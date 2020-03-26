Armageddon Bargain Hunting: Ardea Resources

It is important to note that the markets are very volatile and investors should be very cautious, even in a case when a company looks like a bargain.

As the stock markets enter panic mode, the furious sell-offs tend to impact the whole spectrum of companies, notwithstanding their market position, financial health or future growth prospects. As a result, the panic times can, besides huge losses, also lead to some extremely attractive long-term opportunities. As Baron Rothschild said: "Buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own." And there is a lot of blood in the streets right now.

In this series of articles, I want to present several companies that experienced huge share price declines, although their longer-term prospects are very good. In other words, companies that represent a very attractive buying opportunity at their current prices. However, I must stress that the current market situation is very complicated, and there is no warranty that the companies, although cheap, won't get even cheaper before they start to recover. A bargain today may become an even bigger bargain tomorrow. This is why investors should be very cautious, not bet all money on one card, and not bet them at once.

The previous articles of the "Armageddon bargain hunting" series were focused on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) (you can read it here), RNC Minerals (OTCQX:RNKLF) (you can read it here), Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) (you can read it here), Gran Colombia Gold (OTCPK:TPRFF) (you can read it here), Excelsior Mining (OTCQX:EXMGF) (you can read it here) and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) (you can read it here). This article introduces a company that is much smaller than the abovementioned ones. However, it owns a world-class advanced-stage nickel-cobalt project and a large land package in Western Australia. Moreover, it is debt-free and its market capitalization is only slightly higher than the value of its cash holdings. Its name is Ardea Resources (OTCPK:ARRRF).

Ardea Resources is an Australian company with assets located in the Kalgoorlie region of Western Australia. Its flagship project is a world-class nickel-cobalt project named Goongarrie. The Goongarrie nickel-cobalt project ("GNCP") is the biggest deposit of nickel and cobalt located in a developed country. It contains several nickel-cobalt deposits (Goongarrie Hill, Goongarrie South, Big Four, Scotia Dam) with combined measured, indicated and inferred resources of 288.14 million lb cobalt and 3.36 billion lb nickel. The 2018 PFS focused only on Goongarrie South and Big Four deposits and it outlined reserves of 79.6 million lb cobalt and 725.5 million lb nickel.

The 2018 PFS envisioned two development scenarios, an operation with a throughput rate of 1 Mtpa and an operation with a throughput rate of 1.5 Mtpa. The PFS was followed by an expansion study that outlined an operation with a throughput rate of 2.25 Mtpa. The mine shouldn't produce pure metallic nickel and cobalt, but nickel sulphate and cobalt sulphate that are used for the production of batteries. As can be seen in the table below, due to the cobalt credits, the nickel production costs should be very low. In the 1 Mtpa scenario, Goongarrie should produce nearly 91 million lb nickel sulphate (containing over 20 million lb nickel) and 12.2 million lb cobalt sulphate (containing 2.6 million lb cobalt) per year, at an AISC of $1/lb nickel. In the 2.25 Mtpa scenario, should produce nearly almost 180 million lb nickel sulphate (containing almost 40 million lb nickel) and 22 million lb cobalt sulphate (containing over 4.6 million lb cobalt) per year, at an AISC of $0.2/lb nickel.

Source: own processing, using data of Ardea Resources

The initial CAPEX should range from $472 million (the 1 Mtpa scenario) to $918 million (the 2.25 Mtpa scenario). At a nickel sulphate price of $8.84/lb and cobalt sulphate price of $41.63/lb, the after-tax NPV(8%) ranges from $0.82 billion to $1.8 billion and the after-tax IRR ranges from 25% to 27%. A feasibility study is underway and an updated resource estimate is expected this year. Moreover, Ardea is still trying to find a development partner for Goongarrie.

But Goongarrie is only a relatively small part of a much bigger project called Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP). KNP contains total measured, indicated and inferred resources of 894 million lb cobalt and over 12 billion lb nickel. However, Ardea focuses only on Goongarrie, due to the cobalt content and in order to minimize the footprint of the operation.

Source: Ardea Resources

It is important to note that KNP doesn't contain only nickel and cobalt, but also gold. Only one month ago, Ardea completed a drill-campaign directly at Goongarrie, in the Big Four area and all of the 11 drill holes intersected gold at shallow depths. The best drill holes intersected 3.38 g/t gold over 18 meters, at a depth of 18 meters, and 2.91 g/t gold over 20 meters, at a depth of 76 meters.

Ardea controls a huge land package of approximately 4,900 km² that contains several already known nickel and gold targets. A drill campaign focused on some of the gold targets is being evaluated right now.

Back in late November, Ardea's shares traded over $0.5. In the middle of February, the share price stood above $0.35. Today, after the coronavirus-panic sell-off, it is only at $0.13. The current market capitalization of the company is $15 million. Ardea is debt-free, moreover, as of the end of Q4, it held cash & cash equivalents worth $7.5 million. It means that Ardea's enterprise value is only $7.5 million. It is a ridiculous value, given that the company owns a world-class nickel-cobalt project located in a safe jurisdiction and a large land package with a very big potential to find not only more nickel and cobalt but also gold. The current market value of nickel and cobalt contained in reserves is $4.8 billion. Not to talk about the resources that are even much bigger. Right now, Ardea's enterprise value equals to 0.15% of the market value of metals contained in the reserves. There are early-stage exploration companies with no defined resources, let alone reserves, with higher enterprise value.

Yes, as always, there are several risks. The cash position of $7.5 million isn't big. Over recent quarters, Ardea proved its ability to save money and it was able to maintain its expenses only around $1 million per quarter. However, this may change rather quickly if the management decides to start drilling the large land package more aggressively. A drill campaign focused on the gold targets is being evaluated. If it is successful, it can add significant value to the company. On the other hand, given the current market situation, it would be probably more sensible to save money and wait for more favorable nickel and cobalt prices, in order to avoid excessive share dilution. This shouldn't take too much time, as both nickel and cobalt are important for production of batteries and they should play an important role in the green revolution in transportation and energetics.

Another potential problem is a takeover. Right now, the company could be acquired at a very low price. For new investors who initiate their positions at these heavily depressed share price levels, this could mean some nice quick gains. However, a big part of the old shareholders would end-up in red numbers, as Ardea's share price is at its historic lows right now.

Another potential risk is the scenario when there is no partner for Goongarrie (right now, Ardea is unsuccessfully trying to find someone for more than a year) and no acquirer of Ardea and the money run out before the market comes back to its senses and the share price recovers. In this case, a really huge share dilution would follow. Although I think that the probability of this scenario is very low, it cannot be excluded completely.

Conclusion

Ardea's market capitalization is $15 million and its enterprise value is $7.5 million. The enterprise value equals to 0.15% of the current market value of nickel and cobalt contained in reserves. I believe that no more words are needed here. Ardea's upside potential is simply incredible. One doesn't have to wait for years for the assets to get into production, triple-digit gains should be recorded much quicker, as soon as the market realizes how much it did overshoot in the case of Ardea Resources. However, it is important to note that the financial markets are extremely volatile right now and despite Ardea's huge undervaluation, the share price may decline even more, before it starts to go back up. The best strategy is to build a position only slowly, not by investing all the dedicated sum of money at once.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARRRF, IVPAF, EXMGF, TPRFF, RNKLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.