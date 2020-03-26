Lowe's: A Good Opportunity In The Pullback

With shares now yielding the most they have in quite some time, it could be time to add some shares to the portfolio.

The company has been working to turn around its operation to catch up to its largest rival.

Lowe's (LOW) has been undergoing a turnaround for several years to help it catch up to its main rival Home Depot (HD). The company is finally starting to perform well and show results. The stock has had a nice run up before the recent market turmoil which offered a chance I didn't think any of us would see. The company is appealing to dividend growth investors as it has a long history of raising dividends, but despite this it still yield less than Home Depot at this time. At the right price I believe Lowe's is a good fit for a portfolio. It offers a way to invest in the consumer discretionary space as well as the home repair space. In the long term it should continue to benefit from the increase in spend on homes and renovations.

Performance

Lowe's recently reported earnings that showed a beat on the bottom but a slight miss on the top.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Lowe's reported that comparable store growth was 2.5%. Not that impressive. Revenue growth was essential in line with store growth, 2.4%. The company attributed its growth almost entirely to its U.S. operations.

As we can see from the highlights below, the company is seeing some notable improvements in its operations.

Source: Investor Relations

Almost every region showed positive growth and the company saw a slight improvement in margins. Though analyst had been expecting more.

The company has been continuing to try to improve its overall performance with sales per square foot increasing and ROIC improving as well.

Source: Investor Relations

However, keeping an eye on inventory turns is important as we can see a weakening in results.

Source: Investor Relations

Also, cash flow has seen a decrease but this could be related to the investments the company is making in technology. Most investors would not be too happy to see debt rising, cash flow decreasing, and inventory turns slowing. This is usually signs of trouble or a lack of growth.

Looking below we can see how the company is performing.

Source: Earnings Release

Sales for the full year barely saw an increase. This lack of performance is why I always held off on purchasing shares. Earnings increased which is of course perhaps more important. Though some of this was due to share repurchases. Despite the company trying to turn this around for quite some time, it lacked in performance compared to Home Depot. The shares traded at quite a premium which always led me to hold off on investing due to the better performance of HD. However, with the company focusing on turning around its performance and constantly returning cash to shareholders, the right price would make me interested. As we saw in the most recent quarter, the company repurchased $670 million in shares during the fourth quarter, and paid out a healthy $423 million in dividends.

Data by YCharts

The company has actually been reducing shares for the last 10 years cutting the outstanding amount in half.

Looking at the balance sheet we can see how the company currently stands from a financial strength point of view.

Source: Earnings Release

The company has $716 million of cash on hand versus $1.94 billion in short term borrowings, and $16.76 billion in long term debt. Not the strongest of position's. But given its stead stream of earnings and cash flow, should debt levels be maintained, it is okay. Given materially cheap debt it makes sense to have some on the balance sheet.

For the full year, the last guidance the company gave us before the economic shut down was as follows. Total sales growing at 2.5%-3%, comparable store sales growth of 3%-3.5%, and earnings of $6.45-$6.65.

Valuation

A quick look at historical valuation shows us whether shares trade at a discount or premium to its own average valuation levels.

Source: Morningstar

The shares currently trades below its average for P/S, P/E, P/CF, and forward P/E. However, it is important to remember we don't know how material the affects of the current Coronavirus outbreak will be. We know that much of the housing industry has come to a halt and that with a drop in mortgage applications, home sales, and construction, we will see reduced demand for items at Lowe's stores. However, if there is a snap back in spending, than acquiring shares of Lowe's at these levels seems ideal.

Looking at the historical yield we can see if we can acquire shares at an above average yield.

Source: Yieldchart

Currently shares are offering a 2.85% yield. This has been offered so few times in the last 25 years its not even measured. We can see from the chart it has happened twice, once around 2011, and another time way back in the late 90's. Generally, shares will move back to their average yield which in Lowe's case is 1.11%, this would lead to quite the price appreciation of shares. It is also important to remember that Lowe's has raised its dividend for 56 years. This makes it one of the few dividend kings and future raises should be looked forward to.

Conclusion

It seems fair to say that Lowe's is trading at a discount to its historical averages. While the impact of the economic shutdown will be hard to measure and estimate until many months from now, the shares do seem compelling. In the long term I believe shares will rebound and sales will recover. This means for investors purchasing shares now around these levels can probably lock in some nice capital gains in the coming years. I have plenty of time on my side and can maintain the position until it does show a rebound. For investors looking to lock in a healthy dividend from a dividend king, now may be the time to add some Lowe's to your portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.