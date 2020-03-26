Farfetch: Time To Call The Bottom

Farfetch also recently replaced its bank debt with convertible notes, which will provide a far more "patient" source of capital and ample liquidity to help Farfetch navigate through a difficult macro landscape.

Unlike most of its competitors, however, Farfetch is primarily an online store, which may even see a boost in the stay-at-home economy.

It's a perfect time to go bargain-hunting for several stocks that have fallen hard since the start of the year, and whose business models may be misunderstood by the broader market. Farfetch (FTCH), the UK-based online retailer, falls squarely into this group. Alongside most of its fashion and retail peers, Farfetch has been pummeled since the coronavirus selloff began, down ~30% since the start of the year and down a spectacular 70% since its IPO in late 2018 at $27 per share. News flow about the poor economic state of Europe (Farfetch's home market), which has become the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, certainly didn't help either.

Data by YCharts

To me, however, Farfetch's steep decline from peaks signals a great buying opportunity for investors who are patient and able to hold on for the long term as Farfetch executes on an ambitious growth strategy. And though Farfetch has been systematically sold off alongside other retail peers, investors should recognize that the overwhelming majority of its revenue is through e-commerce, which may even see a bit of a lift with consumers stranded at home. Stay long here and buy the dip.

Terrific GMV growth

The foremost piece of the bullish thesis for Farfetch lies in its phenomenal GMV growth, bolstered by its collections of high-growing, social media-first brands.

Farfetch has been on an absolute growth tear over the past several quarters, fueled primarily by its decision to purchase a group of brands collectively called the New Guards Group. New Guards' flagship asset, Off-White, is a successful high-end fashion label that has more than 10 million followers on Instagram.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, helped by the contribution from New Guards, Farfetch generated GMV growth of 59% y/y to $740.0 million. For the full year, Farfetch's GMV growth clocked in at 52% y/y to $2.14 billion. Note as well that fourth-quarter revenues of $382.2 million grew 95% y/y, blasting past Wall Street's expectations of $339.5 million (+74% y/y) by more than twenty points. Recognize as well the fact that Farfetch's revenue growth exceeded GMV growth implies that Farfetch's monetization/take rates from its platform are improving.

Farfetch expects GMV growth to continue its rapid pace of growth (despite "lapping" the New Guards acquisition in 2019 this year), with its GMV forecast of $3.0-$3.1 billion implying 40-45% y/y growth. The company also expects to slim down its adjusted EBITDA losses to $70-$80 million, a 35-40% reduction from 2019's losses.

Figure 1. Farfetch FY20 guidance Source: Farfetch Q4 earnings deck

Wall Street analysts are projecting FY20 revenues of $1.54 billion for Farfetch (per Yahoo Finance), implying a growth rate of 51% y/y and a revenue-to-GMV ratio of about 50% at the midpoint of Farfetch's GMV guidance - an improvement of two points from Farfetch's FY19 ratio of 48%.

Online focus should shield Farfetch from excessive coronavirus impact

Of course, the big question underlying Farfetch's ambitious growth assumptions is the same question that's afflicting every other stock in the market: how will the spread of the coronavirus and the widespread economic shutdown impact guidance?

Here's what Jose Neves, Farfetch's CEO, had to say about the coronavirus' impact on Farfetch during the most recent earnings call on February 28:

Turning now to the Novel Coronavirus which is to the forefront of people minds. We are monitoring the evolving situation casually and naturally. Our priority has been the health and well-being of all our teams. From a trading perspective currently, we have not seen a material impact including in China, Korea, Japan and Italy. With February sales in this market growing year-over-year that both the marketplace average. Given the current contours of the situation, we believe our distributive platform model is particularly well suited to weather this issue. Our access to more than $3 billion of third-party inventory treating in thousands of stock points, in the 50 plus countries where we start supplying and the unique ability to tech into it, to service millions of customers in 190 countries through multiple possible combinations of shipping routes and logistics providers make the Farfetch model particularly resilient to this type of situation at least in its current shape. The current trading trends are confirming this so far and make us confident in the resilience of our business and our forecast for full year 2020. Notwithstanding this, as I mentioned the situation remains uncertain and we will closely monitor it, as it evolves. Specifically in relation to China, we continue to see significant opportunity in this market whose consumer base according to Bain is expected to represent about 45% of the luxury market sales by 2025. With half of purchase is being made in Midland China."

The key takeaways here: Farfetch's supply and inventory are well-diversified enough to withstand any near-term shocks, and underlying customer trends seem to be holding up.

We note that when we break down Farfetch's GMV by channel, only 3% of Farfetch's overall FY19 revenues was generated in-store through its 2015 acquisition of Browns, the British department store.

Figure 2. Farfetch GMV by channel

Source: Farfetch Q4 earnings release

The fact that most shoppers around the world are barred from visiting stores may even provide an uplift in Farfetch's online sales.

Strong liquidity position

It's also important to recognize that while many other retailers around the globe are struggling with liquidity issues and worrying about how to make rent and payroll expenses, Farfetch's capital-light business model and its strong balance sheet make it a clear distinguisher.

As previously mentioned, Farfetch's balance sheet holds $341.1 million in cash and investments:

Figure 3. Farfetch Q4 balance sheet Source: Farfetch Q4 earnings release

On the debt side, Farfetch also noted that it has canceled a previously unused revolving line of credit with J.P. Morgan (JPM) and instead issued $250 million in convertible debt in February, the proceeds of which have not yet hit Farfetch's balance sheet. This affords the company additional liquidity and a patient source of capital that won't require immediate repayment. After accounting for the issuance of this debt and factoring in no other changes, Farfetch's total net cash position will remain at ~$341 million.

Significant profitability improvements

We should also consider the fact that Farfetch has been tremendously improving its profitability potential. Looking at Farfetch's IFRS-based metrics alone don't explain the full story - net losses in FY19 ballooned to -$373.7 million in FY19, up about 2.4x year-over-year.

We have to consider, however, the impact of Farfetch's acquisitions and the significant non-cash amortization charges entailed. When we add back non-cash depreciation/amortization as well as stock comp, we find that Farfetch's adjusted EBITDA losses saw a much tamer 27% y/y rise to -$121.4 million.

Figure 4. Farfetch Adjusted EBITDA bridge Source: Farfetch Q4 earnings release

This also implies that Farfetch managed to grow its Adjusted EBITDA margin by 540bps, to -13.6% from -19.0% in the prior year. When stripping out all the non-cash costs, we actually find that Farfetch managed to reduce its general and administrative expenses by ~7 points as percentage of revenues in FY19, while technology expenses similarly declined by ~6 points as shown in the chart below:

Figure 4. Farfetch margin trends Source: Farfetch Q4 earnings release

We also like the fact that, as previously mentioned, Farfetch is guiding to Adjusted EBITDA losses of -$70 to -$80 million in FY20 - suggesting an EBITDA margin of -4.9% and an improvement of 870bps, assuming Wall Street's revenue view of $1.54 billion for the year.

In FY19, Farfetch's operating cash burn totaled -$115.4 million, approximately in-line with the prior year. OCF has tended to track pretty closely to Adjusted EBITDA (-$121.4 million in the same period), suggesting that the latter is a fairly good proxy for cash losses. Thus, going by Farfetch's guidance for a reduction in Adjusted EBITDA losses, we should also expect Farfetch's cash burn to slim down to ~$70-$80 million in FY20. Considering the fact that Farfetch has $341 million in net cash, this gives the company plenty of time to work through the current coronavirus nightmare. As the company continues to focus on growth, and as more of its infrastructure to support its acquired brands is set in place, it should be able to deliver continued economies of scale that put EBITDA and cash flows closer to breakeven.

Key takeaways

With the backstop of a strong balance sheet plus a business that is moving closer to profitability (which Farfetch expects to continue in FY20, with a forecasted reduction in Adjusted EBITDA losses), Farfetch's survival fortunes in the current crisis should be far higher than the average retailer whose shares have been similarly pummeled. Farfetch's digital-first approach should also protect the company from substantial revenue deterioration. The stock's ~30% year-to-date declines have fallen vastly behind other internet stocks that were widely expected to benefit from the stay-at-home economy (such as Netflix (NFLX) and Zoom (OTC:ZOOM)), and investors should take note.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTCH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.