the energy sector, has suffered the brunt of the fall in current drawdown.

Outperformance Of XLK Over XLE Continues A Trend

The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund is down 53.4% year-to-date, significantly trailing the performance of the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, which has only fallen 14.9% year-to-date.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Over a one-year time frame, the performance gap is even wider.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Over five years, the performance gap between XLE and XLK is cumulatively over 150%.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Over ten years, the performance gap grows to over 300% cumulatively, so an investor in the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund has clearly benefited versus a comparative investor who bought the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Going back even further, looking at 20 years of performance data, the picture does change significantly.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Twenty years of performance data takes us back to the Nasdaq's (NDAQ) market peak in March of 2000, and the downfall in technology stocks in March of 2000, led to cumulative underperformance versus energy equities for almost the entirety of the past 20 years, until recently. Of course, a technology oriented investor has done much better for a majority of the past decade, however, the longer-term picture should at least make anyone reading this think a little bit about the importance of starting points in future returns.

The Energy Sector Is Historically Unloved Today

The energy sector is a historically small weighting in the S&P 500 Index, as shown by the current sector breakdown provided by S&P Global (SPGI).

(Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices)

The 3.6% weighting of the energy sector is below the year-end 2019 weighting of 4.4%, and the 2015 year-end weighting of 6.5%.

(Source: Siblis Research)

Looking back even further, even prior to its run of outperformance from 2000-2008, the energy sector was a much larger percentage of the S&P 500 Index.

(Source: Bespoke)

A market participant reading the chart above may think that the technology sector really has not gotten as big, on a relative basis, to the rest of the S&P 500 Index, as it was in 2000.

This is not accurate, though, as Amazon (AMZN), which is roughly 4.0% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), according to State Street Corp. (STT), is classified as a consumer discretionary company, Alphabet (GOOGL), (GOOG), whose two share classes comprise 3.3% of SPY, is classified as a communication services company, and Facebook (FB), whose shares compromise 1.9% of SPY, is also classified as a communication services company.

Collectively, these companies compromise 9.2% of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, and if you added their combined weighting to the information technology sector, the technology sector would compromise 33.6% of the S&P 500 Index, which would be above its 1999/early 2000 peak levels.

Closing Thoughts

Energy stocks, as measured by the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, have been the worst S&P 500 Index component performers year-to-date, however, they have started to outperform technology stocks, as measured by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, on a relative basis over three of the past four market trading sessions.

Admittedly, this is a very small sample size, however, it is my current belief that the market structure that has dominated price action for a majority of the past decade is being challenged right now.

Thus, as crowded trades unwind, and price insensitive and valuation insensitive buying, fueled by passive, ETF, and dividend fund flows, gives way to price insensitive and valuation insensitive selling, the whole market structure should experience a seismic shift, with the most out-of-favor equities, which are the energy equities, benefiting disproportionately, since they will not be the ultimate sources of liquidity.

Building on the narrative, from my perspective, I do not see this non-virtuous cycle ending, until the biggest stocks in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, namely Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook, experience their share of disproportionate selling pressure, which will be prompted by index outflows that are starting to happen already.

Bigger picture, what if something impacts one of the biggest market capitalization companies in the S&P 500?

For perspective, the S&P 500 Index (SP500) returns have been driven by a handful of key stocks the past year and the past decade.

(Source: CBS MarketWatch)

The biggest market capitalization stocks have held up much better in the stock market correction thus far, especially compared to a downtrodden former index favorite like Boeing (BA). However, it is only a matter of time if fund flows reverse to the passive index favorites, that selling pressure intensifies, and the current market structure works in reverse.

Wrapping up, I think it's only a matter of time until a historic capital rotation from growth to value takes place, led by a rotation from the most loved and in-favor sector today, technology, to the least loved and most out-of-favor sector today, which is of course the energy sector.

(Source: Bloomberg)

With this investment backdrop, the hidden historic opportunity, the proverbial forthcoming golden age of active investing, lies in cast-aside, out-of-favor, non-correlated equities - including energy equities, which are historically loathed, and thus, they are not a big part of the market indices, and subject to index, passive, and ETF selling pressure.

More specifically, from my vantage point, there's a generational opportunity in the downtrodden leading U.S. natural gas producers. Several of these were S&P 500 Index stalwarts 10 years ago, yet they have been summarily kicked to the curb even though their reserves and cost of production are materially better - sometimes by a factor of three times or more. These producers have collectively lowered their breakeven profitability levels dramatically vs. their peer group from a decade ago. As a result net income and, more importantly, free cash flows should surge at higher natural gas prices - particularly above $3, which I believe is a mathematical inevitably.

The Contrarian There is historic opportunity in the investment markets today. I have spent thousands of hours analyzing the markets, looking for the best opportunities, looking to replicate what I have been able to accomplish in the past. From my perspective, the opportunities in targeted out-of-favor equities today are every bit as big as the best opportunities in early 2016, and late 2008/early 2009. For further perspective on these opportunities, consider a membership to The Contrarian, sign up here to join.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI, OXY, SLB, XOM, AND SHORT SPY IN A LONG SHORT PORTFOLIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.