Wharf Real Estate Investment Company: The Perfect Storm

Wharf REIC is also less attractive as a dividend yield play compared with its peers, as the company has not committed to maintaining dividends on an absolute basis in 2020.

Wharf REIC has met with a perfect storm in the Hong Kong retail property market; social unrest in 2H2019 and the coronavirus outbreak in 2020 have hurt the company.

Elevator Pitch

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Hong Kong-listed commercial property landlord Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCPK:WRFRF) [1997:HK] or Wharf REIC. Wharf REIC has met with a perfect storm in the Hong Kong retail property market in the past year; social unrest in 2H2019 and the coronavirus outbreak in 2020 have hurt the company's financial performance. Wharf REIC is also less attractive as a dividend yield play compared with its peers, as the company has not committed to maintaining dividends on an absolute basis in 2020.

Nevertheless, a "Neutral" rating for Wharf REIC is fair, as the company's valuations have priced in most of the negatives. In addition, Wharf REIC's share price could potentially stage a strong rebound, if and when the current coronavirus outbreak is contained, given the company's status as a proxy for the Hong Kong retail property market.

Wharf REIC currently trades at 0.44 times P/B, while it has been valued by the market in the 0.42-0.94 times P/B range for the past two and a half years. The stock offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 6.4% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 5.8%.

Readers are advised to trade in Wharf REIC shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1997:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $22 million and market capitalization is above $12 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Spun off from its parent Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCPK:WARFF) (OTCPK:WARFY) [4:HK] as a separate listed entity in November 2017, Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited or Wharf REIC is primarily a commercial property landlord which owns retail malls, office buildings, and hotels in Hong Kong. The company's six key investment properties are Harbour City, Times Square, Plaza Hollywood, Wheelock House, Crawford House, and The Murray.

Wharf REIC is viewed as a proxy for the Hong Kong retail market, largely because of the company's crown jewel, Harbour City, which accounted for 73.9% and 68.5% of the company's revenue and portfolio Gross Floor Area or GFA in FY2019. Harbour City is Hong Kong's largest shopping mall, and it is referred to as a "must-visit 'retailtainment' destination for locals and tourists" in Hong Kong with its "two million square feet of contiguous mall space with a 530-meter retail frontage on Canton Road in Tsim Sha Tsui's most dynamic retail area."

2H2019 Was Bad

The Hong Kong retail property market was adversely impacted by social unrest and protests in the city that started in the second half of last year. Tourist arrivals in Hong Kong fell by -14% YoY from 65.1 million in 2018 to 55.9 million in 2019, while Hong Kong retail sales declined by -11% YoY to HK$431.2 billion last year.

I estimate that Wharf REIC's underlying profit fell -8% YoY in 2H2019, as the company's shopping malls were badly hit by the drop in tourist arrivals and fall in retail sales. According to the company's FY2019 results announcement, underlying net profit excludes "attributable net IP (Investment Properties) revaluation gain/loss, impairment loss on hotels and unrealized mark-to-market differences on borrowings."

The retail component of Harbour City registered a -7.0% YoY decrease in revenue for 2H2019, compared with a +5.0% YoY growth in 1H2019. Similarly, the retail component of Wharf REIC's other key investment properties, namely Times Square and Plaza Hollywood, saw their respective revenue decline by -7.7% YoY and -14.7% respectively in 2H2019.

Notably, Harbour City's turnover rent (rental income component that varies with tenants' retail sales) fell by -49% and -78% YoY in 3Q2019 and 4Q2019 respectively. Harbour City's turnover rent as a percentage of total rental revenue was in the low single-digit for 2H2019, compared with 12% for full-year FY2019.

Furthermore, Wharf REIC's tenants at its shopping malls are likely to be under tremendous pressure. The occupancy cost ratios (occupancy costs divided by tenants' retail sales) for Harbour City and Times Square were at exceptionally high levels of 23% and 24% respectively for FY2019.

It Is Likely To Be Worse In 2020

The outlook for Wharf REIC in FY2020 is bleak, no thanks to the current coronavirus outbreak.

Wharf REIC was unable to provide details of the company's February 2020 retail sales for its shopping malls at the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 5, 2020, as the company reports retail sales figures on a quarterly basis.

But the company shared information at the recent earnings call on how the company's hotels in Hong Kong were doing, which serves as a proxy for the company's retail mall sales performance. Wharf REIC disclosed that the company's five-star hotel at Harbour City recorded a single-digit occupancy rate for February 2020, and revenue for the hotel was between 5%-10% of what it was a year ago in February 2019.

Regarding the company's shopping malls and office buildings, Wharf REIC noted at its FY2019 earnings call on March 5, 2020 that "it is reasonable to expect occupancy to slide" and that "we don't expect positive rental reversion generally for the rest of this year." Wharf REIC has also been offering rent concession to tenants, but the company declined to provide exact figures, as the level of rent concessions vary from tenant to tenant. To make things worse, Wharf REIC's profit margins for its investment properties could also decline this year, due to a mix of negative operating leverage and more money spent on promotion coupons and additional expenses relating to hygiene and cleanliness.

Not Actively Considering Acquisitions Or New Investments

Wharf REIC's net debt-to-equity ratio or net gearing increased slightly from 17.6% as of end FY2018 to 19.3% as of end FY2019. But the company highlighted at the recent FY2019 earnings call on March 5, 2020 that "we are very comfortable" with a net gearing in the 19%-20% range. Wharf REIC also noted that "there are many things which are taking much higher priority than looking overseas or looking at new investment even in Hong Kong right now" and "the general direction is to defer discretionary capital expenditure and to conserve cash in just very uncertain times."

While it is not wrong to be "defensive" in the current market environment and try to maintain the company's strong financial position, Wharf REIC could be too conservative and potentially miss out on value-accretive acquisition opportunities such as distressed property assets.

Downside Risks For Future Dividends

Wharf REIC offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 6.4% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 5.8%. The company recommended a final dividend per share of HK$0.93 for 2H2019, which brings full-year FY2019 dividends per share to HK$2.03.

Wharf REIC's dividends per share declined -3.3% YoY in FY2019, in line with a -3% decrease in underlying net profit from HK$10,053 million in FY2018 to HK$9,791 million for FY2019. This is in line with Wharf REIC's policy of paying out 65% of its underlying net profit as dividends every year.

Market consensus expects Wharf REIC's dividends per share to decrease from HK$2.03 in FY2019 to HK$1.83 in FY2020. While certain companies have committed to maintaining their dividends on an absolute basis in 2020, Wharf REIC is not doing the same. At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 5, 2020, Wharf REIC noted that "we have been adhering to that (dividend payout) policy ever since listing" and "we see no reason for that to change in 2020 either."

This implies downside risks for Wharf REIC's dividends in FY2020, as the company's underlying profit is very likely to decline, given the challenging conditions in Hong Kong's retail market. This makes Wharf REIC less attractive as a dividend yield play compared with its peers. Market consensus is projecting that Wharf REIC's underlying net profit will fall by -13% YoY to HK$8,528 million in FY2020.

Valuation

Wharf REIC trades at 0.44 times P/B based on the company's net asset value per share of HK$71.19 as of end FY2019 and its share price of HK$31.55 as of March 25, 2020. Since the company's spin-off as a separate listed entity in November 2017, Wharf REIC has traded between 0.42 times and 0.94 times P/B in the past two and a half years.

Notably, Wharf REIC's net asset value per share declined from HK$72.06 as of end December 2018 to HK$71.19 as of end December 2019. This was mainly attributable to a revaluation loss of HK$5.7 billion on the company's investment properties in FY2019, compared with an HK$8.0 billion revaluation gain in FY2018. More importantly, Wharf REIC did not rule out the possibility of further revaluation losses for 1H2020; the company has independent valuers doing a valuation of the company's investment properties on a semi-annual basis.

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 5, 2020, Wharf REIC highlighted that "the (property) market has softened even further, to the extent that February (2020) was a very, very bad month," and revaluation losses for 1H2020 are possible "if retail sales continue to be so soft in the remaining months of the first half until June."

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Wharf REIC are a weaker-than-expected Hong Kong retail property market due to the current coronavirus outbreak, a failure to capitalize on value-accretive acquisition opportunities so as to maintain a comfortable financial position, and a cut in dividends going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.