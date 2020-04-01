AerCap At 0.24x BV Is A Generational Buy - Behind The Idea

AerCap is a creditor to the airlines; so while other businesses in the travel industry may get wiped out, the chance AerCap follows a similar path is excessively remote.

AerCap has seen its share price fall by 75% this month alone; pegging its valuation at 0.24x BV - a discount that is unwarranted in any realistic scenario moving forward.

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bullish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

Cardon Capital: Before I answer, this should go without saying, but the market is extremely volatile right now. With the broad indices making double-digit daily moves, individual stocks very easily can be +/- 20% in a single day. I first wrote up AerCap when the stock was <$20/share. The price may be significantly different when this is released.

AerCap is the largest player in the airplane leasing industry. At 12% of market share, AER has substantial scale in a capital-intensive business. I believe one aspect of the business that is prone to misunderstanding is the duration mismatch between AER’s customers (the airlines) and the airline’s customers (travelers). AER has 97% of their lease rents contracted through 2022. These contracts can only be broken if the airliner files for bankruptcy. We’ll stress-test the business model below, but the important takeaway for readers is that AER’s business in no way bears resemblance to the economics of an airliner. AerCap is an incredibly stable company generating double digit returns on equity.

AerCap’s valuation at 0.24x BV makes no sense in any realistic circumstance moving forward; the company has the liquidity to survive any doomsday scenario we underwrite. The assumptions one would have to make to assume insolvency are simply unrealistic, yet the market appears to be doing just that. In three years, AER’s book value could approach $100/share, and the company will deserve to trade at a premium of BV once that time arrives.

AerCap is the largest company in the industry, has never lost money in a fiscal year, consistently earns a double-digit ROE, and has grown double digits through the entirety of their tenure as a public company. The setup heading into 2020 was actually quite bullish: AerCap had just initiated another $250 million buyback program, the company was at the tail-end of reducing the age of their fleet, air travel is a secular growth industry, lessors have continually gained market share, and the stock was cheap at 0.85x BV and ~8x earnings. Then, as the economic fallout from the coronavirus became apparent in early March, every sector within sniffing distance of travel saw their share price decimated.

AerCap, being an airplane lessor, was no exception. The stock was at ~$60/share in late February and has seen a low of <$15. What’s important to recognize is that with a price drop that dramatic, the market is pricing in the potential of a credit event. Meaning, the market is panicking over AerCap running into a liquidity problem. In all likelihood, we’re being too generous in our interpretation regarding the sophistication of the market at present: this is an extreme dislocation likely resulting from forced liquidations (AER is a popular hedge fund stock). Meaning, we don’t really think there’s a group of investors paying attention who think AER is about to go belly up. Rather, these are just the assumptions a rational market would have to be making in order to price AerCap’s equity like it is. In reality, this is just a wildly inefficient market.

So, AerCap trades at 24% of their stated book equity value. Book value is an extremely important figure in analyzing a business like AerCap because those are real assets on the balance sheet. Conceivably, AerCap could liquidate all of its aircraft, pay off the creditors, and equity holders would be left with ~$72/share. In order for AER not to be worth $72/share, one of two things would have to materialize: the company would either have to run out of liquidity or the value of the aircraft over the long term would have to fall such that, given AER’s leverage profile, the equity would be wiped out or materially impaired. There are many reasons why neither of these are likely outcomes.

Dealing with AER’s liquidity first, here’s a slide from the most recent earnings call:

AER has $8.2 billion in liquidity available today. This compares favorably to the $7.4 billion in maturities and capex requirements coming due in 2020. In actuality, the $7.2 billion in cash commitments doesn't capture the entire picture because AerCap should be able to raise capital to finance their maturities (which represent ~50% of 2020 cash commitments). Even during the financial crisis, AER wasn't cut off from the capital markets, so the likelihood that happens today seems minimal. Turning to operations, if we run through a scenario where revenue drops by ~60%, the company still would generate a few hundred million in cash (this figure ignores non-cash charges, principally D&A).

In regards to the issue of solvency, I believe this question arises from a miscomprehension of the business model. AerCap isn’t a forced seller of airplanes. AER isn't exposed to short-term fluctuations in the value of airplanes. Their customers are subject to multi-year, covenant-heavy leases. Simply comparing the value of the assets to the value of the liabilities isn’t nearly as nuanced of a view that’s required here.

So, what’s our view? Our view is that, despite how dire the present situation appears now, the economic impact of the coronavirus will likely prove transitory. This is why:

Air travel is a growing industry, bolstered by growth in emerging markets and a growing global middle class. In the event that demand for travel doesn’t make the v-shape recovery in the short term that I expect (my base rate is several months, not quarters), the valuation of AER remains uncompromised due to their multi-year leases. Travel demand would have to remain depressed not for several quarters but for several years for AER to be affected. This means there’s a margin of safety stemming from the fact that AerCap isn’t a forced seller of assets; even if you’re bearish on the shape of the recovery, it doesn’t make sense to extrapolate a near-to-middle term headwind years into the future.

A more nuanced approach would be to examine the details of AER’s book and approximate what percentage of the fleet is most exposed. The type of aircraft most exposed to short-term economic turbulence are the ones 15 years or older. For AerCap, that represents 6% of their book. With the company being levered 2.6x, assuming AER had to write down the assets to 0, AER's equity book value would be impaired ~16% (6% * 2.6). Again, this example is far too punitive as the likelihood AerCap gets zero cents on the dollar is truly absurd.

Popular fund manager Allan Mecham has talked about finding cockroach-type businesses, i.e. businesses that are almost impossible to kill. I believe AER, at .24x BV, is priced like it’s a business in distress, but can’t be killed using any realistic underwriting assumptions.

SA: To follow up, can you walk readers through what the current distressed valuation is pricing in and how this results in an asymmetric risk/reward profile?

CC: Aside from the risk/return profile highlighted above, I think it’s important to reflect on who the winners are in a time of crisis. Why has Buffett been so successful? The short version of a very long answer is because he preserves the optionality that cash provides. In order to be greedy during times of panic, you have to first be alive. I believe AerCap is positioned in very much the same way. As management will tell you, the balance sheet comes first at AerCap. It always has. Management has proven to be shareholder-oriented and of above-par caliber. What transformed AerCap into the behemoth it is today was the ILFC acquisition, which was closed at a bargain-basement price because AIG was a forced seller. AerCap has been well-positioned in previous crises to take advantage of extreme market dislocations, and I believe the current situation gives management another opportunity to allocate capital well in excess of a conservative hurdle rate.

Whatever method of capital allocation is most accretive to shareholders moving forward, I fully expect management will exploit.

SA: To what extent (if at all) is the potential for government bailouts or assistance for airlines being priced in? Is this another underappreciated catalyst?

CC: In my opinion, the extent to which the market is considering a bailout at all, it appears to be making market participants marginally more bearish. This makes little sense as AerCap is a creditor to the airlines - if the airline fails to stay current on their lease, they are forced into bankruptcy. Therefore, while I can easily foresee a future where the equity holders of the airliners are fully diluted, that’s simply not possible with AerCap (as it relates to the airliners’ bailouts).

A bailout package that shores up the airliners’ balance sheets will undoubtedly be a positive catalyst for AerCap and should clear up the uncertainty being priced in today. But I'd like to stress that the thesis in no way hinges on the prospect of a government bailout. While any single airliner could very easily go under, the industry as a whole won't. The relevant metric for AerCap isn't if the airliners get new owners. AER is cheap on an absolute basis, and I fully anticipate the business being around for a long time in its current form.

SA: Can you discuss the various ways to hedge a long position here?

CC: We remain unhedged in our AER exposure. However, in the event of a bailout - or the tail risk where the demand for travel is now permanently impaired - the airliners’ equity could easily get wiped out. Given that view, a reasonable question is why don't we hedge our long AER position with an airliner short? The question really answers itself once we reflect on the price action in the stock market this past month. That is, everything related to travel has already seen its share price fall materially. Most of the airliners trade at 2-3x what they earned in 2019. So, in the event that consumer demand rebounds in a v-shape manner, or if a bailout is passed that preserves the current capital structure of the airliners, their share prices could easily rebound significantly. I'm not sure how to handicap that risk.

All that is to say, I don’t like the risk/reward in shorting most travel stocks at prevailing market prices. However, it may be attractive for readers to find companies exposed to travel but unlikely to get a bailout. This could be any number of industries in any form (retail, hospitality, REITs), but I'd focus on the smaller companies likely to be disproportionately affected by the current recession.

***

Thanks to Cardon Capital for the interview.

