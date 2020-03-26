Genuine Parts Yielding Over 5% But Be Wary

Introduction and Thesis

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) is now yielding over 5%. Historically, when this stock is yielding over 5% it has occurred during a bear market. In fact, looking back, the yield has only gone over 5% during three periods: the dot.com crash, the Great Recession, and the cornavirus crisis. Genuine Parts has a lot of characteristics that most dividend growth investors and income investors should like. The company is a long time Dividend King having paid a growing dividend for 64 consecutive years. This is the second longest streak of publicly traded companies in the U.S. The dividend is reasonably well covered by earnings in normal times, and the company is growing both organically and through acquisitions. Granted, 2020 will be a tough year and margins have been declining due to changing mix resulting in products sold, competition, and geographic expansion. In addition, the balance sheet concerns me, and free cash flow coverage of the dividend does not meet my criterion even without considering the impact of covid-19. Hence, I am currently neutral on Genuine Parts Company.

Overview of Genuine Parts Company

Genuine Parts Company is a distributor and retailer of automotive parts, industrial and electrical components, and business products. The company is primarily known to most small investors through its ~6,000+ NAPA Auto Parts stores in North America, the GRUPAUTO stores in Europe, and the Repco brand in Australia for a total of over 9,400 stores. The Automotive Parts Group sells replacement parts, heavy duty parts, tools and equipment, accessories, and farm and marine supplies. The Industrial Parts Group offers access to 7.1 million industrial parts and serves over 200,000 MRO and OEM customers. The Electrical Specialties Group distributes over 110,000 items. The Business Products Group distributes over 69,000 items. Roughly 56% of sales are from automotive parts, 34% from industrial components, and 10% from business products. Companywide sales were $19.4 billion in 2019.

Impact of Coronavirus on Genuine Parts

Coronavirus will certainly have an impact on Genuine Parts but likely not over the long-term. In the short-term covid-19 will likely lead to store closures in some of its markets. The company does not generally have significant exposure to China and Asia except global sourcing. So, it is likely that the initial outbreak of covid-19 had minimal impact on the company. But with that said, Genuine Parts has stores in the UK, France, and Germany, which are being impacted by the coronavirus as it spreads. The company has the great majority of stores in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, which are also being impacted by the virus. The breakdown of sales in each geographic region is shown below. Clearly, the company depends on North American sales. But with that said, covid-19 will likely negatively affect new car sales due to the uncertainty and job losses. This will drive some demand in the automotive aftermarket and commercial programs as consumers hold onto older cars longer. However, the company may see slower sales from industrial parts, electrical parts, and business office products, especially in Q2 2020, since many companies are temporarily closing facilities.

Genuine Parts Dividend and Safety

Genuine Part's forward dividend is now $3.16. Historically, the dividend safety metrics have been good. Consensus 2020 earnings per share estimates are $5.74. This would give a payout ratio of ~55%, which is a very good value. It is also below my threshold of 65%. But of course, we are currently in atypical times and we must account for covid-19. If we assume a bearish case scenario where earnings per share for 2020 take a 25% hit, this gives $4.27. In this case, the payout ratio is 74%, which is still reasonable but not great. But it still gives the company some cushion for the dividend.

The dividend is covered by free cash flow in normal times. In fiscal 2019, operating cash flow was $892M and capital expenditures were $298M giving free cash flow of $594M. The dividend required $439M giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of roughly 74%. This is above my threshold of 70%. This value is a bit more worrisome than the payout ratio since operating cash flow will certainly take a hit this year. The main risk here is that the magnitude is not known at the moment. If we assume a 25% cut in operating cash flow then the dividend is not covered, and the company will need to use cash on hand or issue debt.

Genuine Parts balance sheet is OK, but leverage is a bit high. At end of fiscal 2019, short-term debt stood at $649M and long-term debt was $2,802M. This was offset by only $277M in cash, equivalents, and marketable securities. This not much cushion and one would like to see more cash on hand. Interest coverage is over 11X and the leverage ratio based on net debt is about 2.5X. These are OK values and at this point debt does not place the dividend at risk. But if the company has to issue debt for 'general corporate purposes' in response to near-term challenges then the leverage ratio will be greater than desired.

Genuine Parts' Valuation

Now let's examine the valuation of Genuine Parts. The forward price-to-earnings ratio based on my estimated 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $4.27 is now about 14.7. This is not a bargain, but it is less than the historical valuation of approximately 17X.

I obtain a fair value of $72.55. Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 16.0 and 18.0, I obtain a fair value range from $68.28 to $76.82. The current stock price is ~81% to ~92% of my estimated of fair value. The current stock price is ~$62.59 suggesting that the stock is slightly undervalued.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 16.0 17.0 18.0 Estimated Value $68.28 $72.55 $76.82 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 92% 86% 81%

Genuine Parts is a reasonably safe stock and it is not very volatile with a trailing 5-year beta of 0.89. The company has the advantage of its brands, broad product line, and distribution network. Morningstar gives it a narrow economic moat with a positive trend. Value Line gives the stock a safety rating of '1', financial strength rating of 'A+', a stock price stability of 90, and an earnings predictability of 95. The company does not have a credit rating.

Final Thoughts on Genuine Parts Company

Genuine Parts is a company most people have interacted with if they own a car. The stock has been hammered by the recent market downturn and bottomed at nearly $50 per share. Currently, the yield is over 5%, which has happened during the last three bear markets. Despite being a Dividend King and the high yield, I am wary about buying this stock. The impact of the coronavirus is largely unknown but will certainly affect operations, revenue, and earnings. The company has not yet provided an update. Additionally, in my opinion, free cash flow coverage of the dividend could be better, and the balance sheet should have more cash on hand. The yield is good but there are other stocks that are more interesting to me at the moment. Hence, I am currently neutral on the stock.

