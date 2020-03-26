Tegna Struggling To Regain Support

Tegna (TGNA) still has plenty of bids on the table for its purchase. Over the past week, Gray Television (GTN) pulled its bid for the company but soon after, Najafi and TBN (Trinity Broadcasting Network) came to the table with its own buyout offer. Tegna now has multiple cash offers on the table ($20 per share) although the jury is out if any of these offers will lead to a confirmed takeover.

Most shareholders may believe that since shares are trading around the $13 level, the smart play at present is to simply stand pat and essentially wait to get paid at $20 a share. However, this line of thinking is totally subjective to what price the respective shareholder attained his or her shares at and if the sales really gets realized at $20. In fact, the real question is how much of a spread or difference will transpire between Tegna's share price at the time the deal gets rubber-stamped and the actual sales price of Tegna.

There are roadblocks in the way here before a deal gets approved. Significant divestitures may have to come into play in order to adhere to regulation especially if one of the larger interested parties in this space gets its bid accepted. Suffice it to say, when the FCC is involved in a large way, getting the deal approved can be delayed in a big way.

The impact of the coronavirus may also keep bidders at bay for the time being. Gray Television has already withdrawn its recent bid due to how the coronavirus is going to impact trading conditions adversely. Suffice it to say, there is nothing set in stone here.

This is why we must continue to trade/invest what is in front of us. We have seen in recent weeks how Tegna's share price has responded to different bids. In saying this though, we believe that any respective fundamental which could change the trajectory of Tegna's share price has already been embedded in the technical chart.

Speaking of charts, both the long-term chart and short term presently have bearish connotations. Let's start off with the long-term chart.

As we can see above, Tegna shares in January of this year failed to rally above their 2015 highs. We can see weakness in the MACD and RSI technical indicators which are suggesting that the 2018 lows may come under pressure once more. This topping pattern is roughly $8 high per share which really puts into perspective the downside risk here especially if volatility remains elevated.

Shares traded for pennies on the dollar back in 2008, rallied aggressively soon thereafter but have literally gone nowhere for 5 years. This means there is plenty of whitespace (lack of support) below where shares are trading at present.

The near-term picture is also not that convincing. As we can see on the chart below, shares recently broke below the March low which confirmed the double top reversal pattern which started in mid-January. Shares today (Wednesday, March 25th) actually retested the March 5th low but could not break above that low with any conviction. What is worrying for the bulls is the significant drop-off in buying volume over the past two months. Suffice it to say, the short-term trend is most definitely downward at present.

To sum up, although we are aware of how news could affect Tegna's share-price in the near term, we like the short-side here especially if the S&P continues to weaken as it did today into the close. Since implied volatility is still very high in Tegna, one such strategy to control risk would be to sell call spreads above that resistance area. Let's see what the rest of the trading week brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in TGNA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.