Scandinavian Finance Sends Dangerous Signals

I consider the entire scandinavian finance sector "on watch". You'd be wise to consider your near-term goals carefully prior to investing.

The signals coming out of Sweden's financial supervisory authority are potentially unacceptable for a conservative dividend investor. It warrants clarification.

Whenever something happens that changes the prospects for a company or an entire sector, I write about it as quickly as possible in as fair a manner as possible.

I see it as part of my job to update investors on the goings-on in Scandinavian and European companies.

So, this is going to be a bit of an unusual article. I rarely get involved in political discussions in relation to investments. The reason/s for that is pretty simple - living in Sweden, most political discourses are going to be very different to what's considered normal when you consider the political realities in Europe or the US.

However, with Corona and the effects, certain things are materializing. Certain things are happening.

While they aren't purely politically motivated, at least I can't rightfully 100% claim that they are, they need a spotlight shone on them - because they are perhaps in part politically motivated.

It's something for potential investors to be aware of. It might change how you view investments outside of certain geographies.

In fact, it might change mine in the long term.

Let's get going here, and see where we can take this issue.

Companies cut their 2019/2020 dividend - deal with it

First things first.

As I'm sure you have all noticed, the number of companies who have announced dividend adjustments or cuts, have been in the dozens - both inside and outside of the US and EU.

In particular, this has been relegated to Oil & Energy companies, Midstream companies, Real estate companies & REITs as well as industrials. However, construction companies, publishing companies - many companies in Sweden and over the world have been affected, and companies are pulling their dividend proposals.

This isn't a strange thing, nor is it something to be particularly upset about - these cuts are even justified, in most cases. The Corona crisis is a Black swan sort of event. It's a potentially once-in-a-lifetime thing, that will likely cause a great number of changes in a large number of companies with regards to how their are capitalized and how safeties are calculated.

Different countries have reacted differently with the social fallout as well. We've seen numerous stimulus packages aimed not only at corporations but at entire working markets as a whole.

We haven't actually seen cuts from real estate companies in Sweden, oddly enough. The big real estate companies here are reaffirming their dividends. Castellum (OTCPK:CWQXF) isn't changing the dividend proposal, nor are any of the big ones I own. The reason for this is simple, and it's one I've banged on about in my articles.

Swedish real estate companies, very often, have "social"/public tenants or state tenants, which aren't really financially affected by this.

Consumer staples are obviously also safe. None that I own have cut. Many of our industrials have also reaffirmed dividends, while others have halved or frozen dividends, or in some cases, canceled bonuses.

No market has really been spared - even some time-tested dividend companies in the US, in particular in energy, have been forced to consider or do cuts in the dividends. All in all, it's been a bloody couple of months, and we're far from done at this time. Even the most conservative of our dividends might be in danger for this year, and even if this shouldn't be considered indicative for the future, a yearly hit such as this is still extremely harsh for someone living off their dividends alone.

The point at hand - what's going on in Sweden?

Sweden, like many other nations, has been addressing the crisis and partial shutdown, especially in the industrial sector, with a number of support packages. The government has:

Allowed companies to defer taxes, VAT and general payroll taxes for up to 12 months (or longer).

Allowed companies to clawback already paid taxes for as early as January 2020, and use the money for OpEx/CapEx, payback being deferred.

Instituted a program for short-term employee supports, where employees can reduce their working hours by up to 60%, and the state/government goes in and pays 75% of the entire payroll tax, giving the employee access to his full salary at essentially only a ~5% total tax rate for the company as well as the employee.

The Swedish FED (Riskbanken) has offered Swedish banks additional liquidity of up to 500B SEK to keep credit markets open and liquid for companies in need of immediate capital. Capitalization requirements have temporarily been lowered as well.

Cut payroll taxes universally, to minimum pension levels for all companies below 30 employees until June of 2020. This will affect my company as well, and despite potentially losing hundreds or even thousands of dollars in postponed dividends (going by worst-case scenario), I stand to "save" around $15 000 due to the lower, universal payroll tax which can then instead be used differently (such as an extra dividend!).

What's important to understand here is that despite being offered this liquidity, Swedish banks, as I've written about in my articles, are in excellent shape. They have no need of liquidity at this time, and indeed, they're refusing the fresh capital injections from the Swedish FED-equivalent (Source).

So while certain sectors are suffering, and Swedish company Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF), among others, has taken the government up on their offer of clawbacks, tax deference, and payroll tax payments on part of the government, banks haven't really been feeling the heat this - nor, I argue, are they likely to.

The problem, and my entire reason for writing this article, is this. Today, the 24th of March, the Swedish Finansinspektionen went out publically and told banks, credit companies and securities companies they should remove their dividends for the year 2019/2020. Swedish public/state radio even went so far as saying that the institution demanded it (which isn't strictly true).

This is obviously a problem to me - and to every other dividend investor investing in Swedish and Scandinavian banks - because the word on street is that other Scandinavian institutions are thinking of following suit in Norway, Denmark, and Finland.

So what is "Finanspektionen"?

Finansinspektionen is the Swedish supervisory authority for the financial market, and the companies active therein. This involves banks, credit companies, insurance companies, fund management companies, and securities companies as well as mutual benefit societies.

They issue regulations and general guidelines and have a legislative role in assessing whether national laws governing finance need to be amended. They also supervise insider trading, investigate offenses and share price manipulations. The institution supervises ~2000 companies in Sweden.

This institution was founded in the year 1659, and as such is not only older than the United States, but also many modern European nations and most companies on the face of this planet.

Typically, they're a pretty quiet lot. They did get involved in Swedbanks (OTCPK:SWDBF) shenanigans over the past year, and they're the one to set the 4B SEK fine the bank now has to pay.

However, typically, they don't ever, nor should they, get involved in the daily running of a bank unless it falls under their supervising role.

Yet here, they might have done exactly that.

"The outlook for the Swedish economy is now deteriorating at a rapid pace. It is therefore important to safeguard a stable supply of credit to households and companies and to maintain good resilience in the system. Banks and credit market companies play a crucial role here." This is what the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority writes in a press release. Under current circumstances, FI expects these companies to refrain from distributing funds to shareholders until the great uncertainty about the economic situation has cleared. FI has sent letters to all banks and credit market companies under FI's supervision with the request that the boards change their dividend proposals immediately and that spring's AGMs decide not to pay dividends. The purpose is to ensure that these companies have continued good resilience to any credit losses and the capacity to maintain credit supply.

There are two ways to view this message, as I see it. Either...

1. The Institution is doing its job.

The current credit situation and the outlook for 2020 are so dire that the institution needs to go out to dictate and/or recommend safeguards to ensure good liquidity and credit supply. The institution isn't doing anything odd - it's in its mission to do this, and safeguarding good credit is something to be applauded in these times.

Or...

2. Finansinspektionen has its fingers somewhere it shouldn't

The institution's role is dictating regulations and legislature and making certain, through its supervisory role that the companies under its supervision are following relevant regulations. That's all. It doesn't dictate the day-to-day operational strategy, and it certainly doesn't dictate a company's dividend policy. If a company or bank is in such a bad shape that a dividend payout puts into danger its capital adequacy or poses a fundamental operational risk, it probably needed better supervision in the first place. This is a politicized move designed to quell turmoil in the commons during times when people are losing their jobs.

My view - Dividend cuts and Finansinspektionen

I personally come down on the second way of viewing this issue. While I think there are plenty of companies that have fundamental issues as a result of this crisis and do need to adjust their dividend for the year, I don't view banks or financial institutions as part of these companies.

Much like US banks, Swedish banks are better capitalized than ever. Ratios are through the roof, and the fact that our banks refused capital injections from the FED tells us - they don't need, nor want the additional liquidity.

I do think that if you as a company take full advantage of these tax benefits and clawbacks, things would look extremely bad if you then paid out billions in shareholder dividends - but none of the banks have actually cut back on personnel or, as far as I've read, taken any of these clawbacks or benefits.

What to do?

In my role as a financial writer, I reached out.

I reached out not only to Finansinspektionen but to every major Swedish bank to see what they had to say on the matter.

Some banks have already reacted, and I'll publish their reactions as well as the answers to the questions I posed below. But first, let me show you the response I got from the press department from Finansinspektionen. Their responses were, as expected, extremely short.

My questions were simple. First, I asked whether FI's comment today should be viewed as a recommendation or a requirement.

It is a strong recommendation(Source: Peter Svensson, Finansinspektionen 2020-03-24)

My second question was whether FI dictates, supervises or influences what a company, bank or credit company active in Sweden may distribute/pay in terms of cash dividends to its national and international shareholders to either its listed common shares in Sweden or in the respective American Depository Receipts (ADR's)?

As above, it is a strong recommendation (Source: Peter Svensson, Finansinspektionen 2020-03-24)

I also asked more general questions regarding the supervisory role, dividend sizing, what the institution thought a bank should have in terms of safeties - all of which received fairly standard answers. However, the crux quickly became clear when multiple media outlets in Sweden are phrasing what FI is doing as a demand, including state-funded radio, but the FI itself phrases as a strong recommendation. I thought this to be very interesting.

So, the banks would obviously have more "fun" things to say with regard to FI's role in the matter and the current state of the fiscal 2019 dividend proposal. I put the same questions to all four banks.

1. SEB (OTCPK:SKVKY)

Being the first to respond, I'm presenting the response here. SEB was quick and very exhaustive in their response and said (the entire response was very long, so I'm picking relevant portions here without seeking to dilute context).

With regards to the bank's overall position:

"With a strong liquidity position and a solid capital buffer, SEB already has sufficient liquidity to support our customers and help them weather these turbulent and challenging times. In terms of operational risks, SEB has taken a number of precautionary measures in response to the novel coronavirus to ensure the continuity of our business and safeguard the health of our employees and customers. We see no direct impact on our operations or the services we provide to customers and have, as always, thorough contingency plans in place. Our highest priority right now it to help our customers through these challenging times."

(Source: Niklas Magnusson, SEB, 2020-02-25)

Does the current situation, in the bank's view and based on liquidity risks, capital adequacy and capitalization ratios/safeties necessitate a dividend change from the previously communicated dividend guidance?

"No, it doesn’t."(While allowing, in a very long response, that because customers may need certain support, the bank would be continually evaluating these things)

(Source: Niklas Magnusson, SEB, 2020-02-25)

Is Finansinspektionen involved in the suggestion of an annual dividend proposal for SEB, and as the relevant supervisory authority for SEB, what role do its recommendations/stances play in the decision of a dividend proposal submitted to the AGM?

Also, How does the bank view the FI's recommendation with regard to the annual dividend in relation to the previously proposed dividend?

"The dividend proposal is a matter solely for the board, and the decision regarding the dividend is solely a matter for the shareholders. Finansinspektionen isn’t involved in the proposal or the decision. Still, it may state its views on the banks’ dividend proposals publicly and has recently done so, which we have noted. Like all companies, we follow developments in society closely and keep an eye on what is being said. But at the end of the day, it’s still the board that makes the dividend proposal and the shareholders who make the decision about the dividend. "

(Source: Niklas Magnusson, SEB, 2020-02-25)

2. Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY)

Nordea's response, due to the bank recently having left Sweden and now being domiciled in Finland, was expectedly short, but succinct.

“Nordea is a very well-capitalized bank with a strong balance sheet. We take the current situation very seriously and monitor the situation closely. At this point, the Nordea Board of Directors has not proposed any changes to the AGM decision proposals. Should that change, Nordea would naturally communicate that in accordance with regulations, stock exchange rules and our disclosure policies. Nordea has postponed its AGM until 14 May 2020. We have a close dialogue with relevant authorities in all countries were we operate as well as the ECB since we are domiciled in Finland and a SSM supervised bank.”

(Source: Petter Brunnberg, Nordea, 2020-03-25)

3. Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF)

Swedbank provided me with updated documents that showed that the bank's capitalization ratios are fully intact. With regards to my questions, however, they referred me to the postponed AGM which will decide upon the dividend, and that they would have to "get back to me". Given the public scrutiny, the bank has been under following the scandal, this isn't all that surprising to me, and I do believe any sort of dividend decision from the bank at this point might be seen as offensive - or could be.

This is, of course, a problem.

4. Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF)

Handelsbanken hasn't yet answered my query, and I haven't been able to reach their IR department at this time - which in itself is, of course, a negative. What has happened is that Handelsbanken has postponed the dividend decision until later this year, November 2020 at the latest.

Wrapping up

The answers received were interesting. While FI chose to phrase its comment, in communication with me as a "strong recommendation", SEB was clear in speaking with me that they didn't see the need to change the dividend proposal and that FI was free to "state its views".

There is obviously a problem, to my mind, when the supervisory authority goes out into society and starts stating/issuing strong recommendations to companies who, despite ongoing crisis scenarios, are still managing all of their covenants and requirements imposed upon them. What are the implications to the banks who choose not to follow "Strong recommendations" set by the supervisory authority? Should they not focus on banks actually following their mandates, as opposed to throwing around their opinions?

I see it as quite likely that all Swedish banks (excepting Nordea) will be either reducing, postponing or entirely cutting their dividends as a result of corona. Because they, from a capital adequacy point of view, don't need to do this but it is being done to create a facade of supposed "solidarity", this is something I'm quite opposed to.

Moreover, and as the point of this article, it highlights a risk investors need to consider prior to investing in these banks and financial companies. The fact is that FI has never before gone out, not even during the financial crisis, to make this sort of statement. If this is now going to be on the table, then I consider this a potential game-changer for the Swedish financial investor.

Not because incidents like Corona are common. This is a black swan type of event, and it's unlikely to be repeated. But if FI feels it can act in this way and the banks feel inclined to follow such "strong recommendations", this puts into question the investability of the swedish financial sector as opposed to other European or nordic financials. It doesn't seem like our neighbors are following suit - though I will, of course, keep an eye on things here.

Here's the rub. Unlike U.S companies, swedish companies handle the corona uncertainty not just by changing guidance outlooks, but by reducing the proposed FY19 dividend. This is being done across the board, by companies who based on their balance sheet and capital adequacy have no need to do so, but choose to either:

play it "safe" or-

Not distribute shareholder cash as it would be in "bad taste" during this sort of economic crisis.

The problem for me becomes that the company then wants to hold on to "my" invested capital without paying me interest/dividends for it - at least this year - in essence asking me to accept that they don't want to pay me for my money, because despite a solid balance sheet, they see one or several dangers here.

While I have no issues accepting a dividend cut in any of my businesses for the right reason, I don't view this as the right reason. Some businesses are heavily affected by corona, and their cuts are more than fine.

Swedish businesses do, as I've mentioned in many of my articles, tend toward higher payout ratios than their American counterparts in terms of their EPS and FCF. This means a slimmer margin of safety, and it also means that dividend aristocracy or tradition isn't as crucial to many Swedish companies as to their American counterparts. As long as we're aware of this, this isn't a problem - it's something we can work with because we know what to expect in a downturn.

What we can't work with are companies acting impulsively and lacking any sort of logic - in essence displaying herd mentality in a disturbing echo of novice investors selling at the bottom because "everyone else is selling". While many companies are suffering, many are not.

So my issue becomes with the companies who I view as acting irrationally. These companies need careful observation.

It is these companies I intend to track very closely as we go into the European dividend period. I've already contacted the Skanska (OTCPK:SKSBF) IR department with a number of questions due to a recent press release - and I will do the same with every company who chooses to adjust their proposal at the AGM.

While I'm a very pro-European investor, and I intend to continue to invest a majority of my capital into European stocks, I'm in no way blind to realities which may require me to change my stances - and I'll throw irrationally-acting European companies under the bus as quickly as I threw Boeing (BA) under the bus when I sold them early this month.

My loyalty isn't toward any geography, any company, stock or dividend - it's aimed at the consistent and safe making of money through dividends, and it's aimed at my readers - both on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere.

With that in mind, I'm advocating care with regards to Swedbank and Handelsbanken. They are the banks that were less than clear in their communication, and I view them as the highest risk of changing their proposals at the AGM. Given the number of potential investments available, I also wouldn't invest in these banks today, unless it's for the very long term, or you want exposure to high-quality swedish banks regardless of dividend policy. Expect updates on these issues going forward.

Thank you for reading.

