Corteva Is An Attractive Opportunity For Patient Investors

Overview

Corteva (CTVA) has sold off with the rest of the market over the past month due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Corteva, a global leader in the development of seed and crop chemical products (each generate ~50% of revenue), is used to the cyclical nature of the industry. However, we believe that the current pandemic will have little, if any, impact on demand within the ag sector.

Additionally, there are a number of reasons to like the business other than the fact that the stock has sold off considerably. The industry should benefit from stronger plantings in 2020, as adverse planting and growing conditions negatively impacted crop production in 2019. As we continue through the year, all signs point toward a bounce back in production with few disruptions. Further, Corteva doesn't have exposure to the volatility of fertilizer prices. While we still like ag stocks with fertilizer exposure, we believe that Corteva is a safer play. Finally, the company should be relatively insulated from a disruption in its supply chain. Seeds are manufactured locally, and although its chemicals are manufactured throughout the world, Corteva doesn't have significant exposure to one country.

Corteva's Seed Portfolio Should See A Strong Rebound In 2020

Corteva's seed portfolio is largely centered around corn which accounted for ~67% of 2019 seed revenue. Soybeans accounted for ~18%. This shouldn't come as a surprise since these two crops account for more acres planted than any other crop produced in the United States. 2019 was one of the worst years for farmers in recent history, and we expect more favorable conditions in 2020. Although we're only a quarter into the year, the harvest season is already underway with little disruption.

The USDA estimates that corn planted acres will increase to 94 million in 2020, a 4.8% increase from 2019 89.7 million acres. Additionally, they also project that soybean acres planted in 2020 will rise to about 84 million acres, up from 76.5 million acres in the previous year. This should be a result of increased seed demand and a boost to FY2020 revenue. Further, this demand has little correlation to the current Covid-19 outbreak. The country still needs to eat, and farmers will continue to produce crops.

Minimal Volatility From Other Inputs

Many companies in the ag industry are manufactures and sellers of fertilizer. Fertilizer is subject to price volatility due to the inputs needed to produce the fertilizer, mainly nitrogen. As such, the companies that sell fertilizer could see an unexpected rise in its COGS which they may or may not be able to pass to its customers. We still like companies that have exposure to fertilizer (primarily CF Industries), but we believe that Corteva is more straightforward play on increased corn/soybean demand.

Instead, the company is focused on crop chemical products (in addition to seeds) that can sustain pricing power. The inputs required to produce these chemicals don't have the same price volatility that fertilizer does. Additionally, we believe that there will be little disruption in the supply chain caused by Covid-19. Although the company does not manufacture its chemicals in-house, the company outsources its productions globally and has no single exposure to one country. Further, Corteva currently has ample inventory to withstand any trouble in the short-term. As a result, the company is in great position to take advantage of the 2020 rebound in plantings with very little concern for margin pressure.

Corteva Has A Solid Business Outlook

It's easy to lose sight of a company's outlook amidst the impact of Covid-19 and when all shares are seemingly cheap. The company has a large portfolio of patented products that are targeted to protect yields and reduce other costs associated with planting, growing, and harvesting. As patents expire and demands shift, Corteva is able to continue to produce seeds and chemicals with new traits and formulations. Due to the size of the company, it is able to devote a substantial amount of resources toward R&D (a little less than 10% of revenues). This is in-line with its large competitors, which leads us to believe that the company is devoting enough resources toward R&D and will be able to continue to produce sought after products.

Additionally, we believe that Corteva's Enlist (centered around genetically modified seeds) will be a driving factor in revenue growth. GM seeds have certain desirable traits like being better suited to handle limited water conditions or being able to better withstand harmful insects, weeds, or disease. As GM seeds are continued to be adapted within emerging markets, we believe that Corteva is well-situated to take advantage. Additionally, Corteva has begun licensing its Enlist platform. This will not only lead to steady licensing revenue for the company, but also reduced competition as other company's use Corteva's technology instead of developing its own.

The Bottom Line

Corteva has sold off with the rest of the market over the past month due to the Covid-19 outbreak; however, we believe that the company will be largely unaffected. Strong plantings in 2020 will likely translate to top-line growth, and the company's portfolio of seeds and chemicals will not create as much margin noise than other companies in the ag industry. We also like Corteva's long-term growth prospects. Enlist should open up channels to emerging markets and be a producer of steady licensing revenue. We believe that Corteva offers patient investors an attractive opportunity at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CTVA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.