The Fed's Balance Sheet Has Hit A Record High

The Fed has been hard at work, and in just a matter of days, its balance sheet has reached record levels. In essence, the Fed's balance sheet has risen at its fast pace since it first started QE over a decade ago. At some point, one has to think about the positive effects on the economy and the markets due to its size and scope.

The Fed instituted an open-ended form of QE earlier on Monday to buy Treasury and Mortgage-Backed Securities in the amounts needed to ensure the smooth function of the markets. Additionally, the Fed has expanded its capacity to support municipal bond and money markets.

Through March 18, which does not include the latest actions by the Fed, the balance sheet already started to expand rapidly. This expansion followed the Fed's efforts to launch a $700 billion QE program on March 15, along with cutting interest rates to zero. The data shows that the Fed's balance sheet increased by $353 billion from the prior week. It sent the Fed's balance sheet to a record of roughly $4.7 trillion. That is the highest level it has ever hit, even going back to all the years of prior QE program since the 2008 recession.

The sharp rise in the balance sheet appears to be adding some stability and liquidity to the bond markets, with credit spread contracting in recent days. For example, in recent days, we have seen the spread between Aaa corporate bond yields and the 10-year Treasury contracting to 2.6% after peaking at 3.2% on March 20.

Additionally, we can see there are also signs of improvement due to the bond-buying programs as measured by ETF like the iShares Trust iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD). That ETF has seen its price rise by almost 15.7% since March 19. The rising price is a sign that the yield for the ETF is falling.

Perhaps some of that liquidity is now also making and trickling its way into the S&P 500. The index has risen by roughly 18% just over the past few trading sessions through the middle of March 26. Again, it would suggest that perhaps some of the fear trade is fading, or that the efforts of the Fed's actions are now starting to help.

The big question on everyone's mind, can the recent rally and signs of stability continue to improve and are they due to the Fed's action. It seems to be the most valid question and concern at this current point. Over time, there has been a correlation between the Fed's balance sheet and the equity market, but not always, making it a tricky bet that the same can happen again.

Undoubtedly, the correlation is clear based on the chart. Still, we can also see that as the balance sheet paused in 2016 and 2017, the index continued to rise, while also rising throughout most of 2018 and 2019 as the balance sheet was contracting.

While it is encouraging to see that the Fed's balance sheet is rising rapidly and hopefully bringing some stability to the market, it isn't clear if this is a short-term market reaction or if there is actual healing to the overall market taking place.

The VIX

One clue could come from the VIX index, which suggests that the equity market may not have the all-clear yet, because it remains very high. Currently, the VIX is still well above 60 and is not showing any sign of falling dramatically despite the sudden increase in the value of stock markets.

It could suggest that things are still risky out there and that one should continue to use caution for the time being.

