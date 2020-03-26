Zynex: Growth Comes At A Price

We are currently faced with a global pandemic while at the same time faced with volatile oil prices. Many companies and industries will need a life-line to continue to stay in business. Management will face pressure from government officials with respect to capital allocation and share repurchases. Valuation has become virtually impossible for analysts as earnings are very difficult to predict.

I present Zynex (ZYXI), a high-growth company with no debt, in a somewhat insulated niche of pain management. I'll provide a little background as Zynex has been covered before on Seeking Alpha.

Company background

Zynex is a medical device manufacturer which produces and markets electrotherapy devices for use in pain management, physical rehabilitation, neurological diagnosis, and cardiac monitoring. Thomas Sandgaard founded Zynex in 1996 and currently serves as Chairman and CEO. Per the company's 13D filing with the SEC, Mr. Sandgaard currently owns roughly 51% of outstanding shares yet has been reducing his share count on a regular basis. Personally, I like it when management has skin in the game. I believe they are much more passionate about their business. Warren Buffett has always said he likes managers which are fanatics.

Electrotherapy is an alternative to opioids for many who suffer from chronic pain. While one may buy a TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation) unit from Walgreens (WBA) or CVS (CVS), the product Zynex offers is much more powerful and requires a doctor or pain management technician to prescribe it for a patient. Of those patients using electrotherapy, 84% used less medication, nearly half reduced medication by 50%, and the cost of medication decreased by 50%.

Revenue is reported in two categories; devices and supplies. While some of the units are sold, many are leased and revenue is recognized each month and not at the inception of the lease. The supplies segment consists of consumables. In fact it is somewhat of a razor and razor blade model, except in this business the razor has very high gross profit margins, in excess of 80%

Market Overview

Zynex is currently the only company in the space with national reach. Their largest competitor, EMPI (a part of DJO Global) exited the market in 2015 allowing Zynex a runway to expand. See, EMPI letter to customers. It is estimated EMPI's revenue from electrotherapy was $250 million in its peak of 2009 and about $140 million in 2014. Zynex believes electrotherapy is a $500 million market worldwide.

Blood volume monitor

On February 25, 2020, Zynex received FDA (Food & Drug Administration) clearance. The non-invasive product, which monitors blood loss in the operating room and potential internal bleeding in recovery, is the first of its kind. It is a very small unit which can be mounted on a pole.

Zynex believes the market for the product is approximately $3 billion. On the recent call, Founder and CEO Thomas Sandgaard made the following comments about the next steps:

"We believe the product will lead to safer surgeries, pure complications and less mortality, one of the biggest unmet needs in a hospital today. Until now, our efforts have primarily been on engineering, regulatory and clinical research. The product works well, and we have so far produced three dozen of these devices. We got all the packaging, production procedures and everything ready to go for a market launch. And we will initially focus on developing key opinion leaders, or KOLs, in the medical, hospital and research communities, building an organization of business development people, marketing. We will be increasing the clinical research and also expand our production capabilities for this product line."

Growth model

Zynex is growing by hiring 4 to 10 sales reps per month. Zynex says they break even when a rep closes 3 to 4 orders. They have a goal of 400 reps. In January 2020, Zynex had just over 200 sales reps. On the most recent earnings call the company noted sales rep production doubled in 2019.

Something to note, formerly Zynex used contracted sales reps (1099 vs W2 employees). The company told me given they have control over employees so they can make sure every doctor or pain management clinic gets called on vs. the independent contractors can just go out and take the low hanging fruit or utilize only existing relationships.

Financial Analysis

Zynex has had explosive revenue growth. The graph below displays the year-over-year growth for each quarter. The growth rates for 2020 are the author's estimates, extrapolated from company guidance. Given the current pandemic situation around the world, I am sure guidance will be revised and the growth rates we are looking at will be less than the company expects, however, management had good transparency into Q1, so it's likely to be less wrong. My guess in Q2 and Q3 will suffer and Q4 will be better than expected.

Zynex SEC filings, Author's estimates and calculations

In the first quarter of 2019, Zynex began to break out sales & marketing expenses in the SG&A (sales, general, and administrative) segment of the Income Statement. As Zynex hired full-time sales reps, the expenses had a negative impact of operating margins as one can see in the graph below. As Zynex continues to execute on its growth strategy and their salesforce gets trained, operating margins are rebounding back to historical levels.

Zynex SEC filings, Author's estimates and calculations

Valuation - Wall Street model

Valuation is very difficult for a growth company. Wall Street is very focused on quarterly results. So just looking at 2020, my model suggests Zynex should earn about $0.60 per share. Now, choose a multiple. If you believe growth companies should trade at 30 times earnings, you have yourself an $18 stock. On March 5, 2020, the stock closed at $15.10. Then the market came crashing down.

Value Investing Valuation

The valuation methods taught by Columbia Business School and developed by Professor Bruce Greenwald in what is known as the "Graham Dodd continuum" include first looking at the company to see if there are barriers to entry. In the case of Zynex I would say no. If that is the case, you do an asset value of the company and you are finished. I took it a step further however, and completed an earnings power valuation (EPV), which is essentially a no-growth discounted cash flow analysis. Zynex has a far greater value using its earnings power rather than the sum of its assets. I would also argue Zynex is a very asset light business. They are able to create large sums of revenue from a small amount of assets.

Asset Value

Here, I start with shareholder's equity. Next, I make some adjustments to each segment of PP&E. Using my factors, we can value PP&E upwards from its depreciated cost. I am also allowing for some brand value by capitalizing the advertising expenses at a 10% discount rate. Lastly, I am adding value for the salesforce Zynex has built. For this, I use the number of sales people along with their annual salary and the amount a headhunter would likely be paid. I assume 10%, which is typical with blue color. In this case its likely conservative.

The reproduction of assets valuation suggests it would cost a competitor about $19 million or about $0.70 per share. With no barriers to entry and a business with free entry to enter and/or exit, this would be the value of a commodity business.

I've provided the detail below. Obviously the factors I used are subjective. You can change them as you wish to see how it affects the valuation yet it won't make a huge difference.

Zynex SEC filings, Author's estimates and calculations

Earnings Power Value

The earnings power value is essentially a discounted cash flow with no growth. In the model below, I used Zynex's guidance for 2020 (yes, think can get you in trouble but it's a growth stock and growth investors tend to be optimistic). For operating margins, I rounded up (again being optimistic and assuming they can get it back to historical levels). I used a discount rate of 8%. Zynex has no debt and most investors I know have been using an 8% cost of equity in their low interest environment.

Even with some rosy assumptions here, the stock is still worth considerably less than current market value. No matter how you "value" a business - using multiple methods should help ensure whether you are on the right side of the trade.

Zynex SEC filings, Author's estimates and calculations

Looking Ahead

Zynex intends to double their existing salesforce from its current level as well as begin to monetize the newly FDA approved Blood Volume Monitor. Zynex will certainly be worth more if all of these things happen, yet if you are conservative you must consider - "what if they don't."

Given Zynex is a very small company with strong organic growth, it is always possible a larger pharmaceutical company will buy them.

Bottom Line

Should you invest in Zynex? It depends. If you are a growth investor with a long time horizon, Zynex is an interesting company which may provide tremendous upside if they continue to execute their growth strategy and monetize the blood volume monitor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CVS, WBA, ZYXI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not intended to be investment advice. Investing in stocks and other securities may result in a permanent loss of capital (money). It is highly encouraged one performs their own research before making an investment.