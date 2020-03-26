Lamb Weston: French Fries Are Not Going To Disappear

Lamb Weston's (NYSE:LW) stock price has collapsed from $95 to $45, which is equivalent to a >50% decrease, before slightly rebounding towards $55 (still a 42% decrease). Besides, despite being exposed to food categories, the stock has underperformed the S&P 500. We believe that this underperformance can be explained by two elements: 1) the expensive company valuation (P/E ratio of roughly 25x before the sell-off) and 2) its exposure to restaurants.

The Global segment includes the top 100 North American-based restaurant chains and international customers, while the Food Services segment is mainly comprised of regional restaurant chains and commercial distributors. Therefore, restaurants account for the vast majority of group sales (approximately 80% of sales).

With the COVID-19 pandemic, most countries across the world have decided to reduce restaurants' capacity or close them completely for a few weeks. Even if they are still able to operate, we believe that consumers would avoid them anyway for the time being. As a result, quick service restaurants, which have been the key growth driver of the company for many years, become a temporary headwind for the next couple of months. On top of that, elevated valuation multiples reflected optimistic business growth expectations which will not materialize in 2020.

However, assuming that the pandemic is only temporary as we believe, Lamb Weston remains an attractive investment for long-term investors that are ready to weather the storm.

Lamb Weston has a dominant position (40% market share) in the highly consolidated US frozen potatoes market. This industry is mainly composed of Lamb Weston and three private companies. Private companies are not overly scrutinized by investors (due to the lack of financial disclosures); therefore, they can focus on long-term objectives and wealth creation.

This industry behaves like an oligopoly. Indeed, the four players have been price disciplined, and they tend to not easily bring additional capacity into the market (despite very high utilization rate).

"The current round of expansion should ease capacity utilization rates, at least temporarily. Our sources indicate that the most efficient plants have been running at 105 percent of design capacity in recent years" (Source: PotatoPro - the global potato industry information source)

Besides, even though potatoes are a commodity, the industry is somehow protected by some barriers to entry. Indeed, despite the attractive ROIC (15%/20%) and the need for additional capacity, no player (or new player) is trying to gain significant market share. The combination of a highly capital-intensive business, the difficulty to source enough potatoes (at an affordable price), the difficulty to leverage the fixed costs associated with the production of frozen potatoes, and the difficulty of gaining clients are probably significant issues to overcome.

In spite of the increasing consumer demand for healthy food, frozen potato remains a very attractive product category. The demand for french fries keeps increasing by 2/3% annually whereas most other food categories face lackluster growth. This growth is mainly supported by the two following trends: 1) Consumers prefer to eat away from home; 2) Westernization of emerging markets in which the consumption of french fries is much lower than in US/EU. For instance, the per capita consumption in the US and APAC are 13 kg and <1 kg, respectively. Moreover, the African and Asian populations are both larger than the European and US populations combined; thus, a slight increase of penetration rate could significantly increase the market opportunity.

In addition, the frozen potatoes category could also prove more resilient than other food categories. Indeed, during an economic slowdown, consumers could trade down and eat in a fast food instead of more fancy restaurants (highlighted by McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) strong same-store sales growth in 2008/2009). Having said that, the demand for french fries should not be resilient in the current COVID-19 context in which all restaurants are closed or empty. The additional sales coming from the retail business will not be enough to offset the lower fries purchases from restaurants.

On top of that, LW is attractively positioned in the value chain. French fries are highly profitable for restaurants (85% gross margin) and are core to their menu offerings. Besides, restaurants get the biggest share of profits, while LW gets only a small part of the pie; therefore, LW could be in a position to keep passing through price increases.

Finally, it is likely that LW enjoys a cost advantage. Indeed, Idaho and Oregon offer one of the best crop yields, which allow LW to source its potatoes at lower prices. Large and high-quality potatoes are essential to produce long thin french fries.

Due to all attractive features, LW enjoys a stronger growth profile, higher margins and higher ROIC than most food producers and has a strong balance sheet. In terms of valuation, the stock trades more or less in line with peers, while we believe a premium valuation is warranted. Once the quarantine measures will be behind the company, valuation multiple will likely expand, and earnings will increase.

Risks:

Mono-product/Mono-category: If consumer tastes and preferences move away from potatoes product, the company business is at risk.

- Dependent on large customers: The loss of one large client could significantly impact the company. McDonald's is the company's largest client and accounts for approximately 10% of sales.

- Potatoes are primarily sourced in the Northwest (Oregon and Idaho). Any major unexpected events such as poor weather conditions, storms, crop infections could impact the company supply and its ability to make money.

- An increase in industry manufacturing capacity or an increase in price competition (because of the lack of product differentiation) could hurt the company's profitability. Until now, potato processors have been disciplined, but those risks still exist.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.