The Potential For Stagflation

Stagflation is a condition where there is persistently high inflation combined with high unemployment and stagnant demand in a country’s economy. As the Coronavirus wreaks havoc with the global economy, markets have experienced a deflationary spiral where prices have moved appreciably lower. On Monday, March 23, the price of nearby gasoline futures on the NYMEX division of the CME fell to a low of 37.6 cents per gallon wholesale. The last time the fuel traded at that level was in 1999 when the price reached a bottom at 32.55 cents.

Coronavirus has claimed countless victims around the globe, including the bull market in stocks that ended in February.

Central banks and governments have unleashed the most extensive stimulus program in history. The US Fed has released a tidal wave of liquidity as the government is working on the largest bailout package in history covering individuals, small businesses, companies, and all sectors of the economy. The goal is the keep the economy going until scientists come up with treatments and a vaccine for Coronavirus. Science works a lot slower than the wheels of the economy, and markets move in the blink of an eye. The US and other countries around the globe have put their economies into a self-induced coma to avoid the spread of the virus. The impact of the treatments will linger for years and could even last for decades. Life will change as a result of the global pandemic. Since the event is unprecedented, the fallout is anyone’s guess. The US deficit could double or more from the $21 trillion level at the start of the pandemic, and we are likely to experience a profound change in economies, and perhaps political systems. Markets reflect the economic and political landscapes of the world. The most significant black swan event of our lifetime could cause significant dislocations in markets for years to come.

At some point, the policies could lead to a period of stagflation, which is one of the most challenging conditions to address. The primary job of a government is to protect its citizens, which includes providing daily nutrition. The Teucrium family of grain funds track the prices of corn (CORN), soybeans (SOYB), and wheat (WEAT), all of which are essential agricultural commodities.

Stagflation is one of the most challenging economic conditions to handle

Central banks have become experts in dealing with risk-off situations. Following the 2008 global financial crisis, the world followed Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke when he slashed short-term interest rates and began buying debt securities to push interest rates lower further out along the yield curve. Chairman Bernanke wrote his Ph.D. thesis on the Great Depression in the US that began with the stock market crash in 1929. The actions of the US central bank, and many of those monetary authorities that followed its lead, avoided a deep recession in the US and around the world. Over the next twelve years, calm returned to markets, but they experience periods of speedbumps. In 2016, the economic slowdown in China caused one of those bumps. In the final quarter of 2018, the Fed had tightened credit a bit too much, causing another period of selling in markets. The central bank corrected that action in 2019, and despite the ongoing trade war between the US and China, calm returned to markets. In March 2020, things changed, perhaps forever. The black swan that is creating the most significant risk-off environment since the 1930s triggered a flood of liquidity, with fiscal packages to come. If the US and other world economies face a period of stagflation in the coming years, it will present another in a series of challenges. Current policies and prices could set the stage for an environment where prices rise, and economic activity remains sluggish.

The last period of stagflation was during the 1970s when the money supply expanded, and the economy stagnated with high levels of unemployment. President Ford’s campaign slogan in 1976 was WIN or Whip Inflation Now.

Stimulus and a tidal wave of liquidity leads to the devaluation of currencies

The tidal wave of liquidity from the world’s central banks, together with fiscal programs to keep the wheels of the economy going through helicopter money for individuals and bailouts for corporations, will increase deficits dramatically. The price tag will be enormous, and one of the victims will be the value of fiat currencies, including the US dollar.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the US dollar index, which measures the value of the US currency against other reserve foreign exchange instruments, has rallied sharply on a flight to quality buying. The index almost reached the 104 level and then fell back below 100. Meanwhile, the rally in the dollar is a mirage, as it has been falling against the world’s oldest currency, gold.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of the dollar-based price of gold has been in a bull market since the early 2000s. Even after the recent carnage in markets across all asset classes, gold is still is posting a gain in Q1 2020. With the dollar moving higher against all world currencies, gold’s ascent is even more significant. The price action in gold tells us that while the dollar may be the king of currencies, gold is the monarch of money. Central banks can print currency to their heart’s content, but the only way to increase the gold stock is to extract more of the metal from the crust of the earth. Governments hold gold as an integral part of their foreign exchange reserves, and they have been net buyers over the past years. The holdings validate the metal’s role as the value benchmark for all foreign exchange instruments. Liquidity is rocket fuel for the price of gold, which looks set to make higher highs. Gold has yet to rise to a new record peak in Swiss franc or US dollar terms, but new highs are on the horizon given the policies addressing the global pandemic.

Pricing cycles in commodities can lead to shortages

Almost all asset prices have tanked on the back of the risk-off conditions in markets, and commodities are no exception. Commodities are global assets, production is localized, but consumption is ubiquitous. Agricultural commodities feed and clothe the world, and energy powers the globe. Metals, minerals, and other raw materials are the building blocks of infrastructure. Commodities move higher and lower in cycles. The prices tend to move to levels on the upside where production increases, the elasticity of demand causes substitution or a decline in requirements making inventories grow and gluts develop. Prices tend to move to tops during these periods.

Conversely, the fall to levels where production is no longer viable as the cost production the raw material is below the market price. At those levels, output declines, demand tends to rise, and inventories drop, leading to price bottoms when shortages occur. The current risk-off environment is pushing the prices of many commodities to levels that are unsustainable on the downside. Moreover, shutdowns have caused production declines as workers have taken shelter, and bottlenecks at ports around the world have the potential to create shortages as economic activity has ground to a halt.

While we could be in for a prolonged period of weak economic activity that pushes commodity prices even lower, cyclical behavior will eventually cause them to rise. On Monday, March 23, the price of gasoline fell to its lowest level of this century.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart illustrates that gasoline fell to its lowest price since 1999 when it fell to 37.6 cents per gallon wholesale. Given the number of automobiles, the price level was unsustainable. At the same time, producers and refiners will stop output, which has become a losing proposition. Eventually, demand will rise, and the potential for shortages will increase because of the current price action. Gasoline is just one of many examples of how the plunge in commodity prices could lead to shortfalls that push prices appreciably higher in the weeks and months ahead. Moreover, the devaluation of currencies under the weight of unprecedented liquidity in inherently inflationary.

A rough time ahead- Saving lives is worth the price

The longer orders to shelter in place, pause, or stay at home for a large segment of the US and global population remain in place, the more challenging it will be to restart the comatose economies. Even if people began returning to work next week, the shutdown has caused significant economic damage. Many companies are not earning a penny, while expenses continue to reduce their reserves. Government bailouts could help individuals or companies, but it will push deficits to much higher levels. In the aftermath of the current crisis, there will be a tab.

Higher taxes are on the likely on the horizon. Unemployment rates will not come down as fast as they will increase over the coming weeks. We are in for a rough road, but preventing the loss of life makes it all worth the price.

Value is critical- Food is essential, and gold is the ultimate means of exchange

A combination of currency devaluation, pushing commodity prices to levels that impede production could create shortages, and high levels of unemployment are a toxic cocktail that could lead to periods of stagflation. I am confident that government infrastructure projects and other programs can overcome future travails.

One immediate concern that we will face over the coming months and year could be similar to the Coronavirus that has wreaked havoc with the economy. Coronavirus is a pandemic that no one saw coming. We are now moving into the 2020 crop year in the United States and around the world in the northern hemisphere. Bottlenecks at ports in South America because of the pandemic are already causing some logistical issues with agricultural products that feed the world.

The global population continues to grow by 15 to 20 million per quarter. At the turn of this century, there were approximately six billion mouths to feed around the world. Today, that number stands at over 7.6 billion. The last time we show significant shortages in wheat, corn, and soybean crops was in 2008 and 2012. In 2008, the price of wheat rose to its all-time high, and in 2012, corn and soybeans did the same. The cause was drought conditions in growing regions around the world.

High prices and scarce supplies can cause civil unrest. The Arab Spring that swept political change across North Africa and the Middle East began as bread riots in Tunisia and Egypt. Many times, throughout history, food shortages have led to significant changes.

As we head into the 2020 crop year, the weather conditions across the fertile plains of the US and other regions in the northern hemisphere will determine the path of least resistance of corn, soybean, wheat, and other agricultural products. Eight consecutive years of bumper crops that satisfied the ever-growing world demand does not guarantee a ninth straight year in 2020. While inventories are at elevated levels, if Mother Nature does not cooperate this year, shortages would come at a time when the world is dealing with Coronavirus. Each year is a new adventure in the agricultural markets, and 2020 will be no different.

The global population is experiencing the world health crisis since the 1918 Spanish flu that claimed over fifty million lives. Feeding the world at reasonable prices without shortages in 2020 and 2021 is now a legitimate concern for the world.

The prices of corn, soybeans, and wheat are all under half the prices they were in 2008 and 2012. The current economic tsunami will become worse if the prices of the grains and oilseed rise because of a poor harvest this year. At the same time, the devaluation of currencies is another factor that could fuel higher prices for food over the coming months and years. Higher food costs could fuel a stagflation environment.

We are now at the time of the year, where uncertainty over agricultural supplies tends to peak because of the fickle nature of the weather. Meanwhile, despite bumper crops, all of the leading grain futures market have made higher lows since the start of this century.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that corn prices have trended higher over the past twenty years.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of soybean futures shows the same trend of higher lows.

Source: CQG

Wheat has also trended higher, making higher lows. All of the leading grain futures market have been trending higher as an ever-growing population increases the demand side of the fundamental equation. Bumper crops over the past eight years have not stopped the price trends.

The most direct route for a risk position in grain markets is via the futures and futures options that trade on the CBOT division of the CME. For those that do not venture into the futures arena, the Teucrium family of grain ETF products replicate the price action in the various grain and oilseed markets.

The top holdings of the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SOYB has net assets of $25.18 million, trades an average of 40,335 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 1.15%.

The top holdings of the Teucrium Corn Fund (CORN) include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

CORN has net assets of $67.22 million, trades an average of 58,135 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 1.11%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

WEAT has net assets of $48.25 million, trades an average of 129,495 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 1.00%.

Each of the Teucrium products holds three of the most liquid futures contracts to replicate the price action in the grains and oilseed. Since the nearby contract tends to display the highest degree of volatility, the ETF products tend to underperform the nearby futures contract on the upside on a percentage basis but outperform when the prices move lower. At the same time, contango or higher prices for deferred delivery is a cost for holders as the ETF rolls contracts which is reflected in the price of the instruments.

A broad-based commodity ETF product is the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC). DBC holds a diversified portfolio of commodity futures contracts including:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DBC has net assets of $1.09 billion, trades an average of over 1.8 million contracts each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.85%.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that the ETF is trading at close to its lowest level. One thing to keep in mind is that contango or premium for future delivery in markets is passed along to holders of the product. On the other hand, if raw material shortages develop over the coming months because of low prices and demand destruction, markets could move to backwardation where deferred prices are lower than nearby prices. In that case, rolling futures contracts would result in a credit instead of debit for holders of the instrument. DBC has over a 12% exposure to agricultural commodities, including wheat.

We are heading into the time of the year, where uncertainty peaks in the markets that feed the world. We are also planting the seeds that could grow into stagflation in the future. As currencies decline in value under the weight of massive injections of liquidity and many commodity prices are falling to levels where production will slow, leading to future shortages, higher prices could be on the horizon. At the same time, an outbreak of Coronavirus across the leading agricultural producing areas of the world could also impede output leading to higher prices and shortages. The US and world needed bumper crops this year to avoid exacerbating the current problems.

When it comes to stimulus, the devaluation of currencies is bullish for gold as the central banks and governments can only increase the stock of the yellow metal by extracting more from the crust of the earth. Periods of stagflation could be on the horizon in the aftermath of the current crisis.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long gold