The Asset Allocator: Coping With The Crisis (Podcast)

Summary

A listener asks how to look at the current crisis historically, and its impact on society.

This crisis is different from others in its details, but this we can say from a historical perspective: The doom people have dreaded has never materialized. We’ve always moved on.

The societal impact is still unfolding, but the crushing economic pressure of lost jobs will likely prompt some to turn to gambling and others to reckless borrowing.

What makes market and economic crises so harsh is that they activate fight-or-flight responses, but in scenarios where we cannot fight and have nowhere to flee.