L'Oréal: Global Leader In Beauty, With Growth And Resilience

At €253.80, long-term annualized returns will likely be 8-10%, including a 1.7% Dividend Yield - an attractive mix of solid return and safety. Buy.

Covid-19 will have an impact in 2020, but the industry will likely bounce back quickly thereafter; L'Oréal is particularly resilient and has net cash.

As the market leader both globally and in all key markets, L’Oréal has strong competitive advantages and will likely grow at 6-8% each year.

L'Oréal has consistently grown revenues faster than the market, and grown its earnings even faster thanks to operational leverage.

The global beauty market has been strong historically, and growth accelerated to 5%+ in the last 2 years, thanks to structural drivers.

Introduction

L'Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCF) is a French-headquartered global beauty products company. Its stock has been resilient in the last 5 years, up nearly 40% since start of 2018, and has only fallen by 4% year-to-date even as we enter a bear market:

L'Oréal Share Price vs. STOXX Europe 600 (Last 5 Years) Source: Yahoo Finance (26-Mar-20).

L'Oréal's strong performance in the last 2 years has been driven by a structural acceleration in its earnings growth, which should continue in the medium term, as we will explain below.

Structurally Growing Market

The global beauty market has been growing consistently for at least 20 years, delivering positive growth even during 2008 and 2009, and accelerating to 5%+ annual growth since 2018:

The consistent growth is due to the nature of the beauty category, with its recurring need, and being aspirational but yet remaining a small part of household budgets.

The acceleration in growth from 2018 has been due to structural drivers, including new markets, the growth of digital (especially social media) in simulating demand, a "leapfrog" in distribution, and premiumization.

As shown in the charts below, an acceleration in growth in New Markets, particularly APAC, is the reason behind the acceleration of the global market; during this period North America has averaged growth of "only" 3-4%, while Europe has been weaker (though still at least flat):

Growth in Global Beauty Market - by Region (2016-2019) Source: L'Oréal company filings.

While China has been a key source of growth, other APAC countries have also been growing strongly. For example, in 19H1, while L'Oréal's sales grew 39% year-on-year in China, they also grew 18% in India, 22% in Indonesia, 16% in Vietnam and 16% in the Philippines.

This strong growth in new markets will likely continue for many years, as beauty consumption there remains a fraction of the level in the West:

The "leapfrog" in distribution has been in e-commerce, which enables companies like L'Oréal to extend their reach beyond their traditional brick-and-mortar channels. This is particularly striking in new markets such as China, where e-commerce allows L'Oréal to sell to tier-3 or smaller cities where it has little or no other distribution. E-commerce is now approx. half of L'Oréal's sales in China, while tier-3 or smaller cities are roughly 45% of the total.

Overall, with these structural drivers, the beauty market should continue growing at 5%+ each year for most years (after Covid-19).

L'Oréal Growing Faster Than Market

L'Oréal has consistently grown revenues faster than the market, at high-single-digits since 2018. It has grown its earnings even faster:

L'Oréal Net Sales & EBIT Growth (2012-2019) NB. LfL = Like-for-Like; LfL EBIT growth estimated using LfL Net Sales growth & margin changes. Source: L'Oréal company filings.

As the beauty market continues growing at 5%+ each year for most years, we also expect L'Oréal to continue growing its revenues and earnings faster, at 6-8% each year for most years. Our reasons are below.

Company Overview

L'Oréal is organized into 4 divisions, with approx. half of its EBIT from L'Oréal Luxe (luxury) and Active Cosmetics, and the rest from Consumer Products (40%) and Professional Products (11%):

Skincare is the largest product category, with 35% of sales; other categories include Make-up (26%), Haircare (15%), Hair Colorants (10%), Fragrances (9%) and Others (4%).

The distribution of Net Sales and EBIT by region is shown below. Approx. 45% of EBIT is from New Markets - mostly APAC, but also Eastern Europe and Africa, Middle East; China and the U.S. are the largest countries by sales:

L'Oréal Net Sales & EBIT by Region NB. EBIT by region is no longer disclosed after 2018. Source: L'Oréal company filings.

L'Oréal's strategy is to have an "absolute coverage" of the market, with a comprehensive portfolio and footprint, so that it can move quickly to capture the highest growth anywhere in beauty:

At the same time, the strategy is also to focus resources on outperforming in the highest-growth areas:

"The market was very polarized … On this contrasted market, our strategy has clearly been to concentrate our efforts and our resources on the fastest-growing segments and to outperform there." Jean-Paul Agon, L'Oréal CEO (2019 earnings call)

L'Oréal has no specific revenue or earnings growth targets, but has a stated aim to grow faster than the market.

Strongest Growth from Luxury & APAC

In line with its strategy to focus resources on outperforming in the highest-growth areas, L'Oréal has generated strong growth in several key areas while delivering an at least stable performance in others.

By division, L'Oréal has generated strong sales growth from L'Oréal Luxe and Active Cosmetics (the latter from a relatively small base); Consumer Products has also shown positive growth, helped by New Markets, while Professional Products has returned to growth in 2019 after 2 years of weakness:

L'Oréal Net Sales Growth Contribution by Division (2010-2019) NB. Figures include impact of FX. Source: L'Oréal company filings.

By region, L'Oréal has generated strong sales growth from APAC recently, while performance in North America and Western Europe has been mostly stable; however, North America sales fell 0.8% in 2019 excluding currency:

L'Oréal Net Sales Growth Contribution by Region (2010-2019) NB. Figures include impact of FX. Source: L'Oréal company filings.

The weakness in North America in 2019 included a decline in its L'Oréal Luxe segment, and L'Oréal actually underperformed the market. This was due to its high exposure to both the declining Make-up category and the challenged department stores channel; the decline in Make-up was partly a reversal of the strong growth in some brands in 2016-17. L'Oréal is seeking to reinvigorate its North American business by improving e-commerce and innovation, and we believe this will lead to a return to growth over time.

Market Leader Globally & in Key Regions

Overall, L'Oréal remains by far the global #1 in the beauty market, being twice the size of its most comparable peer Estée Lauder (EL), and also ahead of mass market players such as Unilever (UL) and P&G (PG):

Top Global Beauty Players by Sales (2018) ($ m) Source: L'Oréal registration document (2019).

L'Oréal is also the #1 in North America, Western Europe and APAC, i.e. in the key regions:

In Europe, L'Oréal dominates the market, with its 20% share being 4 times the size of its nearest competitor. The lower market share numbers in New Markets represent further growth potential in fragmented markets - for example, in China, L'Oréal is #1, but both it and the #2 player each has less than 10% of the market, which is still full of indigenous companies.

We believe L'Oréal has many natural, almost insurmountable competitive advantages, including its huge scale, strong brands (with 9 brands having more than €1bn revenues each), leading innovation capabilities, etc. It will likely maintain its leadership and continue to deliver above-market growth.

Earnings Growing Faster Than Revenues

L'Oréal earnings have continued to grow faster than its revenues, with EBIT margin expanding even as investments in Advertising & Promotion ("A&P") and R&D continue to grow. Between 2015 and 2019, L'Oréal's EBIT margin improved by 80 bps, helped by COGS margin improving 180 bps, while spending in A&P and R&D grew by 29% and 25% respectively:

L'Oréal Margin Profile & Key P&L Items (2015-19) Source: L'Oréal company filings.

With manufacturing benefiting from economies of scale, and costs like SG&A being relatively fixed, L'Oréal enjoys natural operational leverage as revenues grow. Margins also benefit from price/mix improvements as consumers continue to shift to more premium products.

Resilience in Downturns

L'Oréal is a resilient business where, during past crises like the SARS outbreak in 2002-3, "after a period of disturbance, consumption resumes strongly".

During the Great Financial Crisis, L'Oréal sales fell by only 1.5% on a like-for-like basis in 2009, though continuing investments meant that EBIT fell by 7.3%. The recovery followed quickly - like-for-like sales growth rebounded to 5.6% in 2010, and EBIT that year was 6.3% above its 2007 level:

L'Oréal Net Sales & EBIT Growth (2008-2012) NB. LfL EBIT growth estimated using LfL Net Sales growth & margin changes. Source: L'Oréal company filings.

Covid-19 Update

Covid-19 is likely to have an impact. Beyond the general impact on the global economy, L'Oréal is also vulnerable due to its exposure to Travel Retail (9% of sales, the #3 largest area behind China and the U.S.) and it's overweight in the department stores channel in North America.

The most recent update from L'Oréal was on March 17, when the company issued its pre-AGM update and stated that management was "confident in our capacity this year again to outperform the beauty market and achieve another year of growth in both sales and profits". However, this was "assuming that this epidemic and consequent disturbance will not exceed a few months".

The day after, on March 18, L'Oréal's closest peer Estée Lauder withdrew its previous guidance for the year, stating that "most retail stores in North America and Europe are now closing" and that "our global business is more broadly impacted by COVID-19 than we initially expected".

With the number of cases still growing in both the U.S. and Europe, it is not possible to predict 2020 financials at this stage. However, L'Oréal is protected by its strong balance sheet, having started 2020 with €4.44bn of net cash (excluding leases), which on its own more than covers the €2.5bn needed to pay the annual dividend.

Regardless of Covid-19's long-term impact, we do not expect L'Oréal's business to be permanently impaired. Beauty remains a recurring and aspirational need and, even if retail channels were to continue to be restricted, other channels like e-commerce would fill the gap. E-commerce was 15.6% of L'Oréal's global sales in 2019, having grown 52% year-on-year (it was 22% of U.S. sales, and targeted to reach 25% in 2020).

Valuation

At €253.80, L'Oréal shares are on a 38.1x P/E and a 2.7% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield; the Dividend Yield is 1.7% (€4.25):

L'Oréal Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (FY13-19) NB. Cash dividends from €9.1bn Sanofi stake are included in the figures; restated financials reflect disposal of The Body Shop in 2017. Source: L'Oréal company filings.

The dividend was raised 10.4% in 2019 (compared to EPS growth of 9.3%), and we expect it to continue growing faster than EPS.

L'Oréal's premium valuation reflects its growth potential and resilience, and we expect multiples to remain stable, so the share price should grow in line with the 6-8% earnings growth that we expect. Combined with the 1.7% current Dividend Yield (with dividends growing faster than EPS), investor returns are likely to be 8-10% annualized.

Conclusion

The global beauty market is likely to continue growing at 5%+ annually, after Covid-19, thanks to strong structural drivers. L'Oréal is likely to grow its revenues and earnings at 6-8% annually, with its many competitive advantages helping it to remain #1 and continue to grow faster than market.

Covid-19 will have an impact in 2020, but the beauty market and L'Oréal are both resilient, and will resume their growth thereafter.

At €253.80, investor returns are likely to be 8-10% annualized over time, with a 1.7% Dividend Yield and the share price growing 6-8% annually, in line with earnings. We believe this is an attractive return for conservative investors looking to combine a solid return with safety.

We assign a Buy rating to L'Oréal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LRLCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.