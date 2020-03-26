Dunkin's Leverage Is Keeping Us Away

By assuming different sales growth we get a value range from $39.8 to $76.16. Dunkin’s current share price is $55.10.

The company has a lot of debt on its balance sheet, currently standing at $3B. If we add their operating leases, that amount goes to $3.38B.

The market has been putting a premium on their shares for a long time, paying on some occasions P/E multiples in the high 30’s.

Dunkin' Brands Group (DNKN) growth story has seen its share price trade at a premium valuation.

We see their current share price in-line with our base case model, however, we assigned better probabilities to our bear case scenario, in which sales drop 2% for the year. Under that scenario, we estimate Dunkin's share price at $39.80.

The business has high fixed costs and financial leverage on the balance sheet. At this point, we try to avoid that combination in stocks we look for.

For growth investors, Dunkin' might be a good choice, as it is trading below their 5-year averages in several valuation multiples.

We are neutral shares in Dunkin'.

Business Overview

Source: dunkinbrands.com

Dunkin's business model is easy to understand. They do not operate nor own any stores. They instead operate as a 100% franchisor. Most of their focus as a franchisor relies on updating their menus, giving support to franchisees, marketing, and store innovation. This allows the business to expand without too much investment capital from shareholders:

In particular, because the majority of our new restaurant development is funded by franchisee investment, our growth strategy is dependent on our franchisees' (or prospective franchisees') ability to access funds to finance such development - Risk Disclosure

The company has two brands under its belt, Dunkin's and Baskin-Robbins. Dunkin's is the growth driver behind the company as they are presenting themselves as a coffee and beverage QSR, also serving breakfast sandwiches, donuts, and bagels. Coffee servings account for approximately 58% of total Dunkin' store sales. The company currently has 9,640 points of distribution in the U.S and 3,507 internationally.

Baskin-Robbins is a much smaller segment for the company and one that hasn't been growing that much. They still are one of the leading ice-cream QSR's in the U.S with 2,524 points of distribution. Baskin-Robbins is, however, bigger than Dunkin' in their international markets with 8,160 points of distribution. Baskin-Robbins accounts for 81% of international sales.

The company generates revenues from royalty and franchise fees, advertising fees, rental income from leases or subleases to franchisees and licensing fees for products sold in other retail channels, such as their package coffee, bottle coffee, and K-pods.

Transforming the story

Back in 2018, the company held an investor day in which they laid out their plans for turning Dunkin' into a more relevant brand.

Their mission was to remodel their stores to their new "NextGen" remodels. These new stores would focus more on their coffee and beverage image, with new coffee machines capable of doing espressos and have cold brews on tap. They also wanted to increase their number of stores to include a drive-thru with a special lane for digital ordering pickup. This also meant improving on their digital app so customers could order ahead of time and incentivize customers to sign up for their perks program to earn points. Other goals included menu simplification but innovation through new beverages, breakfast sandwiches, and donuts.

Today, the progress made by the company is still on track. For their Fiscal year-end numbers which ended in December, Dunkin' showed good results. The company grew total revenues to $1.37B in 2019, compared to $1.32B in 2018 for a 4.6% growth. On a system-wide sales basis (total franchisee revenues), Dunkin' in the U.S grew sales by 5% and comparable same-store sales growth of 2.1%. Other segments which include Baskin-Robins and their International operations also saw growth in the low single digits.

The company cites the increase in system-wide sales to the continued market adoption of their espresso coffee which grew by 40% year-over-year, representing approximately around 10% of sales.

Dunkin' also disclosed in their last conference call a total of 13M loyalty members, growing around 38% YoY and which accounted for 13% of sales. They opened 211 new Dunkin' stores outside the Northeast, their core market, expanding more to the west, which is still one of their goals for growing their footprint.

Is Dunkin' a good business?

To better understand the quality of Dunkin' as a business, we look at their return measures:

Source: quickfs.net

Here we find Dunkin' has had good returns measures and for the most part they look stable. There has been an improvement in their return on assets and return on capital measures from 2011 to today. Return on assets has grown from 2.1% in 2011 to a current 6.6%. The same can be said about their return on capital which has increased from 3.55% to 11.9% in 2019. The increase in their return measures can be attributed to their revenue growth and degree of operating leverage, which boosted the growth in their operating income:

Source: quickfs.net

We see how Dunkin' does compare to some close competitors in the table below:

Source: quickfs.net

Looking at the table above we see that Dunkin's return and profitability measures are in-line and in some cases above their competitors. Their negative return on equity is due to buybacks and dividends, which turned their accumulated retained earnings account negative.

Is Dunkin' Cheap?

The company has the following valuations:

Source: seekingalpha.com

For growth investors, Dunkin' would appear to be cheap. The company is now trading below its 5-year average in the metrics outlined above. The market has been putting a premium on their shares for a long time, paying on some occasions P/E multiples in the high 30's.

We see that shares are still trading above their sector median by 35% to 42%, however, their P/E multiple has come down a lot, now trading at a forward P/E multiple of 13.27.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of the last reported numbers, the company shows $621M in cash and cash equivalents. However, looking at the footnotes, we find that out of the $621M, $242M should be taken out as they related to their advertising fund and gift card/certificate programs. That would leave us with $379M that the company can use. The company also mentioned the use of $60M in upgrading their equipment during their Q4 conference call:

Dunkin' brands will make an investment of approximately $60 million in new state-of-the-art, high-volume brewing equipment for all Dunkin' U.S. restaurants.

If they invest the $60M, that would leave the company with $319M in cash. In addition to that, they have $116.9M available to borrow under their Variable Funding Notes.

The company has a lot of debt on its balance sheet, currently standing at $3B. If we add their operating leases, that amount goes to $3.38B. Their reported net debt / Adjusted EBITDA ratio stands at 4.8x

There is a clause in their covenants that indicates a required principal payment of $31M per year if that ratio exceeds 5.0x. The possible decline in business due to the Coronavirus has a high probability of triggering the clause, such action would subtract $0.29 after-tax to EPS:

Source: 10K

The company also has some off-balance-sheet obligations in the tune of $100M for guaranteeing suppliers the purchase of a certain volume of products from franchisees. In normal times, these obligations could be seen as regular working capital commitments, which is why the company doesn't accrue a significant reserve for this obligation. Since we are not in normal times, it is something to watch out for.

Valuation

We do a very simple valuation trying to estimate the impact different sales growth rates can have on Dunkin's share price.

The idea behind our valuation relies on the degree of operating leverage in its operating model. Dunkin's biggest expenses comes from SG&A and interest expense. These two expenses are mostly fixed costs. What we try to accomplish is to figure out how changes in revenue can affect operating income. The following table shows some historical numbers:

Source: company filings

By taking the changes in revenue and subsequent changes in operating income, we can get an approximation of the degree of operating leverage in Dunkin's business model.

For our valuation model, we are going to use 0.60 as our degree of operating leverage, which is the median number. This simply means that an increase or decrease in revenue by $1, should see an increase/decrease of operating income by $0.60. Keep in mind this is a very simple model and assumes that management won't cut costs if they see declining sales, which is very unlikely. It just shows us possible valuation ranges:

Source: author estimates

By assuming different sales growth we get a value range from $39.8 to $76.16. Dunkin's current share price is $55.10.

Risks

The space is very competitive as you can imagined. Selling coffee is now a commodity and there are no barriers to entry. Whatever the company does, it can be copied right away by competitors. As an example, Wendy's launch its breakfast menu at the beginning of the year. This action could result in Wendy's taking market share not just for Dunkin' but other QSR's as well. This could result in pricing pressures as promotions ramp up to protect their market share.

Takeaway

We are neutral shares in Dunkin' as we see more downside probabilities.

For us, a bull case scenario seems very unlikely. It would depend on revenues growing for the year by 2% and see multiple expansion in P/E from a current 14 to 25.

The base case is where we stand right now, with shares pricing a no-growth scenario in our valuation. That could be a very possible scenario, as growth that was expected this year from new stores or increased same-store sales is offset by the partial shutdown of business due to the coronavirus.

However, at this point, it is hard to estimate the damage from the coronavirus. The levered balance sheet and operating leverage in the business also make us uncomfortable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.