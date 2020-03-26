The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio - Jane's February Update: Companies Pull Guidance

Remember, many companies are pulling guidance altogether which means that the uncertainty/risk associated with these stocks will be more severe.

The time is coming where brave investors can use some of their cash reserves to take advantage of some ridiculously low prices.

Market volatility is literally off the charts and full-blown panic has set in as consumers run on everything from supermarkets to financial institutions.

Investing opportunities are looking extremely attractive but we are all asking the question "how far down can it go?" Anyone who claims they have the answer either thinks too highly of their own opinion or they have a crystal ball that I would love to get ahold of. The deals are beginning to look abundant, but I want to stress concerns about major companies who are pulling guidance due to the heightened level of uncertainty.

As of March 11th, 150 companies had warned investors that COVID-19 presented a real threat to earnings and many of them have noted that guidance will be missed in March. Below is a list of major companies who have pulled their guidance due to coronavirus:

Apple (OTC:APPL) Broadcom (AVGO) Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)

At this point, there are industries that you should avoid investing additional funds until we have a better idea of exactly how severe COVID-19 will actually be. We know that the list of industries below will likely experience more volatility.

Automotive Industry

Travel Industry (specifically Airlines)

Tourism/Lodging Industry

Restaurants

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Oil/Energy is the one industry that investors should approach with caution now that these companies are priced for failure as a result of the massive drop in the price of oil. Investing in these companies should be considered somewhat speculative and I have personally only invested additional funds in larger companies with investment-grade debt such as Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX). Opportunities also exist in the MLP arena with companies like Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) and Enterprise Production Partners (EPD) selling at very attractive prices.

It will also be interesting to see how companies act post-crisis when they determine their new dividend policy and whether payouts for all of these companies return to pre-crisis levels or if we see a more conservative approach by companies like Boeing (BA) who have been incredibly focused on returning cash to shareholders in the form of dividends or by buying back shares. Personally, I see all of the companies impacted by the pandemic taking a much more conservative approach going forward.

The longer this crisis takes to resolve will directly impact how many more companies will need to suspend dividend payments. Investors should only expect companies that have the strongest balance sheets and dividend track records to maintain their current payouts.

Client Background

I want to emphasize that this is an actual portfolio with actual shares being traded. This article focuses on Jane, who is now approximately one year away from retirement and has requested my help in managing her own portfolio instead of paying a financial advisor. It is important to understand that I am not a financial advisor and merely provide guidance for her account based on a friendship that goes back several years. In this article, I will refer to Jane as "my client" and I do this for simplicity's sake, but I do not charge her for what I do. The only thing Jane offers in return is allowing me to write anonymously about her financial journey with the hope that I can potentially help others who are wanting to achieve the same thing.

Jane is still working and has aspirations of retiring in the next year which is part of the reason why I write this series separately from her husband John (who is currently retired). Because Jane is not currently retired, I have focused her portfolio on slightly more aggressive investments than her husband and plan to transition to a slightly more conservative mix over the next year. From a day-to-day finance perspective, readers should be aware that Jane and her husband currently have no debt or mandatory monthly obligations other than what is expected (such as property taxes, water, etc.)

Jane and her husband have adopted my philosophy of focusing on cash flow from investments instead of drawing out large sums of money by selling shares of currently held investments. To briefly summarize this, Jane and her husband are on board with the idea of building a portfolio of stocks that will provide a steady stream of growing dividend income that will supplement their income during retirement.

Because of Jane's age, we are not overly concerned with the impact of required minimum distributions (RMD) from her Traditional IRA. RMDs are important for retirees to pay attention to since the penalties for not withdrawing the mandatory amount is 50% tax on the difference between the RMD and what was actually withdrawn.

The goal for Jane's retirement accounts is that she will be able to rely on dividends for the majority of her near-term Traditional IRA distributions and all of her Roth IRA distributions. By doing this, we are making sure that Jane won't need to sell shares from her Traditional IRA until it is absolutely necessary to meet the RMD (and will only need to sell from her Roth IRA if she should choose to want to do this). Living on dividends vs. selling shares is the key difference between living on the cash flow generated by her investments and needing to sell shares as a means of "funding her retirement."

Here are some important characteristics to keep in mind about the Retirement Portfolio:

Capital appreciation is the least important characteristic of this portfolio. This doesn't mean we don't care about it (because all investors do to some degree), but it does mean that we are less concerned about the day-to-day fluctuations of stock prices. Since the goal is to never sell (although I make occasional changes by eliminating or adding positions), a focus on capital appreciation doesn't mean a lot when it comes to the game plan. I am not concerned with owning stocks that have a qualified/non-qualified dividend because both of these accounts are tax-sheltered (Traditional IRA and Roth IRA). I do trade stocks in the retirement portfolio on a more regular basis because the gains are sheltered from taxes. The number of trades that take place on any given month depends on market volatility and whether or not a stock has reached the price target that I have set for it. I adjust these targets regularly and will be incorporating more information as to how I set these price targets over the next few months.

For those who are looking to understand John and Jane's portfolio I have included the link for the February Taxable account below:

Dividend And Distribution Increases

The following companies from the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA paid an increased dividend during the month of February. This includes:

AbbVie (ABBV)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCPK:LRCDF)

Realty Income (O)

AbbVie - Outlook for ABBV looks fairly strong even as most sectors of the stock market get hammered. The recent acquisition of Allergan (AGN) is still pending approval in the US but has already been approved by the EU which I would consider a major hurdle. I see the acquisition of AGN as a good way to reduce dependency on declining Humira sales which has long been its blockbuster drug. In fact, Humira is actually the world's top-selling drug and logged more than $20 billion in FY-2018. ABBV is looking to diversify, and if executed properly, should have no problem looking at high single-digit sales and earnings growth for the next several years.

The dividend was increased from $1.07/share per quarter to $1.18/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 10.3% and a new full-year payout of $4.72/share compared with the previous $4.28/share. This results in a current yield of 6.86% based on a share price of $68.82.

Laurentian Bank of Canada - Q1-2020 results were notably disappointing as the company continues to make changes that increase its digital competitiveness while also addressing high expenses (as noted by the adjusted efficiency ratio of 76.6%). While this is quite high for a bank LRCDF has been making substantial changes which is why we continue to hold a position in the bank. The transition plan is a seven-year plan that began in 2015 and is reaching one of the most important milestones of having upgraded customer-facing technology. The stock is very attractively priced due to the hit from the coronavirus and should be considered an excellent entry point by prospective investors (LRCDF hasn't been available at this price since the financial crisis in 2008).

The dividend was increased from $.66C/share per quarter to $.67C/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 1.5% and a new full-year payout of $2.68C/share compared with the previous $2.64/share. This results in a current yield of 9.60% based on a USD share price of $21.00.

Realty Income - When I cover a dividend increase for a specific company in an article that was written in the same month I tend to skip regurgitating my summary update in order to avoid redundancy. I am currently breaking that rule because Realty Income's price has changed significantly since the taxable article was written. As a result, the monthly dividend company is currently available at a yield of 5.90% now that shares are available for less than $50. One of the most interesting events is that Realty Income recently completed its 9 million share stock offering the broad net proceeds of $677 million with an average cost per share of $77.40. Realty Income currently trades at a share price of $47.42/share which was last seen at the beginning of 2018. Even more importantly, Realty Income trades at aP/FFO of 14.22, which was last seen at the beginning of 2010, which means that shares are currently priced about the same as they were during the financial crisis.

The dividend was increased from $.2275/share per month to $.2325/share per month. This represents an increase of 2.2% and a new full-year payout of $2.79/share compared with the previous $2.73/share. This results in a current yield of 5.90% based on a share price of $47.42.

Retirement Account Positions

There are currently 20 different positions in Jane's Roth IRA and 31 different positions in Jane's Traditional IRA. While this may seem like a lot, it is important to remember that some of these stocks cross over in both accounts and are also held in the Taxable portfolio.

Traditional IRA - The following stocks were added to the Traditional IRA during the month of February.

Cummins (CMI) - 10 Shares @ $163.29/share.

3M (MMM) - 20 Shares @ $150.18/share.

Main Street Capital (MAIN) - 50 Shares @ $35.62/share.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) - 15 Shares @ $36.26/share.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR.PK) - 25 Shares @ $119.32/share.

The following shares in the Traditional IRA were sold during the month of February.

DLR - 25 Shares @ $135.99/share.

Typically I would hold on to DLR through most price swings but when shares exceed $135/share I believe it is a clear sign that the stock is significantly overvalued. At the same time, we continue to favor cash on hand when possible due to the amount of market volatility. The sale of DLR's shares (we sold 25 shares of the high-cost portion) occurred towards the end of February while the purchase of 25 shares was executed at the beginning of February.

Roth IRA - The following stocks were added to the Roth IRA during the month of February.

NetApp (NTAP) - 25 Shares @ $53.05/share.

NTAP - 25 Shares @ $48.57/share.

The following shares in the Roth IRA were sold during the month of February.

Synnex (SNX) - 50 Shares @ $129.35/share.

Johnson Controls (JCI) - 150 Shares @ $38.74/share.

As we began seeing the market tank we decided it was still a good time to get rid of JCI stock for a small gain. Eliminating JCI had more to do with its lack of dividend increase which has remained at $1.04/share annually since 2018. Given the degree of market volatility, we eliminated JCI from both the Taxable account and the Roth IRA.

The sale of SNX stock was made to reduce the size of the position and to also generate more cash reserves for purchasing shares of beaten-down stock. The 50 shares that were sold were the highest cost portion of the position which also help lower the overall cost basis of the remaining shares.

February Income Tracker - 2019 Vs. 2020

The following images are intended to provide readers with a better understanding of what Jane's Traditional and Roth IRA accounts look like. Jane's Gain/Loss numbers are based on prices from March 21st at market close.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income even though it is non-recurring.

On the lists provided below, it is important to know that not all stocks on that list were owned at that point in time (2019 tables represent what holdings were still held at the end of 2019). All of the stocks you see were acquired over the course of a year.

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis for the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following tables are a basic prediction of the income we expect the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA to generate in FY-2020 compared with the actual results from 2019.

Below is an expanded table that shows the full dividend history since inception for both the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA.

As another bonus, I have included line graphs that better represent the trends associated with Jane's monthly dividend income generated by her retirement accounts. As year three begins, we should continue to see a more stable pattern that comes from the deposit of regular dividend income. The images below represent the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA, respectively.

Here is a table to show how the account balances stack up year-over-year (I previously used a graph but believe the table is more informative).

Lastly, on the topic of transparency, I like to show readers the actual gain/loss associated with each position in the portfolio because it is important to consider that in order to become a proper dividend investor, it is necessary to learn how to live with volatility. The market value and cost basis below is accurate as of the market close on March 21st.

Here is the Unrealized Gain/Loss associated with Jane's Traditional IRA.

Here is the Unrealized Gain/Loss associated with Jane's Roth IRA.

Conclusion

The BUY list continues to grow but until we begin to see the situation resolve we will continue to focus on accumulating more cash and purchasing companies that are considered to be high-quality. Four of my favorite stocks to buy right now include:

PepsiCo (PEP)

T Rowe Price Group (TROW)

Old Republic International (ORI)

AT&T (T)

Below are FastGraphs/YCharts that show just how attractive these stocks currently look compared with historical figures.

Pepsi has not traded at this low of a P/E multiple since midway through 2017 and has recently been trading at a premium P/E as high as 25.54x. Pepsi is extremely attractive when yielding above 3.5%.

TROW is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 10.02x earnings which is below its lowest P/E multiple of 11.55x that was seen on February 27, 2009. TROW has no debt and typically trades at a 20-year average P/E ratio of 20x.

ORI is an excellent stock for conservative investors and although it is likely to see some earnings pain in 2020, they consistently pay out large special dividends when times are good and protect their balance sheet when things are difficult. Prices are approaching levels similar to the financial crisis which makes them much more attractive given the company's higher-quality of holdings compared with the distressed assets from 2008-2009.

AT&T saw its share price break to a new 52-week-low of 26.08/share during this crisis which offered a respectful dividend yield of 7.98% which is extremely impressive for a company that has a dividend growth track record of 35 years under its belt. Current and prospective investors should also be happy with the company's willingness to deleverage and improve its balance sheet as this is been one of the biggest criticisms AT&T faces (especially after the debt hit record-highs from the Time Warner deal).

New Article Format: Let me know what you think about the new format (what you like or dislike) by commenting, liking, following, etc. I appreciate all forms of criticism and would love to hear what I can do to make the articles more useful for you!

