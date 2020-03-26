Utilities Dashboard - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries classified by sectors. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

Utilities has been a leading sector from the market correction of February 2018 until February 2020. Its drawdown in the March meltdown is similar to SPY, disappointing investors relying on its defensive reputation. In European countries enforcing a lockdown, electric consumption has fallen by about 20% in a matter of days. We can expect electricity sales decreasing in a similar proportion in the US. Power producers and dealers are the best industry in the sector regarding valuation and profitability metrics and most of them should be able to weather a partial lockdown of a few weeks. Water utilities are still significantly overpriced. Other industries in the sector have mixed metrics: price/earnings is fair, but price/sales looks very bad.

Since last month:

P/E and P/S have dramatically and mechanically improved because share prices have been diving in the market crash. However, the relevant values of ratio denominators will be known in the next earnings season.

ROE based on the latest earnings reports is stable in all industries.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) has lagged the SPDR S&P 500 ETF by about 3%.

On this period, the best performing S&P 500 Utilities stocks are Ameren Corp. (AEE), American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK), NiSource Inc. (NI), WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC), Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings and price/sales. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. I update every month several lists like this in various sectors. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have an early access to these lists before they are published in free articles. The list was published for subscribers at the beginning of the month based on data available at this time. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

EIX Edison International UTILELECTRIC ETR Entergy Corp. UTILELECTRIC NRG NRG Energy Inc. UTILELECTRIC NJR New Jersey Resources Corp. UTILGAS UGI UGI Corp. UTILGAS AVA Avista Corp. UTILMULTI CNP CenterPoint Energy Inc. UTILMULTI DTE DTE Energy Co. UTILMULTI MDU MDU Resources Group Inc. UTILMULTI AWK American Water Works Company Inc. UTILWATER

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in utilities on 3/26/2020

I take 3 aggregate industry factors: price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 3 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average ("Avg") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above ("D-xxx").

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S ROE Avg D-ROE Gas Utilities 16.70 17.24 3.14% 1.51 0.97 -56.06% 10.57 11.49 -0.92 Water Utilities 34.72 23.68 -46.61% 6.01 3.94 -52.42% 8.84 7.96 0.88 Multi-Utilities 16.20 16.59 2.34% 1.94 0.95 -104.47% 10.99 9.48 1.51 Electric Utilities 17.39 15.94 -9.07% 2.05 1.22 -68.30% 10.05 10.43 -0.38 Power Prod./ Traders* 25.63 34.9 26.55% 2.96 4.16 28.87% -0.42 -5.15 4.73

* Averages since 2005

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 2 valuation factors (P/E, P/S) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below higher is always better.

Price/earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of a major ETF in utilities with the benchmark in 1 month.

Chart by TradingView

