My 'Buy When There's Blood On The Street' Shopping List

Fear and uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic result in distressed prices on Wall Street

In my list of Portfolio on SA, there is one with the title "Blood on the Street". I have kept this list in advance for times like this, when great companies are on sale. Clearly, the time is scary, to say the very least, mostly because of the uncertainty of the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic, of the damage to the economy, and how soon the economy will bounce back. History has shown us that in the long run, the economy will come back, and the equity market will make new highs again. History has shown us as well that a long-term investor serves himself well to buy the strongest companies when there is "blood on the street". Having said that, some caveats are in order.

There is great uncertainty on the duration of the pandemic and how effective the monetary and fiscal policies are in lessening the damage to the economy. So timing the investment is a challenge. This article is not intended to be a call of a bottom. I do not know when the bottom is and I do not have any basis to make a forecast. Each investor has to have his own strategy regarding the timing to commit fresh capital.

The second caveat is that many companies will be hurt very badly in this downturn. Some may not survive. So before I go shopping, I look at the companies in my portfolio and try to assess the survival risks of each company in my current portfolio. I may sell those where survival risks are high to preserve my capital and to make cash available to go shopping. Of course, I wish I had done that in January, but hindsight is always 20-20, and hopefully I have learned another lesson in portfolio management.

The third caveat is that one needs to assess one's need for cash. Depending on your risk aversion, you may want to set aside enough cash to pay your bills for a "long period of time" before you go shopping for stocks. I cannot tell you what a "long period of time" means for you. You have to assess it for yourself. Another thing to note is that the dividends that I have counted on each quarter may not be paid or they may be paid at a much-reduced rate. I am assessing my cash need with a very conservative assumption of future dividend income.

The purpose for writing this article is to share this list of companies that I have prepared over time. My intention and hope are to get feedback and to get input on your favorite "Blood on the Street" stocks. With few exceptions, every stock is now down, some down substantially. Hence, there may be better buys than the ones that I list below.

I want to reiterate that this is not a call for the bottom of the market. Each investor needs to decide when to commit more capital and to determine his trading strategy.

Before I share the list, it is important that I share the criteria for adding names to this list. The criteria are: ample cash or liquidity, secular structural tailwind, wide moat, well-managed company that is shareholder friendly.

I do not intend to do a detailed write-up or a fundamental analysis of each company. There are others on SA that have done a better job than I can. Hence, I will refer you to their articles. Nonetheless, I will make mention of the characteristics of the companies on the list against my set of criteria.

The companies on this list are rarely on sale. They are good, long-term hold for an investor with a long-term horizon. I consider them SWANs (Sleep Well At Night Stocks). Their percentage decline may be smaller than many other companies, but that is just an indication of the strength of these companies. Nonetheless, they are all on sale now.

Times like this show the importance of asset allocation in portfolio management

Another thing I want to mention is the importance of asset allocation in my portfolio. I did not do as good a job as I should have. I let my cash balance drift below my target allocation as I saw more and more attractive candidates. As a result, I have less cash than I would like as we enter this blowout. The lesson learned for me is to guard my target allocation for cash. If I see a good investment candidate, I have to force myself to sell another stock with a less attractive RoR. This is a lesson that I had learned in the last down-cycle, but failed to execute as well as I should. Having a good position of cash in times like this is a godsend and will serve an investor well in the long run.

With all that said, the following is my "Blood on the Street" list (not in any particular order): AMZN, (GOOG, GOOGL), V, MA, (BRK.A, BRK.B), SCHW, HACK.

Amazon

Amazon is the leader in e-commerce. It is also the leader in the public cloud industry. It has been growing at a 20+% rate and its operating margin and cash flow margin have been increasing as well. With its investment in logistics to support one-day shipment, Amazon has the technology and the infrastructure that no one can match, giving it a very wide moat in e-commerce. Its Prime program is a big fly-wheel for both revenue and e-commerce volume. Its AWS cloud service has been growing at a 30+% clip and is extremely profitable. AMZN has net cash of $31B. Net of its cash, AMZN's working capital is about -$46B, meaning that its working capital provides cash as it grows. AMZN has seen significant e-commerce volume growth during the pandemic. This is on top of the long-term trend of commerce going online. Both e-commerce and AWS have strong tailwind. AMZN has other emerging businesses that may help the company to continue its growth. Some examples are advertising, prescription drugs, and logistics.

Alphabet

The primary business of Alphabet is Google, the leader in digital ad revenue and search advertising revenue. There are properties where the monetization rate is still very low that GOOGL can work to improve and grow: YouTube and Maps are good examples. While most of its other bets are moonshots and are incurring losses, its Waymo (self-driving technology) and Verily (reinvent healthcare) could potentially be successful. GOOGL recently put Mr. Sundar Pichai as CEO of the company. It is expected that Mr. Pichai will rein in the spending of the moonshots and improve the profitability of GOOGL, as well as putting more focus and investment in its primary business which has a long growth path ahead. No doubt, ad revenue will be impacted due to the pandemic, especially for the travel and hospitality industries. GOOGL has a strong balance sheet, which has about $104B of net cash. I hope the company uses this cash wisely and offensively during this downturn.

Visa and Mastercard

Visa and Mastercard are by far the market share leaders that own the platforms and provide transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. V is by far the market share leader. By purchase transaction, V has 50% share and MA has 26% share. By purchase volume, V has 53% and MA has 22%. Both V and MA are extremely profitable as they are like toll collectors and do not take on credit risks, which will increase as the economy is impacted by the pandemic. Both companies have extremely high operating margins, with V at 67% and MA at 57%. While both companies have net debt position, they do have ample liquidity, strong cash flow from ops and very low investment requirements. While an economic slowdown or recession will impact transaction volume, both companies enjoy a strong, long-term trend of migration to a cashless society, where credit card and debit card transactions continue to grow at a mid-single-digit rate.

Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway has plenty of cash, about $128B, on its balance sheet. Mr. Buffett has been patient in deploying its cash during the bull market that just ended. This is the time when Mr. Buffett's cash hoard will be put to good use for the benefit of Berkshire's shareholders. There is no doubt that many of Berkshire's businesses will suffer decline in revenue and profits. Berkshire's equity portfolio has no doubt declined in value as well. Historically, Berkshire always emerged as a stronger company with better growth prospects because of its balance sheet strength and its ability to be the preferred funding provider that companies seek in time of stress. This time will not be different.

Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It is by far the market share leader, especially that it is acquiring Ameritrade (AMTD). About 60% of SCHW's revenue comes from net interest revenue and about 30% comes from asset management and administration fees. It has net cash of $42B and has a strong, $9.3B, cash flow from ops and less than $1B of capex requirement. No doubt the market decline and the compression in yield will impact its profitability. SCHW always was able to emerge from a market decline in a stronger position. I expect it to be able to do the same. Its strengths are its client base and its network of financial advisors that it serves with its platform. SCHW collects assets from which it collects fees and uses clients' cash for lending purposes. It has relatively low default risks in its loans as they are collateralized by the assets its clients hold at SCHW. In addition, there are very strict margin requirements that protect SCHW. It does have some credit risks in its bank operation.

HACK

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF is also on my list. We are in a world where there are many crooks trying to exploit weaknesses in information systems through the cyber space. Hence, I always believe that companies involved in cybersecurity are in a long-term growth trend. With more companies and people going online more often, the risk is getting greater, not smaller. Since I do not profess to understand the technology and hence am not in the best position to select the best companies to invest in, I opted to put an ETF, HACK, on my list. There is another ETF, CIBR, which invests in cybersecurity companies as well. There are differing opinions by SA contributors regarding the strengths and weaknesses of these two funds. I will direct you to these articles on SA for more information.

Takeaway

The Covid-19 pandemic is a major disaster for the US economy. The country's GDP will surely contract. However, I believe we will come back. I am not sure of the timing. I do not know how long this pandemic will last. Hence, this article is not a call on the bottom. This list of "Blood on the Street" companies are companies in which I would commit capital in times like this. I hope to hear from you regarding your thoughts on these companies and your candidate "Blood on the Street" companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, GOOGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold the author harmless.