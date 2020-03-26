The Unemployment Number Did Not Stampede The Bull As I Expected, Be Cautious Anyway

I don't see these days of torrid rallying as the "all clear" signal. In fact, traders need to be very careful here. The VIX is still very elevated. Violent swings to the upside could also mean that the market can swing equally violently to the downside.

Still my call for you to trim positions was still valid. Most likely active traders had very little cash a week ago. You need cash to trade.

Even though my expectation of a strongly negative reaction to the historic unemployment report was wrong, I’m still concerned.

Let me say that my conjecture that the market has not fully discounted a historic unemployment number was unambiguously incorrect. Yet, my call to trim positions as the indexes were soaring was still the right call. Why do I say the trade plan was the correct one? If you have been trading in this market, you very likely have been “all in” with no cash. Also if you were buying as the market was falling you likely had profited by now. When else would you generate cash to keep trading? You need to have a consistent and nearly mechanical process for taking profits and creating cash. In the coming weeks, you will need as much room to maneuver as the last several weeks. Trimming means selling shares over time. That means you still have those positions making profits as you generate cash. Discipline is something you do on a regular basis. I believe in managing supply in cash as a way to manage your profit taking. Does it burn that I went out on a limb to predict that the market will sell off on the unemployment number? Of course, it does. I'm happy though since my long-term investments have regained quite a bit of value as I'm sure you all have as well.

I don’t trust this relative calm acceptance of this number completely

I'm not sure that the market has fully discounted the impact of the rapid layoffs we are seeing right now. The market is having full faith that the House will pass the Senate bill, and that the bill will execute rapidly and the money disbursed with equal alacrity. It's my greatest hope that's the case. However, we could very well see that next week there's another 3 million to 5 million unemployed reported. This is because businesses just don’t have the money to pay workers right now. The government money must reach small businesses in the next few days to remedy the next tranche of unemployment. Steven Mnuchin just got on and said he expects the money to be disbursed in the next three weeks. That means at least an additional 6 million-plus or more, making about 9 million unemployed at least including this week. In weeks weeks time, will the unemployment number get back to 200K? Let’s hope so. The VIX is still at 60. Expect extreme volatility to continue. The last three days it has been violently to the upside. We could once again see that to the downside.

If you are a fast money trader you can get in right here

I suspect that the underlying motivation of this furious rally is the quarter-end rebalancing. Pensions and institutional money managers are rebalancing portfolios, moving them from bonds to equities. The market is very resilient against negative inputs. The rebalance must be very powerful, and also from just a technical point of view, the S&P crashed down nearly 40%. That's a lot of discounting of negativity. The paradoxical response to the horrendous unemployment numbers could mean that the bad news already was discounted. Another way to look at this is as I said earlier this week the market abhors a lack of visibility. This move up could be a buy the news event. The fears of this number being terrible is now a reality, and the market participant can weigh the risk and see the other side of it, with the countervailing effect of the Fed and fiscal action.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the stock market climbs a wall of worry. Case in point. I asked you to aggressively trim positions in anticipation of this massive and historic drop in employment. That created ready cash to boost the indexes higher. You can buy in here and look to close your position next week at the month end. I might look to taking a speculative position at the close tomorrow before the weekend, as there might be some profit taking and then look to take profits Monday. I would leave Tuesday as a margin of safety.

If you are more of a longer-term trader hold on to your cash for now.

Wait for next month, which is very evident to be next week. The institutional portfolio rebalancing will have ended and that support for the market will end. It would only be natural for traders to make fast profits. We need to be realistic and expect a bottoming process. We will have another “Vv” move once we have a 40% to 50% retracement from the bottom. At that point, you could lay in more trades on the long side.

Fast money traders should time their trades for next Thursday

To my mind, chances are the unemployment number will likely be higher than this week. The fiscal rescue package says that if you’ve already laid off your workers if you hire back the same headcount you can get the loans that will be forgiven if they don’t lay off workers. That means that a business owner who was hanging on to their workers for dear life in the hope that they will get saved will not hold on to those workers until they can apply for the loans. The entities that will be lending won’t have the funds for at least three weeks. Also, many more workers that have been laid off this week have yet to be counted since we saw huge lines at employment offices even as the unemployment numbers were received. The news is rife with stories of state unemployment websites being overwhelmed. Market participants might have been willing to look askance at today’s results, but if next week’s unemployment number is what I think they will be, they may extrapolate a much longer recovery time to the stock market.

If you are a long-term investor and you are rebalancing your portfolio

You have nothing to worry about. Your time horizon is years long. Even if you want to look six months ahead, I expect the third and fourth quarter to in fact clear this troubled period at a strong pace. I would not be surprised that with all this stimulus we could hit 3% growth on GDP. Think about all the stimulus going on right now. Short term rates are zero, the Fed is buying all kinds of mortgage instruments to press down the mortgage rate. Home buying will come back, and that's a very strong impetus to growth. Before the downturn home buying was turning in results that hearken back to pre- ”Great Recession” levels. The only area that's worrisome is the oil patch and these poor oil prices. Word is there won’t be any funds to buy WTI for the strategic petroleum reserve. That aside, there's the trillions of dollars being pumped in via the loans and grants to small and large businesses, and the outright grants to individual Americans.

What can propagate the rally?

With super-low rates and political and reputational risk for new buybacks, there will be two ways to use excess cash. Raising dividends and doing acquisitions. There will be a lot of dislocation in beaten-up areas. I think M&A could be one way that this market can attract buyers. Also, it seems to me that biotech is now an area that will get a lot of attention in the market.

My Trades: I don’t feel comfortable recommending that fast traders buy anything right now. In fact, I still think trimming positions still make sense. I would bet that many of you are stuck in positions that are way underwater. Did you intend them to be long-term trades (What I call speculations)? Then, fine, hold on to them. Just ask yourself, instead of holding this name, perhaps there's a better quality name. A company with better financials, cash flow or products. Sometimes we are drawn to lesser quality names as we believe that in an overall bullish market they will rise in value. Now that many great names are under their highs, it might make sense to switch over to the bigger and better names. As for faster trades, look to substantially trim those names before the end of March. As I said, make sure you allow for next Thursday and build your trades around that.

Next week I will weigh whether to long some PUTs on the QQQ ETF of the Nasdaq 100, and other trades for the downside. Such as possibly looking at SLV as a catch-up trade to GLD. Or just going with GLD.

