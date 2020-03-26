BNO: Stand Aside Until OPEC And Russia Make Amends

As long as the price battle continues, the production growth rate is going to continue collapsing which ultimately will be a bullish variable for crude.

Brent crude has taken a massive hit this year as a lowering of demand has been met by a price battle between OPEC and Russia.

With shares declining by over 50% this year, the United States Brent Oil Fund (BNO) has taken quite a beating. While investors may be tempted to look for a bottom at this point in Brent, I believe that the best course of action is to wait for further signals from OPEC prior to purchasing BNO.

Crude Markets

If you haven't followed the crude markets for the past few months, then you've missed out on some of the most volatile times in the history of the commodity. We started the year off with an accelerating slide in Brent due to the coronavirus eroding demand on a global basis.

However, the decline massively accelerated as OPEC and Russia were unable to reach an agreement at the early-March meeting. Not only were Saudi Arabia and Russia unable to agree on an output cut, but Saudi Arabia also proceeded to flood the crude markets. This led to one of the largest daily changes in the price of crude oil ever reported.

At present, the market is currently sitting near multi-year lows as nothing fundamentally has changed. That is, the price war which Saudi Arabia initiated with Russia is still underway, and there currently is no sign of the battle stopping.

Let's backup a little and frame this story up in light of the fundamental developments in the crude markets. Specifically, let's rewind to the beginning of the year and discuss the coronavirus.

The concern of the market during January was that we would see a collapse in demand for crude oil as the coronavirus spread from China to the world at large. The basic concern here is that since crude oil is essentially the fuel of transportation, any quarantine measures will directly impact the demand for crude oil. It is important to frame up this potential demand impact in light of supply, which on an outright basis has continued to grow for many years.

In other words, we have received a strong shock to demand through the ongoing coronavirus while production around the world has continued to grow. This in and of itself would be bearish crude oil and explains why we saw the slide in price leading into March.

However, Saudi Arabia made a very important strategic decision during the early-March meeting. Since Russia was unwilling to barter with Saudi to negotiate deep cuts to stave off oversupply concerns, Saudi Arabia has essentially decided to enter into a price-war with Russia as it floods the world with crude.

What is strategic here is this: Saudi has made this move before in 2014 when it decided to block an OPEC production cut agreement to try and target the U.S. shale industry. It seems that this remains an objective of Saudi Arabia and the current demand destruction environment serves as an excellent opportunity for it to bring the battle once again to shale.

Another thing to note here is that while crude production in the United States has certainly been growing on an outright basis, the rate of growth has been declining.

As you can see in the chart above, the trend in place near the start of this year would have seen the United States (the top crude producer in the world) have outright declines in production by the end of this year. The EIA data is lagged by a few months so we don't have the latest information - but it's important to note that this declining production was occurring in a price environment that was about 50% higher than the levels of today. In other words, this trend in production declines is almost certainly going to rapidly accelerate in response to the lower prices of this year and we will see a contraction in crude production very soon.

And here's why I believe investors should be neutral crude oil. We have currently seen Saudi Arabia play its cards in the face of demand destruction. It seems to be specifically targeting the shale industry (once again) and it looks like it might achieve a good degree of success due to bankruptcies which were already occurring when crude was 50% higher than here.

The fundamentals for crude oil are essentially caught between very bearish variables (Saudi/Russia price war and coronavirus) and a very bullish variable (production poised to collapse). For that reason, I suggest that investors stay neutral Brent oil.

Brent is a global benchmark crude which is a waterborne competitor to OPEC produced from the North Sea. This means that its pricing will be highly dependent on the actions of OPEC and Russia since the barrels from these countries are direct competitors. For this reason, I suggest that investors remain neutral BNO until OPEC and Russia make amends. When this happens, it will be the signal to buy BNO and capture the trend of rising prices in the face of lower production.

About BNO

Prior to closing out this article, we need to say a quick word about BNO. BNO is a sister ETF to the popular USO. What this means is that it is created by the same company (USCF Investments) and follows the exact same methodology, except applied to Brent oil futures. In other words, if you've dug into the methodology of USO before, then you've got the idea for how it works. If not, here's a quick summary of the key points.

The USCF approach when it comes to rolling futures positions is fairly simple. Two weeks prior to expiry, BNO will begin selling out of its positions in the front contract and roll them into the second month contract. This is very straightforward and leaves the fund highly exposed to roll yield.

The basic idea behind roll yield is that futures tend to approach the spot price as time progresses. This means that if the market is in contango (front of the curve cheaper than the back of the curve), you will see futures contracts gradually decline in value towards the front of the curve as a month progresses.

Unfortunately, the curve is heavily in contango for Brent, which means that roll yield is strongly negative at the moment for those holding the ETF. This said, when OPEC and Russia ultimately reach agreement, we will likely see contango ease up a bit, but until then, this serves as another detriment to holding the ETF.

Since the structure is in contango, the holdings of BNO are being rolled into higher-priced contracts which will be declining in value throughout the typical month. This will result in losses to shareholders, even if the price of Brent travels nowhere and is another reason to stand aside at this point.

Conclusion

Brent crude has taken a massive hit this year as a lowering of demand has been met by a price battle between OPEC and Russia. As long as the price battle continues, the production growth rate is going to continue collapsing, which ultimately will be a bullish variable for crude. BNO is heavily exposed to a negative roll yield at this moment, so investors should consider standing aside to protect capital.

