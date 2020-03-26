Kirkland's Could Turn Lemons Into Lemonade

But the retailer still has room to step up its e-commerce execution. It appears to have liquidity to weather this crisis. It's an opportunity not to be squandered.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced consumers online. This may be the opportunity for Kirkland's to attract the demographic it has been intent on luring since CEO Woody Woodward was hired.

Kirkland's brick-and-mortar foot traffic stalled with the tumbling of crude oil prices in 2014, continued through the presidential election in 2016, and has suffered since.

The investment thesis on any retailer in 2020 is likely going to be based on the same few factors - liquidity to outlast the COVID-19 crisis, e-commerce capabilities, and, perhaps, direct sourcing and brand loyalty. I suspect there's little that would be different for home décor retailer, Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK).

However, there may actually be room for optimism in Kirkland's scenario. It may well have an opportunity to turn lemons to lemonade.

The retailer's brick-and-mortar foot traffic stalled with the tumbling of crude oil prices in 2014, continued through the presidential election in 2016, and has suffered since. With many retailers' physical doors, including Kirkland's, now shuttered, consumers are forced to shop online. There is, finally, the possibility Kirkland's may reach and attract the actual demographic it has been intent on luring since late 2018.

Yet, in my opinion, there's still room for the company to step up its game.

A Basis for Optimism

In October 2018, Kirkland's announced a new leader - interior styling industry giant, Steve "Woody" Woodward. In 2016, Better Homes and Garden named him an influential style maker. He joined Kirkland's from Crate and Barrel Holdings, and his career spans executive positions with other higher-end retailers.

Mr. Woodward immediately set about transforming Kirkland's to become more relevant. The retailer not only edited the existing product lines but upgraded both the quality and design. He also introduced three core merchandise categories - rugs, bedding, and tabletop. A fourth category, upholstery, will be introduced in 2020.

Remember that, in the past, we were kind of a location that you came to at the end of your decorating process when you bought your seasonal products, your wreaths, your Christmas products, and maybe some candles. And, we're trying to make the transition to become relevant throughout the entire decorating process - so to buy a rug and a dining table and tabletop products and bedding.

From the onset, I suspected Mr. Woodward also intended to "upgrade" the retailer's customer demographic.

Kirkland's customer base will need to turn over first. Clientele finding Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH), Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), Pottery Barn or Crate and Barrel too expensive must first find Kirkland's. The retailer may have to bank on Woody's fans from the specialty retailers following him.

Along the journey, Kirkland's dropped hint after hint.

It's very value-driven and I want to stay with that proposition because there's a lot of white space, I believe, above the big box value players but below the specialty players. We have a loyal customer base that treasures value and expects us to remain on trend and competitively priced. And there is a large untapped base of consumers that are not yet familiar with Kirkland's. We believe we have struck a balanced approach with our merchandising to appeal to all of our customers and fully confident that we have the right plan in place to return Kirkland's to long-term profitability. (emphasis added)

Initially, the retailer planned to rely on word-of-mouth marketing to spread the news of its transformation and its "better quality" curated assortments.

We're engaging and educating our current customers as to new categories. We feel like they are our best bet for communicating out to the world that they've seen a change in Kirkland's, a better floor set, a better quality improvement. And then we did take a slight portion of our money and drive towards prospecting new customers into the store. (emphasis added)

Though it's a valid strategy under the right circumstances, the approach proved too slow.

While we've had some early successes I'm disappointed that we've not made faster progress and we're redoubling our efforts to achieve our goals.

A study, completed in the 2019 third quarter, honing in on a definition of its target customer would displace that word-of-mouth marketing approach.

We've completed a customer segmentation study to better understand our target customer and we're making customer acquisition a key priority.

And, then, along came COVID-19 and a new way of life - at least temporarily.

2019 Fourth Quarter Results

On March 13th, Kirkland's reported fourth quarter and full-year results. It had previously reported fourth quarter sales in late February. Comparable store sales declined 2.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. As a result, sales were 3.1% lower at $209.4 million compared to $216.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Although disappointing, the decline in CSS was less than the 3.3% decline experienced between the fourth quarters of 2017 and 2018. This was especially encouraging since the fourth quarter is historically, because of the holiday shopping season, Kirkland's best-producing quarter. There was even a distinct trajectory forming.

We ended the year with two consecutive months of positive comparable sales with January up 6.7% and e-commerce growth pushing 40% for the quarter.

As well, there was promising news relative to the conditions that would unfold just a week later. E-commerce revenues increased 37.9% in the quarter on more transactions. E-commerce sales contributed 17% of the quarter's total revenue. For the full year, e-commerce sales improved 25.3% on more transactions, though the average ticket did decline.

When Mr. Woodward joined Kirkland's, the retailer began developing fulfillment models that would move "distribution closer to the consumer". There are now multiple online fulfillment options - delivery to the customer's home from a Kirkland's warehouse, delivery from existing store inventory to the customer's home, delivery from a Kirkland's warehouse to a local Kirkland's store for customer pickup and delivery to the customer's home directly from the vendor or source. Over half of the e-commerce sales in the fourth quarter were fulfilled from stores, which improves profitability.

Less than a week after reporting its full-year results, on March 19th, Kirkland's joined a host of other retailers and shuttered its brick-and-mortar locations to shoppers because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its business now relies on its e-commerce presence and capabilities.

E-Commerce Plans in 2020

Not coincidentally, one of the retailer's key strategic initiatives for 2020 was to improve its "omni-channel via website enhancements, incremental digital spend and an expanded online assortment".

The retailer also has 2020 plans to improve distribution. Currently, Kirkland's has two distribution centers in its home base of Jackson, Tennessee - a larger distribution center feeding stores' inventory and a smaller dedicated to e-commerce fulfillment. In 2020, once its new warehouse management system is implemented, the company intends to consolidate the two. As well, it plans to stand up two new e-commerce hubs.

This will result in a reduction of distribution center costs, e-commerce shipping costs and improved SLAs [service-level agreement] for ship-to-home orders.

Additionally, the retailer will continue to expand product options beyond goods shipped to its centers and hubs. Kirkland's plans to intensify its focus on the supply chain inclusive of direct sourcing. When Mr. Woodward took the helm, Kirkland's was one of very few retailers not yet employing a direct sourcing model. Direct sourcing just happened to be one of his strong suits. Not only is direct sourcing intended to diversify away from a dependence on goods from China, it should improve product margins.

We believe we can improve margins and quality as we differentiate our assortment to be more exclusive.

To date, the retailer is now sourcing from Vietnam and India as well as domestically.

Eventually Beyond E-Commerce

Kirkland's also outlined key strategic initiatives for 2020 extending beyond e-commerce. These initiatives include:

Accelerating product development to reinforce quality and relevancy and build on the tabletop, bedding and select furniture assortments we added in 2019;

Increasing direct sourcing with a goal for double-digit penetration in 2020; and

Investing in marketing spend to drive customer acquisition and brand awareness.

The retailer ended 2019 with $30.1+ million in cash. It also has no outstanding debt. Thus, it believes it is "well-capitalized" for these 2020 plans.

Unknowns and Risks

The unknown is whether customers will actually shop while sheltering in place. On one hand, fear regarding the duration of the pandemic may tighten purse strings. On the other hand, with one's home intended to be the safe haven, it may drive consumers to finally tackle procrastinated projects as well as refresh and spruce up their surroundings.

In my opinion, Kirkland's has a distinct opportunity during this trying time to cement an impression with consumers it may not have previously reached - the very ones it is trying to attract. And, if the retailer can actually reach the demographic it has been targeting, it may be their purse strings are a tad looser. Yet, even if purse strings are locked tight, consumers may still "window shop" in anticipation of better times. Entrepeneur.com emphasizes the importance of customer impressions.

Viral marketing has more value than ever and nothing gets more customers than a good product.

But, in my opinion, there's been a theme in the retailer's storyline that warrants concern - Kirkland's often seems to be a step behind or a step late. It was a step behind as it lacked a direct sourcing model. It's a step behind in customer acquisition due to the word-of-mouth marketing strategy. I would even venture to say the retailer was a step late in reacting to COVID-19. Retailers began voluntarily closing brick-and-mortar locations over the weekend of March 14th and 15th. The pace noticeably increased on the 16th and 17th. Kirkland's did not announce its participation until the 19th.

In fact, on the 17th, the retailer's "blog" included verbiage encouraging plans for brunch with family and friends. Granted, the "blog" also states Kirkland's sponsored the post, and the opinions are only the blogger's. Still, the decision risks a negative impression.

Source

The retailer probably should have considered rewording the blog's introduction once decisions were made regarding COVID-19. After all, it did embrace the opportunity to market ideas for home office space to those working from home. At the least, Kirkland's should add a disclaimer explaining the timing as not everyone may take the time to note publication dates. Regardless, it reinforces my perception the retailer tends to be a step behind. And, in this world of online-only interaction, albeit hopefully a temporary one, Kirkland's should be hyper-vigilant about perceptions and impressions.

The Books

The retailer has just over 14 million shares outstanding. At over $30 million, this means it has over $2 per share of cash on the books. Before it shuttered its physical doors, it expected to generate approximately $5 million in cash in the 2020 first quarter.

Kirkland's inventory cost is $94.7 million. It has $141.4 million in current liabilities - $59.5 million in payables, $28.8 million in accrued expenses, and $53.2 million in operating leases. Thus, to cover current liabilities with available cash and inventory liquidation, it would have to sell its current inventory at, minimally, an 18% markup plus operating costs.

Initial plans for capital expenditures in 2020 were in a range of $10 million to $15 million with expectations closer to the lower end.

Kirkland's credit facility with Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) includes a senior secured revolver of $75 million, a swingline availability of $10 million and a $25 million incremental accordion feature. Its maturity date is February 2021.

Shares are now trading under $1 per share. Obviously, the market is expecting the retailer to burn through cash. Yet, its liquidity position provides a decent cushion and, hopefully, it will be enough to withstand the crisis. If the company does have to draw on its revolver, the key determinant in its survival will likely be whether it has won new customers and retained loyalty during the crisis.

Takeaway

Unlike other struggling retailers, the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be offering Kirkland's a distinct opportunity to attract new customers as it forces shoppers online. For it to make a difference in the longer term, the retailer must not squander this opportunity to turn lemons into lemonade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KIRK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.