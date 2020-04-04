Crisis On Wall Street: Lessons For Retirees

We live and we learn. We share the lessons from this crisis.

High-yield sectors have dropped even more than other stocks.

We just experienced one of the sharpest and fastest drops in market values ever recorded. At the time of this writing…

The S&P 500 (SPY) is down 29%.

The Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) is down 31%.

The Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) is down 32%.

It took years for these indexes to generate these returns. It took only one month to destroy them. The coronavirus is spreading like wildfire and people are rightfully scared of it.

But this is not just a health crisis. It's also a financial crisis.

Think for a second of all the retirees who must be panicking about their life savings right now. Retirees commonly rely on higher yielding sectors to generate income in retirement. Unfortunately, these sectors got hit the hardest:

mREITs (REM) are down 57%.

MLPs (AMLP) are down 56%.

BDCs (BIZD) are down 47%.

eREITs (VNQ) are down 36%.

Utilities (XLU) are down 31%.

You cannot avoid all losses as you need to take risks to earn returns.

However, retirees should not be taking just any risks or you may otherwise never recovery from this. Every risk should be carefully vetted and then diversified the best you can within a portfolio.

Below we share some important lessons from this recent crisis for retirees.

Never, Ever Invest in Leveraged Vehicles

During a bull market, investors tend to get greedy. We are highly confident (overconfident?) and this often leads to our own demise.

Leading up to this recent crisis, a lot of retirees were invested in 2x leveraged vehicles to seek high yields and superior upside potential. Here are the results:

UBS ETRACS 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL): down 98%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged Alerian MLP ETN (MLPQ): down 82%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged Business Development Company (BDCL): down 83%

The funds are real time bombs for investors because they use margin debt to double down on already-leveraged companies that are susceptible to downturns.

The extreme leverage is not sustainable, but greedy investors demand it, and managers gladly provide it against a hefty fee.

Today, these funds are forced to pay down leverage, book losses, and some may be dissolved. Investors will never recover from these losses.

The issue with such extreme leverage is that it only takes one black swan and your entire wealth is gone, with no prospects of recovery. What's the point of earning good returns for a few years if you then suddenly lose it all a few years from now?

Charlie Munger often says that there are only three ways a smart person turns broke: Leverage, ladies, and liquor. Leverage is the real killer.

It's not the first, neither the last time that leveraged vehicles burn investors. If you got caught up in these, you don’t have to make the same mistake going forward.

Don’t Overlook Non-Traded Alternatives

Most investors invest the majority of their wealth in stocks and bonds. The issue with this approach is that you rely fully on public financial markets, which are known to become very inefficient and irrational at times.

We believe that a good portion of your portfolio should be invested in liquid investments such as REITs and MLPs, but it should never be 100% of your portfolio.

Non-traded private investments allow you to diversify your holdings and seek negative correlation to lower portfolio volatility. My personal portfolio took a smaller hit than the public market simply because my private investments showed resilience in the recent crash.

Our favorite non-traded investments are crowdfunded real estate loans that are available on platforms such as Groundfloor or EstateGuru.

They pay 8%-12% interest rates, have short 12-month durations, and low ~65% LTV. I have been investing in them for years, and I'm yet to suffer any losses.

As in the stock market, you need to be picky, and not every loan is worth buying. We favor loans that are backed by high quality housing with low LTVs. We believe that their values will be resilient in today’s 0% interest rate environment.

Diversify Abroad

You often hear the quote: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Yet, most retirees put their entire net worth in US investments: A single country.

If something turns poorly in the US, all your investments are immediately affected and could suffer enormous losses. For instance, this year, the US will have its presidential election. The outcome could disappoint the market. The Fed also is back in QE mode and the deficit is out of control. This also could disappoint markets. Social tensions are on the rise. Again, this could lead to increased volatility.

Rather than put all your eggs in one country (and one currency), you should seek international diversification to lower your risk.

As an example, we invest heavily in real estate. The US market is our main playing field, but we also own an International Portfolio, which includes European REITs and Asian REITs.

Their fundamentals are very different from the US. Right now, the Asian market already is slowly recovering from the Coronavirus crisis, while it's just getting started in the US.

The geographical diversification lowers our risk, but also boosts our income because many of these international REITs are deeply undervalued relative to American standards.

10-20 years ago, I would have given you a pass for avoiding international investments because it was hard to invest in them. Today, it's just as easy as investing in US companies if you are at Interactive Brokers, Schwab or any other major brokerage house.

Don’t Ignore Preferred Shares

Preferred shares are rarely discussed on investment forums. Common shares commonly gain 99% of the attention. If you are a young investor, you can probably ignore preferred shares.

However, if you are a retiree or preparing for retirement, you should have an allocation for preferred shares in your income portfolio.

Preferred shares get paid first. They are higher on the capital stack. And therefore, even in times of crisis, the preferred dividends are likely to get paid in full and on time.

Today, there exists some exceptional opportunities in the preferred share space.

As an example, MNR Real Estate Serie C Preferred Shares (MNR.PC) yield 10% and have 50% upside to par value. MNR is a very defensive REIT that has never cut its dividend, not even in 2008-2009. It owns a Class A industrial portfolio that's conservatively financed and leased primarily to investment grade tenants such as FedEx (FDX), Amazon (AMZN) and Coca-Cola (KO). It's unbelievable to get a 10% yield on such a safe investment. Retirees should build a preferred share portfolio today while prices are cheap.

Focus on Resilient Companies

Finally, I want to remind everyone about an important quote from Warren Buffett:

"It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."

You should not overpay for a company, but you should not be too cheap either, especially if you are in retirement and rely on your investment income.

As an example, there's no need to go for Washington Prime Group (WPG) when you can invest in Simon Property Group (SPG) instead. Both are deeply discounted, but WPG may go bankrupt, while SPG is very reliable with an A- rated balance sheet, superior assets, and better long-term prospects.

Similarly, in the net lease REIT space, Global Net Lease (GNL) offers a big yield, but this yield is not covered and the company has a poor track record of conflicted interest. Don’t get seduced by the yield. Go for a higher quality company such as Spirit Realty Capital (SRC). It's very cheap too, but also enjoys stronger assets, a better management, and an investment grade rated balance sheet.

Not every company will survive the coronavirus crisis. Before you add more capital to a company, ask yourself what's the risk that the stock goes to zero. If this a realistic possibility, go up the quality ladder.

Bottom Line

If you suffered large losses in the recent market crash, I understand your frustration. We are down a lot at High Yield Landlord too. No one is immune to a market crash.

However, there are proven ways to mitigate losses and profit from the correction. This is not the first, neither the last market crash. Take the right actions today to prepare yourself for stronger risk-adjusted returns in the future. Most importantly, you should:

Avoid leveraged vehicles

Invest in non-traded property backed loans

Diversify abroad

Build a preferred share portfolio

Focus on resilient companies

At High Yield Landlord, we are currently taking advantage of the deeply-discounted prices in the REIT and MLP markets. We also are diversifying abroad and in non-traded vehicles. In other words, we are positioning our portfolio to thrive regardless of what comes next: A prolonged bear market or an epic recovery.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.