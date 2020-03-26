LQD: Artificial Demand Increases Your Buy-In Price

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) as an investment option at its current market price. I had turned cautious on LQD at an opportune time, but now LQD is sitting at a much lower price than where it stood at the beginning of the month. While many investors are likely seeing this drop as an opportune time to buy, I would reiterate caution at these levels. I do believe investment grade bonds remain an attractive equity hedge in our current economic environment; however, I am leery of overpaying for defensive exposure. LQD is a passive ETF that should trade right near its par value, yet it currently sits at an unusual premium to NAV. This is largely being driven by Fed action in the sector, which should force investors to consider how sustainable recent returns have been.

Background

First, a little about LQD. The fund's stated objective is "to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds". LQD is currently trading at $116.98/share and yields 3.57% annually. I started the year bullish on LQD, only to shift to a more neutral outlook at the beginning of March. Simply, I saw LQD's price as getting a bit ahead of itself, and recommended caution. In hindsight, this was a good call, as LQD has seen a sharp drop since then, although it has worked as a bit of a hedge against an even worse drop in equities, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

While LQD has seen its share of pain throughout the month, I wanted to do an updated review on the fund because it has seen a 10% gain over the past week. This has come about as equities rallied on 3/24, and the Fed also announced stimulus measures to support credit markets. Given these developments, it would be logical to turn to a more optimistic outlook on the fund. However, I continue to see reasons for caution with respect to LQD, and want to reiterate a neutral outlook on the fund, and I will explain why below.

Fed Demand For LQD Has Pushed Price To A Premium

To begin, I want to take a look at how the recent Fed announcement has impacted the investment grade corporate bond market, and specifically LQD. As noted above, the Fed has decided to take historic measures to support the fixed-income market, in order to free up credit and improve liquidity conditions. One of the primary items to come out of the new stimulus measures has a direct impact on corporate bonds:

Establishment of two facilities to support credit to large employers – the Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility for new bond and loan issuance and the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility to provide liquidity for outstanding corporate bonds

Source: Federal Reserve

This mandate allows the Fed to purchase outstanding bonds directly, or through ETFs whose objectives are to hold investment grade bonds. This is precisely what LQD is designed to do, and it is one of the largest passive ETFs in this space. Therefore, it is not surprising the Fed has targeted LQD for direct purchases on the open market.

While we do not know yet just how much the Fed is going to buy in total, there are signs that it is already beginning to make waves in the market. A combination of Fed buying and investor buying to front-run the Fed action has resulted in sharp inflows to LQD, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

Clearly, this massive inflow for the fund has helped explain the sharp turnaround in price over the past week. LQD had hit a short-term low around $106/share last week, and now sits at the $116 level as of March 25th.

While this has been good news for current investors, there is a downside to what I see as some artificial demand. Of course, I don't see all this buying as "artificial", as the market has found some support, in addition to investors wanting to find quality assets to prepare for further volatility. However, the Fed's massive stimulus plan, combined with investor interest to simply front-run the Fed for immediate gains (as opposed to wanting to be long-term holders in LQD), has driven up the cost of ownership. To illustrate, consider that LQD is now trading at a premium to NAV at over 2.5%, as shown below:

Source: iShares

While this may not seem like such a large premium, especially for CEF investors who may be used to seeing double digit premiums or discounts, we have to consider that LQD is a passive ETF. As such, it rarely trades very far from its par value, so seeing a premium in this range is unusual. In fact, LQD has not seen a premium at 3% since 2009, during the depths of the financial crisis. Therefore, using a historical reference, this current premium is unusual.

My takeaway here is investors need to be careful with respect to LQD right now. While I view the current market environment as favorable for investment grade credit, this sentiment is apparently shared by many investors, including the Fed. This reality has sent the cost to own LQD to quite a high level, so this will challenge future returns. Further, we have to keep in mind that during the week of March 13th, LQD was actually trading at a discount near 5%, which is also historically unusual. My point is that LQD is seeing quite a bit more volatility than it is used to, and artificial Fed demand has pushed the price beyond what retail investors might want to pay. The end result has been that buying in to LQD now, while not necessarily risky, may not produce the return investors would expect under normal circumstances.

It Discounts Resurface, Downside Is Significant

My second point is a bit of an expansion of the discussion above. While I want to emphasize that I believe investment grade credit should hold up fairly well in the months ahead in terms of credit risk, market volatility is another matter. What I mean by that is I believe investment grade U.S. corporates continue to have little credit risk. Corporate earnings over the past few years have been strong, the Fed is supporting the sector, and I believe virus fears will ease in the coming months. Therefore, I see few defaults as a result of the current crisis. However, while this could very well turn out to be the reality, short-term market action could still set up bond investors for heavy losses. As I noted above, LQD has traded at a marked discount as recently as last week, and there is no guarantee that will not happen again. While I feel the fund will ultimately bounce back from such a development, it will still be painful in the short-term.

Further, this story is being played out across the globe, not just in America. Covid-19 turmoil has also been seen in European investment grade corporates, with the largest investment grade bond ETF in Europe also seeing sharp discounts in recent weeks, as illustrated below:

Source: Bloomberg

While the discount is already narrowing in the short-term, such dramatic action tells me a couple of things. One, these products are experiencing some liquidity issues, as fund managers are being forced to unload assets well below their NAV. Two, it illustrates a general loss of confidence by investors in these products, and the sector at large. The recent volatility is clearly not limited to equities, and is impacting even the safest of asset classes, including investment grade corporate bonds. The graph above shows this reality is not limited to the U.S. market, and I use it to emphasize that investors need to be aware of the risks they are taking to buy in to funds like LQD right now. They may be in for a wilder ride than they expect.

Remember: Investment Grade Is Not What It Once Was

My final point concerns the broader investment grade corporate bond market, and how it relates to LQD specifically. Simply, I want to highlight that while I do remain confident in investment grade bonds as a whole, investors should recognize the safety of the sector has been eroding over time. This is a point I have touched on in the past, as I noted in prior reviews how the lower rated investment grade corporates are beginning to make up a higher percentage of the sector. The impact of this on LQD has been apparent, as the fund is primarily made up of A-rated and BBB-rated bonds, as shown below:

Source: iShares

This reality has raised the inherent risk profile of investment grade corporate debt, and is likely a primary reason behind the increased volatility during this period. As investor's general confidence level is shaken, it will encourage larger outflows during times of stress.

And this is indeed what has happened in the month of March. While markets touched on new lows last week, outflows of cash from investment grade funds reached an extreme point, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, the sell-off was sharp, and explains the unusual discounts across the ETF space. While much of this outflow was corrected in the short-term due to sharp inflows, which I discussed earlier, this volatility should raise eyebrows. On the positive, investors clearly saw value and bought back in quickly. The downside is a lot of that buying came from the Fed, and there is also no guarantee a similar outflow won't occur again.

My takeaway here is investment grade corporates are not the steady eddy investment right now that some may want them to be. While that does not mean funds like LQD will not register positive returns going forward, it does indicate the ride is likely to be bumpier than normal to get there.

Bottom line

I continue to view LQD as an attractive vehicle for investors looking for broad exposure to investment grade corporate bonds. However, I am reiterating a neutral outlook because I believe investors also need to stay cognizant of the risks facing the sector. The recent bullish activity over the last few days may put some minds at ease, but we should remember a lot of this demand is somewhat artificial. This is because much of it is due to Fed buying, and investors piggy-backing off of this Fed demand. While positive in the immediate term, we do not know yet how sustainable it will be. Further, recent swings, in both directions, should remind investors this sector has plenty of volatility right now, well above historical norms. Therefore, while I see merit to buying LQD right now, I believe investors should be very selective on entry points, which probably means being patient now to see if the premium price comes down before buying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LQD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.