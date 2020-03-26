Facebook Will Return To Normal

Similar to Twitter (TWTR) and Pinterest (PINS), Facebook (FB) is seeing substantial growth in engagement, but the company is still struggling to meet revenue targets. Business around the globe just isn't open to advertising aggressively when consumers are under shelter-at-home instructions. My investment thesis is back bullish on the stock with the substantial dip to $160.

Image Source: Facebook website

Huge Engagement Boost

Facebook has seen substantial growth in the usage of their apps. Messaging demand is up 50% and video calls on Messenger and WhatApp are up more than double. Hard hit Italy has seen a big boost in services as citizens look to stay in touch while social distancing.

Source: Facebook press release

Unfortunately for shareholders, Facebook doesn't monetize WhatsApp or the messaging and video services in general. The company didn't provide any details, but the ads business has taken a hit.

Twitter provided details suggesting ad sales are down somewhere over 10% in the quarter. The stock only rallied about half of the markets 10% historic rally on March 24 so Facebook taking a similar hit isn't surprising.

For Facebook, these messaging and video tools will ultimately find ways to become monetizable. The concepts are proving out in the social distancing period and more consumers probably utilized these services that didn't even know the options existed.

Focus On 2021

My recommendation to investors for most stocks is to focus on 2021 expectations. The 2020 numbers will see major hits from the coronavirus outbreak for at least the Q1/Q2 period making these results virtually worthless to utilize in valuing the stock on a go forward basis.

Analysts have already cut 2021 estimates, but the consensus estimates still have revenues over $100 billion and an EPS of $10.79. The numbers haven't been cut meaningfully and investors shouldn't expect any major hits as the global economy should return to full speed by next year with all of the global stimulus.

Data by YCharts

My previous 2020 model had Facebook hitting a $10.68 EPS this year. The company won't hit those targets now, but investors should assume these numbers for a base case to improvements in 2021.

My model will utilize the original $102 billion revenue target for next year with revenue growth in the 20% range:

Revenues: $102.0 billion

Total Expenses: 2020 expenses of $50.0 billion @ 20% growth = $60.0 billion

Operating income = $42.0 billion

Other income = $0.45 billion

Income before taxes = $42.45 billion

Effective tax rate = 18% or $7.64 billion

Net income = $34.81 billion

EPS with 2.8 billion shares = $12.43

A major key to the EPS boost in 2021 is the ability of Facebook to control costs. The virus outbreak should take the pressure off ramping up content monitoring beyond the use of new AI tools. By next year, the social media giant will have had over two years to implement

The one wildcard is whether Messenger and WhatsUp require more spending to take advantage of the higher demand during the crisis. The forecast for 20% operating expense growth in 2021 (after maintaining the 2020 ramp to $50 billion) would push Facebook back to 41% operating margins for the year.

Data by YCharts

Even in 2018, Facebook produced operating margins of 45% after reaching 50% back in 2017. A plan of returning operating margins to levels above 40% appears more a low end case than anything aggressive.

The company was ramping up expenses back in 2018, yet operating margins were still at 45% for the year. The company saw margins max out at 57% in Q4'17 and 50% for all of 2017.

Source: Facebook Q4'18 earnings release

Whether the big margin boost occurs in 2021 or the following years is hard to determine, but one should assume the social media giant gets back to those levels in the future. AI technologies will allow Facebook to monitor content without the expensive manual process employed now.

At $160, the stock trades at only 12x these updated 2021 EPS estimates. The amount doesn't even account for the $55 billion cash balance. The forecasts are for Facebook to cut the diluted share count by ~100 million shares. The current 2.87 billion share count would dip below 2.80 billion based on spending $15.5 billion on share repurchases above any dilution from stock options issuance.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors should focus on normalized 2021 numbers and not base their price target for the stock similar to the price cut by Cowen. The EPS boost for 2021 might appear aggressive, but the tech giant has a substantial ability to generate operating income growth from expanded margins back to prior levels.

Any investor that took their original investment out of the stock above earlier this year at the highs should use this big dip here to reload.

Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of DIY Value Investing get exclusive access to our model portfolios plus so much more. Signup today to see the stocks bought by my Out Fox model during this market crash.









Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.