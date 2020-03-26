Berkshire Will Not Trade At A PE Of ~10 For Long - Take Advantage

Berkshire is a no risk investment because it is a financial fortress and it will keep compounding for the foreseeable future.

When you sum up Berkshire's 2019 earnings and deduct the cash, the price to earnings ratio is ~10.

Warren Buffett likes to say how over the past 50 years, there have been four times Berkshire Hathaway stock (BRK.A) (BRK.B) fell between 40% and 60%. As I am writing this, BRK is down 31% from its recent peak. The drop is not to be included into Buffett’s story yet, but it already is a significant drop that makes BRK extremely cheap.

Berkshire is not a complex business to analyse. You can make it complex and discuss all the holdings in detail but that isn’t going to give an answer to the important questions to answer before investing in BRK.

The most important questions to answer before investing in BRK are:

Why is Berkshire stock down?

What are the fundamental, long-term business earnings?

What is the growth outlook?

What is the bankruptcy likelihood related to the current situation? Nil.

What the market is missing when it comes to BRK? Is the baby thrown out with the bathwater?

Why is Berkshire stock down?

BRK is mostly exposed to the US economy and with large parts of it in lockdown, BRK’s business will get hit. However, we must look at what BRK owns and how it will get hit. Headlines like the below one might lead people to sell the stock, but there is much more to BRK than stock prices.

Still discussing stock market prices, BRK’s stock market portfolio at 2019 year end was $248 billion.

Given the market’s rout, many of those are down and consequently BRK is down too.

However, stock prices fluctuations are not important when it comes to investing, the long-term prospects and earnings of the business are.

Berkshire stock and its earnings

Investing in BRK is not about stock prices, it is about earnings. Berkshire’s share in earnings from the top 10 stock market portfolio positions in 2019 was $8.3 billion.

On top of the stock market earnings we have the earnings from businesses that are not listed as BRK owns 100% of them. BRK’s insurance, railroad, utilities and other businesses earned an additional $23.3 billion in 2019. We do not include the $57 billion stock market portfolio gains or losses because that is just disclosed for accounting purposes and something long-term investors don’t really care about. Last year’s accounting gain of $57 billion will likely be an $80 billion loss this year if things remains as those are at the time of writing.

In total, BRK’s earnings are at $8.3 billion from BRK’s share in the earnings of the businesses held in the stock market portfolio and $23.3 from the owned businesses for a total of $31.6 billion. Thus, we can conclude that in a good year for the economy, BRK will make more than $30 billion.

Given the situation now, likely economic slowdown, it is a certainty that BRK’s earnings will not come even close to $30 billion in 2020. However, that might be the case again in 2021 or 2022 and certainly beyond.

This means that at current levels, BRK’s market capitalization of $387 billion, implies a long-term return of 8.1% when we divide the $31.6 billion in earnings with the market capitalization.

8.1% is not bad, but wait, it actually gets better.

Berkshire’s $124 billion cash pile

Over the past 10 years many have been accusing Buffett that he has too much cash, how he is missing out on many opportunities and how he is doing a disservice to his shareholders.

However, if you listen carefully to what Buffett and Munger have been saying over time, you’ll know that they target investment returns that can compound into eternity and are at least at 8% at the moment they make the investment.

So, firstly, we have to deduct the $100 billion from the market capitalization. I will not deduct the complete $124 billion because Warren always mentions how he needs approximately $24 billion for potential insurance calamities.

By deducting $100 billion from the market capitalization, BRK shareholders are buying a business making $31.6 billion for $287 billion for a return of 11.1%.

It is also very likely is that Buffett will like the above returns very much and do lots of buybacks at current levels that will further increase shareholders returns as it is certain the current stock price is below Buffett’s intrinsic value estimation. As he was ready to buy back shares months ago when the price was much higher, he must be even happier to do so now.

Further, he might be buying also other things that will deliver good returns long-term.

Berkshire is a financial fortress

Investing in BRK means investing in a financial fortress where the fortress is not a cost but it actually makes money. Safety and never running out of cash, as said below in the 2018 letter to shareholders, is what has been Buffett’s credo since ever and what makes BRK a no risk investment even in situations like the current ones.

If the FED’s unlimited QE leads to inflation, BRK will be positioned even better as most of BRK’s businesses have pricing power. The insurance part will get hurt in such a situation but other insurers would get hurt more which means BRK would gain market share long-term.

On the risk of things going bad due to the current economic situation. If there is one company that is structured to weather anything, that is Berkshire. Therefore, I don’t think investors should be worried about the going concern.

Berkshire stock valuation conclusion

So, by buying BRK, you will likely own a business that will have a price to earnings ratio below 10 in the coming years when the economy stabilizes. You have a cash cushion that is likely being deployed for good returns and you have infinite compounding growth. A set of features you can hardly find anywhere else. Given all the above, BRK is one of the best no risk long-term investments that offers a good return at these levels. See how that fits your investing requirements and whether BRK is the vehicle that will lead you to your financial goals.

Whatever happens, it is always a win, win, win situation for BRK and Buffett.

