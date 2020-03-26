Ignore The Unemployment Claims, Watch What Insiders Are Doing

Co-produced with Trapping Value

In total, 3.38 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week. The numbers were so off the charts that we likely will have to exclude this period when we want to look at this data in the future.

While people were shocked at the magnitude of those claims, for us it's a meaningless statistic. The key aspect is just simply if the underlying businesses can be kept viable until this rolls over, in threeweeks or three months. As long as that's done and the unemployed are given support, the claim numbers during this period are meaningless. That's exactly what's happening with the CARE Act (government relief bill).

Source: Oxford Economics

Will demand come back?

We have been asked about demand destruction vs. demand deferrals. Certainly, there is some "loss," but the vast majority is a deferral, if two things happen.

1) Income is provided to those with job losses. The government relief bill goes a long way toward that.

2) The savings rate does not increase.

Changes in the timing of the income should not impact overall demand if the consumer does not increase their savings rate. We see this even now as those who have their jobs and are not spending on flights are stocking up their pantry with unbelievable amounts of food, hand sanitizer and of course, toilet paper. Of course when this is over, retailers like Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT) will see far lower sales as home inventories are being used up.

Nike (NKE) provided similar comfort to investors when it noted that pent-up demand came flooding back in China and its digital sales were up by "triple digits."

The Federal Reserve Is Not Pulling Punches

During the 2008-2009 crisis, quantitative easing, US dollar swap lines and buying of unconventional assets took about 6-9 months to get going. Today, all of this has been done in under two weeks.

The speed of the Federal Reserve response has been breathtaking, and while there will likely be more gaps to fill, they are definitely on the ball.

Where does that leave us?

We still have to work through how this impacts the economy and whether there will be any residual permanent damage. We would caution investors to not read too much into Q2-2020 numbers as they will not, in any way, be remotely suggestive of the long-term earning power of companies. While the shell-shocked retail investor has been running for the bunker, the insiders have brushed aside this "crisis" and stepped up to the plate big time.

We saw similar insider buying at the 2008-2009 global financial lows, 2011 "flash-crash" lows, the 2016 lows and the December 2018 lows. We would not underestimate how much data they have access to and how they see this playing out. Their unbridled bullishness is a very big plus here.

What about the virus?

The US now joins Italy and Spain with caseloads doubling about every three days. The peak caseload is visualized in 4-6 weeks and the headlines will likely remain extremely scary until then. Our ability to diagnose patients also is improving rapidly and that by itself will mean more cases will be identified.

Robert Bosch GmbH became the latest company to roll out a COVID-19 test, saying it can diagnose in less than 2.5 hours and help efforts to fight the outbreak. The new test uses the Vivalytic molecular diagnostics platform made by Bosch’s healthcare division. The device is already used in hospitals, laboratories and medical practices to identify a range of bacterial and viral diseases including influenza and pneumonia. It will be available in Germany in April and sold in international markets, Bosch said.

Source: Bloomberg

Iceland's mass testing shows that about half of those who tested positive had zero symptoms. Other studies have postulated that the spread might be far more than that and we might be missing cases on a long scale. If that's true, then truly the case fatality rate is likely to be far lower than the numbers being thrown around by the press. Currently multiple serology tests are being developed which will confirm what percentage of the population has an immune response (subsequent to exposure) to the virus.

Several companies are working on at-home COVID-19 tests, but PHE didn’t say which test it planned to deploy. According to PHE, the unnamed test takes 15 minutes to work, and it will be available at pharmacies and online via retailers like Amazon. The test will detect antibodies in the user’s blood that indicate they have been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It works with both Immunoglobulin M and Immunoglobulin G (IgM and IGG) type antibodies. IgM peaks early in an infection and IgG remains even after the infection has subsided.

Source: Extreme Tech

Whether this becomes as widely available as advertised needs to be seen, but we do have prototypes of multiple serological tests, and within a maximum of four weeks we should have a clear answer as to what percentage of the population was infected.

Investment Strategy

We have been currently buying preferred stocks and bonds that were beaten up due to lack of liquidity. We also are targeting defensive high-dividend stocks that tend to generate income in both good and bad times. Monitoring insider activities is an added plus. It could signal that these companies not worried about their cash flows.

Conclusion

The markets are in rally mode as we write this, but newly-minted bulls will likely see their mettle tested in the face of some gruesome headlines. We may see some gyrations and what happened to the mortgage REIT sector might result in some collateral damage as well. Overall though, several stocks have likely discounted very bad data ahead. We would look for selling pressure to ease if we do go back down to the 2168 SPX region, with fewer stocks making new lows. That will confirm that the bottom is indeed in.

Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.